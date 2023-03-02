For members
PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS
Hotels, tickets and scams: What to know about visiting Paris for the 2024 Olympics
As excitement mounts for the Paris 2024 Games, many have already begun thinking about where they should stay, how much they should budget, and how to avoid scams. Here's our guide for Olympic or Paralympic visitors.
Published: 2 March 2023 16:46 CET
People pose in front of the Olympics rings installed in front of the Paris City Hall in 2018 (Photo by LUCAS BARIOULET / AFP)
PARIS
Why the Paris périphérique is more than just a ringroad
The traffic-choked road that circles Paris is more than a simple highway and is often described as a 'social frontier' - here's why.
Published: 28 February 2023 08:46 CET
