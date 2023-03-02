Read news from:
PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS

Hotels, tickets and scams: What to know about visiting Paris for the 2024 Olympics

As excitement mounts for the Paris 2024 Games, many have already begun thinking about where they should stay, how much they should budget, and how to avoid scams. Here's our guide for Olympic or Paralympic visitors.

Published: 2 March 2023 16:46 CET
People pose in front of the Olympics rings installed in front of the Paris City Hall in 2018 (Photo by LUCAS BARIOULET / AFP)

How can I get tickets?

You may have secured tickets already, but if not there are several more opportunities – full details HERE.

Where to stay?

While some hotels have begun offering rooms already, several like – Adagio Aparthotels for example – have announced that bookings will open starting in June and July 2023, meaning about one year ahead of the Games.

This is true for using hotel points as well – The Points Guy reports that most hotels allow you to redeem points “roughly a year in advance”. For instance, the Hilton Honors program requires a minimum of 365 days and Mariott Bonvoy lists 352 days.

If you are looking to book earlier than one year in advance, some AirBnB hosts have already begun placing their properties for rent on the website. The city has a large AirBnB offering, but during the Games many Paris residents are also expected to offer up their apartments for short-term rental.

For more information on options for accommodation in Paris, you can consult the city’s tourism webpage (in English) HERE. Alternatively, you could try other options like LeBonCoin (France’s equivalent to Craigslist) or Facebook Groups, but keep in mind that these are less secure and could be more open to potential scams. 

What can I expect to pay?

According to Statista, spending one night one in a standard double hotel room in Paris cost on average €146 in August 2021 – but expect that to jump during the Games.

Judging based on the price increases that occurred during previous Games, visitors can expect rates to jump anywhere from three times the usual prices – which was the price hike London hotels saw during the 2012 Summer Olympics – to even four to six times typical amounts, as seen during the Tokyo Olympic Games, according to Japan Property Central.

According to the EU Consumer Centre for France, you will also want to remember that when cancelling a booking, you will be held to the terms of cancellation already set by the hotel or rental agreement.

Can I stay outside the city? 

With city centre accommodation likely to become extremely expensive, you might want to consider the suburbs.

Paris itself is a very compact and well-connected city, so anywhere inside the city boundary will be perfectly practical to visit the Games.

However, there are also three départements that make up the city’s inner suburbs (Seine-Saint-Denis, Val-de-Marne and Hauts-de-Seine) which are also a practical travel distance from Olympic and Paralympic venues.

Take a look at the greater Paris area’s public transport map. Within the city, and along the some of the closest suburbs beside the périphérique (ringroad), you will be able to access the city Metro system. 

Paris public transport zones. Map: RATP

There are five zones that make up the Paris region public transport system. Zone 1 represents Paris proper, and Zone 2 represents the immediate suburbs, then Zones 3-5 gradually move further away from the city.

Within the city and the inner suburbs is the Metro, while the outer suburbs are connected via the RER (commuter rail) and Transilien trains, shown on the above map – these trains run at slower intervals than the city Metro system, and depending on where you are located you may need to take more than one to get into the city.

Bear in mind that some events – including athletics at Stade de France and swimming/diving at the aquatics centre – take place in Saint-Denis, which is one of the inner suburbs to the north of Paris. It is on the Metro. 

How safe is Paris? And what about the surrounding suburbs?

In general Paris is a safe city, but it is still a large city and as such has its share of crime.

The areas of France that have the highest recorded crime are – unsurprisingly – the biggest cities. The highest crime areas in order are; Paris, Seine-Saint-Denis (a Paris suburb), Bouches-du-Rhone (which contains Marseille), Rhône (which includes Lyon) and Hauts-de-Seine (another Paris suburb). 

Violent crime targeted at tourists is very uncommon – the most common problems are theft (mostly pickpocketing) and scams.

READ ALSO The 14 scams that tourists in Paris should watch out for

Paris’ suburbs often get a reputation for being poverty stricken and crime ridden. especially those within the Seine-Saint-Denis area. This generalisation is not true of all of the Paris suburbs by any means – in fact, many Parisians themselves have begun moving out to the suburbs in droves in recent years as they seek out more affordable housing.

Locations such as Les Lilas, Bagnolet, Montreuil, Pantin and Montrouge have become popular spots that people are choosing to move to. 

The suburb of Saint-Denis is often stereotyped in this way, while crime levels are higher than French averages, the city also has several parts worth visiting, including its famous basilica. 

During the Olympics, it will also be home to one of two aquatic centres for the Olympics, the athletes’ village and of course the athletics will be at the Stade de France – the national stadium.

READ MORE: What you should know about the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis

Scams

Big events like the Olympics unfortunately attract scammers, so you should be careful to book accommodation only through regulated platforms and only buy tickets through official sites – there are no licensed third-party sellers for Olympic or Paralympic Games, you should get your tickets only from the official ticketing platform.

Once in the city, be wary of scammers seeking to target tourists with some of these common techniques.

Tourist are also often the target of unlicensed taxi operators.

Visitors are advised to always use a licensed Paris taxi (or an Uber or other VTC) and never accept a lift from drivers who approach you at the airport or train station – licensed taxi drivers are banned from soliciting for trade, so only illegal drivers approach passengers.

Certain destinations, like Paris’ airports, also have set rates: if you’re travelling from the Charles de Gaulle airport to the city centre by an official taxi (not Uber), you’ll pay €55 for a trip heading anywhere on the Left Bank and €50 for anywhere on the Right Bank.

If you’re coming in from Orly airport, it will be €30 for the Left Bank and €35 for the Right Bank.

Strikes

The French have gained themselves a international reputation in this area and while it’s far too early to say whether there will be strikes (or at least threats of strikes) during the Games, it’s not impossible.

While you probably do not need to worry about whether you will be caught up in any violence, if there is strike action during the Olympic or Paralympic Games, then you should be aware of the possibility that your plane, train, bus or ferry might be delayed or cancelled. But just because there is a strike, don’t assume that everything will be cancelled – strikes vary hugely in how much disruption they cause. You can keep up to date about all strike action in France at The Local’s strike tag HERE.

READ MORE: Should you cancel a trip to France when there is a strike on?

Activities outside Paris

You should also keep in mind that not all events will occur in Paris – some events will be held close to Paris such as the equestrian events at Versailles (roughly 20km from Paris and accessible on the RER) while the Vélodrome nationale in the town of Saint-Quentin, about 25km outside Paris, will host the track cycling events.

Further away, handball and basketball will take place in the northern city of Lille, while sailing will be held in Marseille down on the Mediterranean coast.

The surfing competition will not even take place in the same timezone – it will be held in French Polynesia.

READ MORE: Reader Question: Why is the Paris Olympic surfing in Tahiti?

What else should I beware of?

Air conditioning – If air-conditioning is important to you, bear in mind that it is not standard in Paris hotels, and is rare in apartments – if the details of your accommodation don’t state that it is air conditioned (la climatisation in French), assume that it isn’t.

The Olympics will take in July and August – in recent years, Paris has faced hot temperatures, sometimes going up to 39-40C during heatwave episodes.

Elevators – Although most hotels have them, elevators are not guaranteed in all French apartment buildings. If you book an AirBnB and there is no mention of an un ascenseur (elevator) then assume there isn’t one.

Tourist tax – Also referred to as the holidaymaker tax was first introduced in 2018, and it is proportional to the number of nights spent in a property.

The specific rate of the tax depends on the nature of accommodation, which includes its classification (star rating), as well as the rate voted on by the municipality. For furnished accommodation, municipalities typically set a rate of between one percent to five percent of the nightly price per person, which usually corresponds to just a few euros per trip. 

For those staying with or hosting friends – If you are a non-EU national, when you enter France, border guards may ask you for proof of accommodation during your stay (booking for hotel, gîte, Airbnb or B&B for tourists, second-home owners may need to provide proof of address such as a utility bill). If you’re staying with friends or family you may need an attestation d’accueil, which is issued by the local town hall if you are staying in a private accommodation. You can learn more about this requirement and if it might apply to you here.

It’s still early days for Games-related information – keep up with the latest information and developments at our Paris 2024 section HERE.

PARIS

Why the Paris périphérique is more than just a ringroad

The traffic-choked road that circles Paris is more than a simple highway and is often described as a 'social frontier' - here's why.

Published: 28 February 2023 08:46 CET
Why the Paris périphérique is more than just a ringroad

The Boulevard Périphérique – popularly known simply as le périph – is the 35km ringroad that surrounds Paris – not to be confused with the A86, which is the external ringroad (beltway).

As with many major city ringroads (think London’s M25) it’s not the most fun driving experience as traffic is frequently extremely heavy, especially at peak times like rush hour or the start of the school holidays. The French rule of priorité à droite also applies on the périph, making it a particular challenge for foreign drivers.

The red line denoting the confines of Paris almost exactly follows the route of the périphérique, with two detours to bring the Bois de Vincennes and the Bois de Boulogne into the city. Map: Google

But it’s not the frequent traffic jams, shunts and appalling pollution levels that distinguish the périph from other roads – it is its role as the Paris ‘frontier’.

OPINION Emily and the Olympics reveal some uncomfortable truths about Paris

City boundaries

As well as bringing traffic in and out of the city, the road also acts as a territory marker – anything inside the périphérique is Paris, areas outside are not the city proper but are just part of the greater Paris region of Île de France.

Therefore Paris Charles de Gaulle airport is not in Paris, nor is French national stadium Stade de France, the Paris business district of La Défense or Disneyland Paris (although that last one is fair enough, because it’s actually around 40km outside Paris).

Likewise people who live in the suburbs are technically not Parisians but Franciliens/Franciliennes – or inhabitants of the Île-de-France region.

The relatively small confines of the périph also explain some of the more surprising statistics about Paris – such as the fact that its population is just 2.1 million, compared to London with 8.9 million, Berlin with 3.6 million or Madrid with 3.2 million.

Likewise Paris is 105 km square – and you can walk across the entire city from east to west in just over two hours – while Madrid registers 604 km sq, Berlin at 891 km sq and London at a whopping 1,572 km square.

While London is undoubtedly a larger city, both the area and population of Paris come much more in line with other European capitals once you include the inner suburbs.

The barrier is in place politically too, so that the authority of the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, stretches only as far as the périph, while the départements that make up the suburbs elect their own Préfets and mayors. There is some crossover, however, the public transport network Île de France Mobilities is organised on a region-wide basis, while the Paris police force covers both the city and its suburbs. 

Suburbs

Surrounding Paris are the three départements that make up the inner suburbs – known as the petite couronne (little crown) – Seine-Saint-Denis, Hauts-de-Seine and Val-de-Marne.

Between them they have a population a 4.5 million people, so if we add them to Paris we get a population of 6.6 million, much more in line with other European capitals. Likewise their combined area of 657 km sq bring Paris and its suburbs to a total area of 762 km sq.

The 8 départements that make up the greater Paris Île de France region – Paris itself and the 3 départements of the ‘petite couronne’ and the four larger départements that make up the outer suburbs. Map: Regions-et-departements.fr

Suburbs in French are known as banlieues and those live there banlieusards

The inner suburbs, which are largely included in to Metro network, are where a lot of the people who work in Paris actually live – especially those who do the low-paid but vital jobs such as staffing the capital’s transport networks, cleaning the streets and running supermarkets. 

Map showing Paris Metro, tram and RER routes in the city and inner suburbs. Map: RATP

The suburbs are generally more spacious with cheaper property prices so the city has seen a decade-long trend of people moving out of central Paris to the suburbs. Over the past 10 years the population of Paris has fallen by 120,000 – but of every 10 people who moved out of the city, six only went as far as the suburbs. 

PODCAST: Why so many Parisians are quitting Paris and how easy is it to become French?

Moving further out of the city are the four départements that make up the outer suburbs and greater Paris region of Île de France; Essonne, Yvelines, Seine-et-Marne and Val d’Oise. These are larger though much less densely populated.

Social barrier

But this isn’t enough to explain on its own why the périphérique is regarded as a ‘social barrier’ – and that’s to do with wealth and income. 

The priciest property is the Paris area is in the city centre – particularly in the central four arrondissements that run alongside the River Seine through central Paris, where you’re likely to be close to the Eiffel Tower, Arc de Triomphe or both.

Even a fairly modest sized apartment in the city centre will set you back over €1 million, and increasingly locals are being priced out of the market – in arrondissements 1-4, 30 percent of housing is not in full-time occupation. Most of them are instead second homes for wealthy foreigners.

Average property prices per square metre in Paris, as of September 2020. Map: WikiCommons

In a very broad generalisation, property prices fall the further away from the city centre you get, and then drop sharply as soon as you cross the peripherique. And this is cited as the main reason for people, especially families with young children, leaving Paris for the ‘burbs.

READ ALSO Is everyone really leaving Paris and could that be a good thing?

Social inequality

The suburbs are generally cheaper places to live, both in terms of property prices and in other everyday items like groceries or having a meal or drinks in a café or bar, but income and other issues vary widely between suburbs.

Some suburbs – such as Levallois-Perret and Neuilly-sur-Seine – are extremely wealthy and have for generations been the home of the well-off and socially select families of Paris, while others – such as Montfermeil and Bondy – are characterised by high levels of poverty, crime and social deprivation.

To very broadly generalise, the western Paris suburbs are well off, while the areas to the east and – particularly – the north are poor (and there’s a historical reason for this – it was originally to do with the way the wind blew smoke from factories, so that the poorer areas were to the east which is downwind).  

The département of Seine-Saint-Denis, home to the inner suburbs to the north-east of Paris, regularly comes top in indicators for poverty, crime and ill-health and also has a high number of immigrants and refugees.

It is among these suburbs that trouble frequently flares, such as the riots of 2005 and 2017 which gives rise to the reputation of the northern suburbs as ‘ghettos’ of crime and poverty. There are definitely places that have severe social deprivation, high crime rates and a very tense relationship between police and locals – films such as La Haine and Les Misérables (directed by Montfermeil local Ladj Ly) explore those issues in more detail.

And their proximity to Paris increases the contrast – it is 22km (about a 1hr 20 minute cycle ride) from the president’s Elysée Palace in the heart of historic Paris to the notoriously tough suburb of Montfermeil, but the two places are worlds apart. 

However, it’s important to remember that not all of Seine-Saint-Denis has these problems and as more families leave Paris, more and more suburban areas are becoming gentrified and/or trendy. The northern suburb of Pantin and the eastern area of Montreuil are among these ‘bobo‘ (hipster) suburbs.

Snobbery

Nonetheless, there remains an attitude among certain Parisians, especially older ones, that to cross the périph means venturing into the ‘wild west’ of drugs, guns and gangs.

This depressing and unimaginative trope can be seen in dozens of French films and TV shows, where characters either never cross the rinrgoad at all, or venture into the suburbs only to buy drugs (FYI drugs are also on sale in Paris).

Meanwhile banlieusard, which simply means a person who lives in the suburbs, has taken on a negative connotation of is is frequently used to describe people who are unemployed and/or involved in low-level criminality. The département number of Seine-Saint-Denis – neuf trois – is also sometimes used in a perjorative way.

