SECOND HOMES

French resort to hike taxes on second-homes by 60% to pay for affordable housing

The French government has given local authorities in areas where there is a housing shortage the power to increase taxes on second-homes in order to fund more affordable housing for locals - and one commune has announced a 60 percent tax hike.

Published: 2 March 2023 10:05 CET
The old harbour area of Saint-Tropez. (Photo by CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU / AFP)

The French Mediterranean glamour resort of Saint-Tropez hopes to raise €3 million a year for new local housing by increasing the taxe d’habitation on second homes by 60 percent from next year.

Mayor Sylvie Siri has seized the opportunity offered by a new government decree to increase the taxe d’habitation bills of holiday home owners who spend only part of the year in the resort town in an effort to tempt locals back into an area they had been priced out of by building new, more affordable, homes.

She told Le Parisien that the median price of a property in Saint-Tropez had reached €16,000 per square metre because of demand from cash-rich “outsiders” who wanted a summer bolthole in the sun, with the result that the town had lost 40 percent of its permanent inhabitants. 

“If it goes on like this, no young person will be able to find a place to live in Saint-Tropez”, Siri said.

The government is gradually phasing out tax d’habitation – the householders’ tax – for everyone apart from high earners, but second-home owners are still required to pay it.

This year a new tax declaration must be completed by all property owners in France – including second-home owners who live outside France – declaring whether the property is a main residence or a second home.

READ ALSO Your questions answered on French property tax declaration

 Separately to this, the government has also given local authorities in areas that are a zone tendue (an area with a housing shortage) the power to increase taxe d’habitation for second-home owners bu up to 60 percent.

Authorities in Saint-Tropez have gone for the maximum increase because of the severe shortage of affordable housing in the town. Today, only 3,850 people live in the town all year round – meaning a resort that’s overcrowded in the summer is virtually deserted in the winter.  

The estimated €3 million expected to be raise annually from 2024 via the new tax will first be used to finance new housing for local people, said the mayor, who hopes to build around 100 new homes in the area over the next five years.

Property experts have said the move is unlikely to dissuade rich second-home owners from the prestigious resort. 

PROPERTY

Towns in south of France halt new building projects due to drought

Local authorities in towns in the south of France have placed a four-year moratorium on the issuing of new building permits as the country grapples with ongoing droughts.

Published: 2 March 2023 10:32 CET
Nine municipalities in the south of France have announced that they will not issue any new building permits for the next four years, due to persistent drought and low groundwater levels.

According to reporting by 42 Mag, officials said that the areas concerned already have high populations, and the priority is to ensure adequate access to water for those already living there.

Located in the Var département, the municipalities that will impose the new restriction are Bagnols-en-Forêt, Callian, Fayence, Mons, Montauroux, Saint-Paul-en-Forêt, Seillans, Tanneron and Tourrettes.

Only permit applications submitted prior to February 2023 will be considered for new builds, although locals will still be able to do renovation or extension works. 

“It’s better to tell people not to build and that they will need to delay their project than to say ‘go ahead and build’ and find that they do not have enough water supplied when they move in,” Jean-Yves Huet, mayor of Montauroux (Var), told Franceinfo.

Var is already under water restrictions as a result of a prolonged winter drought.

While municipalities’ decision was approved by the head of the departement (the préfet), the president of the Var Building Federation, Jean-Jacques Castillon, told 42 Mag that he feared the move would lead to “dramatic consequences for the sector”.

The water situation

In the east of the Var, the rivers have been dry for many months and the water tables are at their lowest in the nine communes of the canton of Fayence, according to Franceinfo.

The municipalities’ decision to limit building came shortly after the French environment minister held an emergency meeting with local authorities to address the severe shortage of rain over the winter, which risks plunging the country into another punishing drought this summer.

The minister called the situation “alarming” and urged that action be taken now in order to avoid more serious problems in the summer.

Although it’s not unusual to have warnings and restrictions in place over the summer, especially in the south, this year five départements (including Var) are already under some level of water restrictions.

Water restrictions in place in France as of March 2nd. Screenshot by the Local from Propluvia

In January, environmental experts already warned that the country would likely face a “very dry year” in 2023 after high temperatures and low rainfall in 2022.

READ MORE: How likely are droughts and water restrictions in France in summer 2023?

After France experienced 32 days with no significant rainfall – beating previous winter drought records – forecasters warned that the month of March would be “decisive” for the country when it comes to rainfall.

