Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

FRENCH WORD OF THE DAY

French Expression of the Day: Tirer au sort

This French expression might be useful if you're trying to get tickets to a major event.

Published: 3 March 2023 11:04 CET
French Expression of the Day: Tirer au sort
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond

Why do I need to know tirer au sort?

Because a lot of big events go with the ‘pull at random’ method.

What does it mean?

Tirer au sort roughly pronounced tear-ay oh sorr – is a French expression that combines the verb tirer, which means ‘to pull’, and au sort, which means at random. Thus, it means to ‘pull at random’.

This is the expression used to describe a random draw or lottery, like one you might use to decide who gets tickets to a certain event. If you’re talking about a draw, you will see it written as un tirage au sort.

This phrase has been in use in France for centuries – it was most commonly employed in the 1800s when discussing random conscription into the military. 

Most recently, a lot of people in France have been talking about one tirage au sort in particular – the random draw for tickets to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. 

If you are looking for another way to say ‘to choose at random’ in French, you could also try choisir au hasard.

Use it like this

Il choisira les joueurs par tirage au sort. – He will pick the players by random draw.

Les soldats étaient tirés au sort pour partir au combat. – The soldiers were chosen randomly to go to battle.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

FRENCH WORD OF THE DAY

French Expression of the Day: Temps de chien

This French expression does not have a very positive view of man’s best friend.

Published: 2 March 2023 10:47 CET
French Expression of the Day: Temps de chien

Why do I need to know temps de chien?

Because if you find yourself in some bad weather, you might want a new expression to complain about it.

What does it mean?

Temps de chien roughly pronounced tahm duh she-ahn – is a French expression that could be translated to “time of the dog” if taken word-for-word, but in reality, it simply means “poor (or bad) weather”. 

In this case, the word temps is used to mean weather, instead of time, and chien (dog) is used as a stand-in for something terrible or bad. 

The expression has been in use since at least the start of the 20th century. It is still commonly used, and these days you would most likely hear people say temps de chien when complaining about a particularly snowy, rainy or windy day.

READ ALSO 5 French phrases to complain about the weather

Use it like this

C’est le temps de chiens dehors. Mes chaussures se sont trempées sur le chemin du travail. – The weather is awful outside. My shoes got soaked on the way to work.

J’ai vu un morceau de grêle de la taille de mon poing ! Quel temps de chien. – I saw a piece of hail the size of my fist. What terrible weather!

SHOW COMMENTS