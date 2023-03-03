For members
FOOD & DRINK
5 eco-friendly French restaurants from the new Michelin guide
If you want excellent French cuisine in beautiful locations that is also produced in a sustainable way, then look no further than out selection from the 2023 Michelin 'green star' guide.
Published: 3 March 2023 13:49 CET
Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP
CLIMATE CRISIS
Storms, wildfires and drought: How much the climate crisis cost France in 2022
Extreme weather including wildfires, flooding and hailstorms cost France up to €10 billion in 2022, insurers have revealed.
Published: 3 March 2023 15:06 CET
