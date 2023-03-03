Read news from:
LA BELLE VIE

La Belle Vie: Exploring France, poetic French phrases and top tips for Paris visitors

From finding something worth visiting in all of France's mainland départements to the extraordinary lives of the female members of the French resistance and why Paris' ringroad is unique, this week's La Belle Vie newsletter offers you an essential starting point for eating, talking, drinking and living like a French person.

Published: 3 March 2023 08:42 CET
Tourists stand in front of the Sacre coeur basilica in Paris on July 10, 2022. (Photo by ALAIN JOCARD / AFP)

La Belle Vie is our regular look at the real culture of France – from language to cuisine, manners to films.

In the last four years of living in France, I have been lucky enough to get to explore a lot of France’s western coast in Brittany, but sadly I cannot say I have put enough effort into visiting other parts of the country too.

But I’ve recently made a new goal to visit all of France’s département’s at least once. Now, I know this is not an objective I’ll be able to realise in just a few months (or years even, there are 96 of them), but I think it will be a nice way to get inspired to explore.

Whether you live in France and are looking to see what else the country has to offer, or perhaps you are an avid visitor and want to find the less conventional spots to travel to, The Local has put together a comprehensive list to give you at least one place in each of the 96 French mainland départements worth visiting:

The one place you absolutely have to visit in each department of France

When visiting France, especially from abroad, many go through Paris at some point. If you fly into one of the airports just outside the city, you’ll have to cross over a special road to get into the city centre that has more importance than you may have realised.

If you have driven on Paris’ périphérique – ringroad, or beltway for my fellow Americans – you maybe found yourself struggling with France’s driving rule ‘priorité à droite‘ or perhaps you were caught up in some traffic.

The ringroad is more than just a highway though – it is often described as something of a ‘social barrier’, or a frontier between Paris proper and its suburbs, which are often the target of negative stereotypes about crime and violence. The Local looked into what the ringroad actually represents, and whether clichés about the banlieues hold any stock.

Why the Paris périphérique is more than just a ringroad

If you pass through Paris by public transport, you likely will go through one of the major train stations – like Gare du Nord or Chatelet-Les Halles. People sometimes warn tourists that these are dangerous spots, but I would argue that the greatest risk you incur when visiting Paris as a tourist is having your phone or wallet pickpocketed. Violent crime is much less likely.

That being said, you should be ware of how to keep an eye on your valuables, particularly when riding the Metro. One tip is to avoid sitting or standing directly next to the door, because it is easy for someone to reach into your purse or pocket and then make a speedy getaway as the train pulls off. Aside from paying close attention to your belongings in crowded tourist spots, like the Sacre-Coeur, here are some other ways to be prepared.

The 14 scams that tourists in Paris should look out for

As you travel around France, you’ll certainly pick up some words and phrases you might not have heard before. One of the trickiest things, in my opinion, about learning and speaking a new language is gaining new expressions that simply do not translate into your native tongue.

Sometimes the word in French is perfect for the sentence you are speaking in English, and you just can’t quite find the right equivalent.

12 French phrases that English really should have too

As I mentioned above, I have gotten to spend some time in Brittany. A few weeks ago, while visiting, my friends and I took a hike along the coast near Brest. We stumbled upon an old, dilapidated World War II bunker – and I must say, this is not the first time I’ve seen one – there are hundreds across France’s western and northern coast.

It made me wonder why so many of them are still standing, seemingly forgotten and untouched after all these years? While they certainly offer local youth an interesting place to hangout (far cooler than the parking lots my friends and I sat in during high school), I’ve been taking a look at why these were never dismantled.

Why does France still have so many WWII bunkers on its coast?

Finally, on the topic of WWII, and as we look forward to International Women’s Day next week, you might be interested to learn about the remarkable women who took part in the French resistance. By some estimates, women accounted for between 12 and 25 percent of all Resistance members, and three of them – who are still living at ages 101, 100 and 96 – stand out for the role they played.

Three heroines of the French Resistance

LA BELLE VIE

La Belle Vie: French etiquette, culture clashes and historical myths

From French etiquette tips to learning French more efficiently, via a detour into some fascinating French history, this week's La Belle Vie newsletter offers you an essential starting point for eating, talking, drinking and living like a French person.

Published: 24 February 2023 08:28 CET
La Belle Vie is our regular look at the real culture of France – from language to cuisine, manners to films. This newsletter is published weekly and you can receive it directly to your inbox, by going to your newsletter preferences in “My account”.

France recently introduced a new update to its citizenship process, which albeit does not make it any easier to be eligible, but could end up making life quite a bit easier for those applying. Now, instead of having to print out all of your various attestations, fiches de paie and what-not, you can instead just upload your dossier onto one website. French bureaucracy is slowly but surely becoming a bit more manageable. 

The new citizenship portal has sprung up a lot of talk on social media amongst foreigners living in France – one Twitter user was kind enough to share all of the questions she was asked in her citizenship interview.

Spoiler alert: some are pretty tricky. I was particularly stumped on the “name some French kings” question. I thought we were all about the values of La République these days? Anyways, I should hold my tongue because the “name every French president in order” question also got me, which helped inspire this quiz.

See for yourself how much you know about the French presidents (don’t worry we kept it to just the Fifth Republic). You might learn about a scandal or two.

QUIZ: How well do you know France’s presidents? 

Not every juicy story about French history is true, however. In fact some of the best-known ‘facts’ about France – from Napoleon and the pig to Marie Antoinette instructing people to eat cake – are completely fabricated.

Here are 22 of the biggest myths from French history

Shifting from the past to the present, many of us have been confronted with silent rides in the elevator that felt like they went on just a little too long.

Awkward elevator encounters happen all over the world, including in France. But foreigners might be even more surprised by French elevator etiquette. For example, you would be advised to greet each person that enters the elevator with you.

Here is how you can make your next French elevator ride a bit more bearable:

Five etiquette tips for taking an elevator in France

As a foreigner in France, you might feel like you’re the only one feeling ill-at-ease in situations. It can be hard to judge whether an uncomfortable situation is the result of a cultural difference, a simple misunderstanding, or a personality clash.

But there are some things we do that can make the French feel awkward too. The prime example for a lot of English-speakers is our tendency to speak loudly. In the past few years, I’d like to think I’ve become less ignorant to my own loudness, though there is definitely room for improvement.

These days, I find myself more aware of loud-talking, as I scan the bar every so often to check for annoyed or frustrated expressions when my gaggle of American friends makes a bit too much noise in a French bar or restaurant.

But loudness is just one of the many things we foreigners can do to make the French themselves feel a bit uncomfortable.

13 things that make French people feel awkward

There is one exceedingly common way that foreigners find themselves embarrassed in France. We’ve all lived it at least once: mixing up les faux amis – or ‘false friends’. These are the words that look like they would mean the same thing in French and English, but in reality carry completely different (sometimes explicit or inappropriate) meanings. 

One of the most common mix-ups is the word “excited” in English. In French, excité means ‘aroused’ – so if you were just trying to tell your French friend how excited you are about your upcoming vacation, you might want to go with a different word. You could instead say j’ai hâte to avoid any potentially embarrassing misunderstandings. 

18 most annoying false friends

And finally, if you are looking for ways you can speak and understand French more confidently, then you might want to check out our interview with French language expert, Camille Chevalier-Karfis.

She gave some really practical and helpful ways language-learners can learn French more efficiently, including how to get over some of the shame and nervousness that comes with taking the leap of faith to speak a new language.

A language expert’s top three tips for learning French

