Eight French job titles that confuse English-speakers

These French professions might look a bit confusing to English-speaking eyes, and their true definitions might be entirely different from what you would expect.

Published: 3 March 2023 16:23 CET
Eight French job titles that confuse English-speakers
Pupils take part in an after school activity led by an 'animateur' in 2013 in Nantes, western France. (Photo by FRANK PERRY / AFP)

Animateur/Animatrice

This profession might look like it should describe someone drawing images for cartoons, but in French the term animateur has little to do with artwork. In French, you would instead say dessinateur or perhaps dessinateur humoristique to describe a cartoonist, which in itself might be a bit confusing as English-speakers might think dessinateur ought to mean fashion designer. 

An animateur is broadly someone who coordinates activities – you might call this person an activity or entertainment leader in English. Animateur covers a broad range, whether that be a summer camp counsellor, or even a simple volunteer at a school event hosting the Bingo game. In most cases, it has to do with some sort of entertainment being offered, which is typically intended for children, though some animateur run programmes and activities for adults too.

A common time you will see animateur in a job title is for the role animateur périscolaire. This might sound like “near-school animator” when translated directly into English, but it actually describes the job of an after-school caregiver. This person plays an important role in French schools, as they coordinate and supervise non-scholastic activities, whether that be during lunch or after school.

Artisan

In English, when someone has the job of “artisan”, typically one imagines a person who works with handmade crafts – for instance, a pottery or jewellery maker.

However, in French, the term artisan is a title given to any tradespeople who have received a certain level of accreditation or certification in their field.

As such, you could buy your pastries from an artisan boulanger, which simply describes a baker who has proved a certain relevant education and qualification level and has registered with their trade organisation or guild.

It can also be used as an umbrella term for workmen or tradespeople such as electricians and builders.  

Géomètre-Expert 

The direct translation of this French job title is “Geometry Expert” which seems like it could either be talking about a secondary school math instructor, or just a maths aficionado. 

The real translation in English is “surveyor” – the person you would call to to draw up plans and topographic documents that delineate the boundaries of your French property. 

Directeur

In France, being a directeur does not mean you are the person in charge of running a film – that person, if a man, is called a réalistateur – a woman director would be a réalisatrice.

A directeur (or directrice for a woman) on the other hand is a manager or leader of a business or company, or the head of a certain department of the company. 

You might also see someone called the directeur/directrice d’école, and this would be the headteacher (or principal). 

Comédien

This French job title is very easy to mix up with its English ‘false friend’ – comedian, but in reality, a comédien does not necessarily need to be funny. Comédien (or comédienne) is the French term for actor or actress. Similarly, don’t go to Comédie-Française expecting a laugh, this is simply the national theatre company. 

If you were looking for some French comedy, and could not understand why no comedians were coming up with your search results, you might want to try the term humoriste (the real definition for comedian in French).

Chef

If you were to tell a French friend that you know a great chef you might get a bit of a dazed expression in return. Perhaps they will say chef de quoi?

The reason for their confusion would be the fact that chef in French simply means boss – so you can be a chef of just about anything. You might be a chef de cabinet (private secretary) or a chef de train (railway guard or conductor). 

If you want to talk about a professional cook in French, then you should specify by saying chef de cuisine

For some reason this term in its original sense has been preserved in English in the sporting world, where the head of a country’s Olympic team is referred to as the Chef d’equipe. They have nothing to do with the catering, they are ‘team boss’.

Maître

In English, we use the French job title maître almost correctly (the pronunciation is a bit off) when referencing a maître d’ – the head waiter or server in a high end restaurant. 

But maître in French can still be a bit perplexing to English-speakers, seeing as it technically translates to ‘Master’. It is the honorific used for lawyers and notaires in France, who are referred to as Maître Dupont (or whatever their surname is).

The feminine version (maîtresse) is not used in a professional context, the reason being that maîtresse also means ‘mistress’ dating from those bygone days (yeah right) when men were judged on their professional capabilities and women on their sexual ones. So the aforementioned Maître Dupont could be either a male or female lawyer.

Maîtresse in a professional sense is sometimes used for a female teacher, but it’s quite old-fashioned and these days people mostly refer to l’enseignante or la professeur.

Femme de chambre/femme de ménage

Speaking of feminine job titles, femme de chambre (directly translated as woman of the bedroom) or femme de ménage (woman of the household) is the official job title for a cleaner or maid in French.

They both mean the same thing and are used interchangeably, although femme de ménage may be a little more common these days.

The terms evidently have some patriarchal messaging built into it, but it begs the question: what do you do when the person doing the cleaning is a man? Some recommend trying the term homme de ménage – a cleaning man.

For members

FRENCH WORD OF THE DAY

Nine favourite French words and expressions of the day

From new terms linked to the digital revolution and entertainment to handy slang for joking and complaining, here's a roundup of some of our favourite French words and expressions of the day.

Published: 23 February 2023 10:58 CET
Nine favourite French words and expressions of the day

Every weekday, we publish a French word or phrase of the day, with the emphasis on slang, colloquialisms and (occasionally) swearing. Our aim is to introduce readers to the words and phrases that they won’t learn in French class, but they definitely will hear during the course of everyday life in France.

We’ve been publishing a daily word since 2018 – check out our back catalogue HERE – and members of The Local can also sign up to our Word of the Day mailing list and get each day’s word or phrase delivered straight to your mailbox.

Here’s a selection of the words and phrases we published recently:

1 Syndrome de la bonne élève

We’ll start with a French phrase that Marie Claire branded “destructive perfectionism … which affects the mental health of the women they become, while preventing them from embracing positions of responsibility”. 

It refers to someone in the workplace who tries their hardest to work to the rules, do all the jobs asked of them – and more – and yet is overlooked in favour of co-workers who don’t necessarily put in the same hard graft. You’ll be entirely unsurprised to learn that women more commonly suffer with it.

Pronounced: sin-dromm de la bon ell-evv 

Learn why being a good pupil can sometimes be … bad here.

2 Système D 

This French expression is reserved for situations where one must be resourceful and inventive – it is defined as ‘the art of getting by’ or ‘making do’ or perhaps ‘cobbling it together’ and it has been used for several decades in France

Pronounced: sis-tehm day 

Read all about it here.

3 Cocasse 

It looks like a rude word. It sounds a bit like two English-language rude words mashed together – but it’s not. It is, in fact, a slang, friends-only way to describe something or someone who is funny, ridiculous, or comical. In more polite society, you might use rigolo or comique.

Pronounced: koe-kahss 

Find out more here.

4 Dématérialisé

A French word that you’ve, no doubt, heard a fair bit recently as the country gets to grips with the 21st century. Sadly, it has nothing to do with Doctor Who, but rather refers to the increasing use of electronic tickets, or receipts, rather than paper ones.

Pronounced: day-mah-tehr-ee-ahl-ee-zay 

Keep up with this French term here.

5 Doper  

French words often have twin meanings. Yes, doper can be used in reference to illegal methods of enhancing athletic performance. But it’s also used, in French, in a more positive sense of stimulating or boosting something. 

Pronounced: doe-pay 

Boost your knowledge of doper here.

6 Chipoter 

A word with an evolving meaning. Chipoter comes from the Old French word “chipe” which means a small piece. It went on to mean “eating slowly without a large appetite”.

These days, it means to snack lightly – you could also use the French verb grignoter.

But it has another meaning too: to make a big deal of something small, or to dispute something trivial. 

Pronounced: sheep-oh-tay 

Read our bite-sized explanation here.

7 Bordéliser 

From making a mountain out of a molehill, welcome to the borderline vulgar way of describing making a monumental mess of something.

In popular usage, bordel is used to describe a mess or a chaotic environment, and bordéliser turns whole thing into a verb – meaning to make or create disorder, disaster or chaos. But, yeah, it’s probably not a term to use in front of the prospective future in-laws.

Pronounced: bore-del-ee-zay 

Find out how not to screw up your marriage here.

8 Téléréalité 

In French the télé prefix usually has to do with the internet, rather than television. But while télétravail means work from home and télémédicine means online medical consultations, téléréalité does in fact reference TV – reality TV to be more specific. 

Pronounced: tell-ay-ray-ah-lee-tay 

We explain here.

9 La Fac

As teenage students head brains-deep into bac revision territory, you may start to hear mention of la fac – which is also based on education, and references university. It can used to talk about a particular university, or more generally to talk about the higher education sector.

Pronounced: lah fak 

Educate yourself here.

