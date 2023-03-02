Read news from:
French Expression of the Day: Temps de chien

This French expression does not have a very positive view of man’s best friend.

Published: 2 March 2023 10:47 CET
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond

Why do I need to know temps de chien?

Because if you find yourself in some bad weather, you might want a new expression to complain about it.

What does it mean?

Temps de chien roughly pronounced tahm duh she-ahn – is a French expression that could be translated to “time of the dog” if taken word-for-word, but in reality, it simply means “poor (or bad) weather”. 

In this case, the word temps is used to mean weather, instead of time, and chien (dog) is used as a stand-in for something terrible or bad. 

The expression has been in use since at least the start of the 20th century. It is still commonly used, and these days you would most likely hear people say temps de chien when complaining about a particularly snowy, rainy or windy day.

Use it like this

C’est le temps de chiens dehors. Mes chaussures se sont trempées sur le chemin du travail. – The weather is awful outside. My shoes got soaked on the way to work.

J’ai vu un morceau de grêle de la taille de mon poing ! Quel temps de chien. – I saw a piece of hail the size of my fist. What terrible weather!

French Expression of the Day: Par-dessus le marché

This French expression will come in handy if you want to add another train of thought to your sentence.

Published: 1 March 2023 10:57 CET
Why do I need to know par-dessus le marché?

Because you might be wondering why your French friend keeps referencing about the market in the middle of their sentences.

What does it mean?

Par-dessus le marché roughly pronounced pahr deh-sue luh mahr-shay – is a French expression which translates exactly to “above (or over) the market”. 

In reality, it means “and on top of that” or simply “oh and by the way” – the type of phrase you might use to transition into your next point.

Even though linguists do not agree on the expression’s exact origins, it has been in use since at least the 18th century and it is still commonly employed by many French people, though perhaps less commonly among the youth.

Experts believe that the word marché in the expression does not actually refer to a market where goods and products are sold, as it might appear. Instead, marché refers to the act of taking a step or walking. As a result, the expression gives the idea of saying “and on the next step” or “onto the next step”.

Use it like this

Je lui ai dit qu’il devrait prendre un maillot de bain. Par-dessus le marché, j’ai trouvé le tien près de la machine à laver. – I told him he would want to pack a bathing suit. And by the way, I found yours next to the washing machine.

Je me suis tordu la cheville en faisant de l’escalade. Par-dessus le marché, je me suis blessé les épaules en utilisant les béquilles après. – I twisted my ankle while rock climbing. And on top of that, I hurt my shoulders using the crutches after.

