Two tonnes of cocaine washes up on beaches in north west France

Sealed bags containing cocaine with an estimated street value of €150million have washed up on the northern French coast in the past few days.

Published: 3 March 2023 08:42 CET
Gendarmes patrol a beach in northwest France after cocaine with an estimated street value of €150m washed on the Channel coast. (Photo by Lou BENOIST / AFP)

The drug was found in two batches of watertight packages that weighed 2.3 tonnes in total on the Normandy coast, one on Sunday and one on Wednesday, a source with knowledge of the find told AFP.

The total street value of the cocaine is estimated at €150 million.

On Sunday, several bags totalling 850 kilos were found on the Reville beach near the northern tip of Normandy, and six more bags turned up on Wednesday on the nearby beach of Vicq-sur-Mer.

Police are still uncertain where the cocaine came from – whether traffickers threw it overboard deliberately to avoid arrest, or whether it came loose from their boats in heavy weather, sources in the investigation told AFP.

The local maritime authorities said they were on “special watch” in the area, using aircraft, but no more drugs had been spotted.

The last time that a major cocaine shipment washed up on the French coast was in 2019, when a total of 1.6 tonnes was found strewn all along the French Atlantic coast.

On Wednesday, the government said that it had seized 27 tonnes of cocaine last year, a five-fold increase over the past 10 years, as Europe faces a surge in trafficking and use of the drug.

Seizures were up five percent last year compared with 2021, according to interior ministry figures, with more than half of the narcotic coming from the West Indies and France’s poverty-stricken South American region of Guiana.

As the illegal trade has swelled, most cocaine now enters Europe through northern ports like Rotterdam, Antwerp, Hamburg and France’s Le Havre.

 

France records jump in cocaine seizures

France said on Wednesday it seized 27 tonnes of cocaine in 2022, a five-fold increase over 10 years, as Europe faces a surge in trafficking and use of the drug.

Published: 1 March 2023 13:51 CET
With its vast cargo terminals where the River Seine reaches the sea, port city Le Havre has become the main point of entry for cocaine into France.

It saw 1.9 tonnes of coke confiscated in just a few days last February according to the ministry of public accounts, which oversees customs enforcement.

An AFP investigation earlier this year found that more than a sixth of the cocaine consumed in France is smuggled inside the bodies of drug mules, including pregnant women, on flights from Guiana.

Last year’s cocaine haul made up part of 157 tonnes of illegal drugs seized overall by French authorities.

“The fight against drug trafficking is more than ever the mother of all battles,” Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told reporters at a Paris press conference.

Cannabis seizures also increased by 15 percent last year compared to the previous to reach an all-time high of 128 tonnes.

Law enforcement also nabbed 1.4 tonnes of heroin (up by eight percent) and 273 kilos of synthetic drugs (up by 21 percent).

