La Belle Vie: Exploring France, poetic French phrases and top tips for Paris visitors

In the last four years of living in France, I have been lucky enough to get to explore a lot of France’s western coast in Brittany, but sadly I cannot say I have put enough effort into visiting other parts of the country too.

But I’ve recently made a new goal to visit all of France’s département’s at least once. Now, I know this is not an objective I’ll be able to realise in just a few months (or years even, there are 96 of them), but I think it will be a nice way to get inspired to explore.

Whether you live in France and are looking to see what else the country has to offer, or perhaps you are an avid visitor and want to find the less conventional spots to travel to, The Local has put together a comprehensive list to give you at least one place in each of the 96 French mainland départements worth visiting:

When visiting France, especially from abroad, many go through Paris at some point. If you fly into one of the airports just outside the city, you’ll have to cross over a special road to get into the city centre that has more importance than you may have realised.

If you have driven on Paris’ périphérique – ringroad, or beltway for my fellow Americans – you maybe found yourself struggling with France’s driving rule ‘priorité à droite‘ or perhaps you were caught up in some traffic.

The ringroad is more than just a highway though – it is often described as something of a ‘social barrier’, or a frontier between Paris proper and its suburbs, which are often the target of negative stereotypes about crime and violence. The Local looked into what the ringroad actually represents, and whether clichés about the banlieues hold any stock.

If you pass through Paris by public transport, you likely will go through one of the major train stations – like Gare du Nord or Chatelet-Les Halles. People sometimes warn tourists that these are dangerous spots, but I would argue that the greatest risk you incur when visiting Paris as a tourist is having your phone or wallet pickpocketed. Violent crime is much less likely.

That being said, you should be ware of how to keep an eye on your valuables, particularly when riding the Metro. One tip is to avoid sitting or standing directly next to the door, because it is easy for someone to reach into your purse or pocket and then make a speedy getaway as the train pulls off. Aside from paying close attention to your belongings in crowded tourist spots, like the Sacre-Coeur, here are some other ways to be prepared.

As you travel around France, you’ll certainly pick up some words and phrases you might not have heard before. One of the trickiest things, in my opinion, about learning and speaking a new language is gaining new expressions that simply do not translate into your native tongue.

Sometimes the word in French is perfect for the sentence you are speaking in English, and you just can’t quite find the right equivalent.

As I mentioned above, I have gotten to spend some time in Brittany. A few weeks ago, while visiting, my friends and I took a hike along the coast near Brest. We stumbled upon an old, dilapidated World War II bunker – and I must say, this is not the first time I’ve seen one – there are hundreds across France’s western and northern coast.

It made me wonder why so many of them are still standing, seemingly forgotten and untouched after all these years? While they certainly offer local youth an interesting place to hangout (far cooler than the parking lots my friends and I sat in during high school), I’ve been taking a look at why these were never dismantled.

Finally, on the topic of WWII, and as we look forward to International Women’s Day next week, you might be interested to learn about the remarkable women who took part in the French resistance. By some estimates, women accounted for between 12 and 25 percent of all Resistance members, and three of them – who are still living at ages 101, 100 and 96 – stand out for the role they played.

