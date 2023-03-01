Read news from:
French government offers €80k grants to attract shops, bars and cafés to rural villages

In attempt to stop the decline of rural communities, the French government has today launched a €12 million scheme that offers grants to entice shops, bars, cafés and other businesses to isolated areas of France.

Published: 1 March 2023 16:27 CET
Rural France. (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP)

France boasted 34,965 communes in 2021, according to official figures.

Not counting the six martyr villages that have mayors but no residents, they range from the smallest, Rochefourchat in the Drôme (population: one – plus castle ruins and a church) to the largest, Paris (population: 2,175,601).

Of those 34,965 French communes, more than 21,000 (62 percent) have no shop, figures collated by national statistics body Insee, show. In comparison, 75 percent of France’s communes had at least one shop in 1980.

The problems are clear. Because there’s no nearby shop – in those sparsely populated areas of France that most people only get to see flash by when the Tour de France is on, the median road trip for daily provisions is 10 minutes, Insee said, compared to less than three minutes in city environments – smaller, rural communes with empty shops are less attractive to house hunters, which in turn makes them less attractive to prospective businesses. 

So the shops stay empty and unmaintained, property hunters stay away. And so the vicious circle turns.

This story of slow rural decline, in contrast to the famous and strangely controversial 15-minute city plans of Anne Hidalgo in Paris, doesn’t usually make the headlines.

Last month, the French government launched a €12 million scheme to reverse that trend in up to 1,000 communes, to attract businesses to business-less areas, cut the need for residents in isolated areas to resort their cars, and make life in rural France attractive again.

And, as of Monday, March 1st, businesses were invited to register their interest with a specially set-up registration desk at their local préfectures – which will make their selections to go forward for government consideration.

The State funding is intended to support a permanent multi-service business in a rural village or town with few or no local amenities – for example a combined shop and café – or a mobile business which visits otherwise isolated areas several times a week.

Under the terms of the scheme, candidate villages must be places where any existing local business cannot meet the daily basic needs of residents and must be at least a 10-minute drive from the nearest commercial centre.

Up to €80,000 will be available for a permanent business, and €20,000 for a mobile one, a sum that the government says must be at least matched by the business or commune concerned.

The government has indicated that it would be open to other options depending on the local situation. 

A single-activity business (such as a bakery, for example) would not necessarily be excluded, nor would a plan for the creation of a second business in a commune, as long as it complemented and consolidated an existing operation.

If successful, the scheme may be renewed for 2024/25, targeting more poorly served local areas.

FARMING

French farmers: Politicians must help us with drought and climate crisis

From cheese trivia to wine tastings and 'the most beautiful cow' competitions - and of course visits from politicians - the Salon de l'Agriculture is France's biggest and most important farm show. Genevieve Mansfield went along to find out more.

Published: 28 February 2023 18:26 CET
French farmers: Politicians must help us with drought and climate crisis

The Salon is the highlight of the agricultural year with thousands of farmers descending on Paris to show off their wares to the 700,000 people who visit over the course of a week.

It’s also an important rite of passage for French politicians – President Emmanuel Macron visited on Saturday, and just a few days later, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, made an appearance as well. The Salon is used as a barometer of any would-be president’s ability to be “proche du peuple” (close to the people).

Macron spent several hours at the Salon on Saturday, but his efforts left many farmers unimpressed. 

Arnault Etienne, a farmer from the Morbihan Gulf in Brittany whose cows were entered in the competition, said: “Our dear President Emmanuel Macron attended on Saturday and he was completely inaccessible.

“Normally the president should walk through this area to see the cows – to take a moment to look at them and pet them, and to speak with us, but with this president it is not like that. There is definitely a difference between him and the others before him”. 

Wine producer and seller from Burgundy, Daniel, felt similarly. “For the politicians, it’s important to visit to see what’s going on in the world of agriculture. We suffer a lot. As for me, I did not get to speak with the politicians. I usually don’t see them – oftentimes, they don’t come out into the crowds, and they stay in their own space”. 

Meanwhile, others, like Sylvie Olivet and Christelle Delma who work for the IGP (Indication Geographique Protegée – a label issued by the European Union to protect certain foods and products from specific geographical areas) of Herault, home to eight IGP recongised wines, noted that the presence of local politicians is not to be forgotten. 

“Just this morning, we had the Préfet of Hérault come visit and give a speech. We’ve also had the president of the region”.

As for Arnault, he explained that when he first began attending the agriculture show, he cared more about the presence of the French president and other elected officials, but he went on to explain that he has become more apathetic to their presence over time.

“Yeah it’s important for them to come, but there’s a difference between what is said and what happens. Like they’ll say ‘eat French, buy French’ but then you go into the supermarket, and people buy what’s cheapest and that’s that.

“The president has to do more for farmers, he has to give us the means to continue existing, especially because desertification is expanding. The next big crisis could be a famine and we are the ones responsible for feeding the world. Last year we had a lot significant heatwaves, even in Brittany”. 

Daniel added: “If I could talk to the politicians, I would mostly say that we are in a difficult period when it comes to the drought. There is not enough support in that area.”

Climate change was at the top of many other farmers’ lists of concerns. This winter France beat previous winter drought records after experiencing 32 consecutive days without any significant rainfall, and water restrictions are already in place for some areas

Sylvie, the head of the Herault IGP, said that “the biggest thing we need the politicians to respond to is the ongoing drought. We are heavily impacted by climate change, and we have already begun to feel the effects of the winter drought. Every year we have climate-related issue. It’s really difficult for wine growers to continue pushing forward”.

During his visit to the fair on Saturday, President Macron addressed concerns about the drought, calling for a “water savings plan” through things like better “harvesting of rainwater” and “better distribution of drinking water”.

The president’s statements came just a few days before environment minister, Christophe Béchu, addressed local authorities to bring forward new water restrictions, to help respond to lower rainfall this winter.

But the Salon is not just about politics, it’s also a chance for France’s farmers and food and drink producers to meet their customers and show off their products.

“We lost a lot of sales during the Covid-19 pandemic, especially the year when the Salon de l’agriculture was closed. Last year we started to make up for our losses, but this year is especially important to keep building on that”, explained Daniel, a wine producer and seller in the Burgundy area.

Daniel works alongside his family on the Nuits Saint Georges label. He told The Local that the agriculture fair plays a large role in the organisation’s yearly budget.

“It is the time when we come to renew connections with our old clients, and try to build new relationships to bring in more business. It’s a crucial time for our yearly budget and earnings”. 

Stéphane, a 52-year-old farmer from the France’s Nord departément, said: “The point of the fair is to show the general public – especially the Parisians and tourists – that agriculture is France’s richesse (treasure).  

“We can produce so many of our own products, and we don’t need to rely on other countries. It’s especially important to use this event to show people that, and to show off the fact that our products are of high-quality. It gives us one week under the spotlight to explain agriculture to those who might not visit the countryside themselves”.  

“That, and the competition, of course”. 

Stéphane, who owns and operates his farm of about 90 cows alongside his two brothers, has been attending the fair for over two decades, and was competing in the ‘most beautiful cow’ competition for the Prim’holstein breed.

His cow came in third place this year, after a long selection process where 1,000 cows are entered and only 100 are chosen for the final event. For him and many other farmers, an integral part of the farming event is entering their animals in shows and competitions.

Laurent Verdier, a farmer who raises young bulls (toros) in the Pyrenees in south-west France, echoed Stéphane’s summary. “The goal is for people to come to the Salon and see that they don’t need to go outside of France to find the products that they need, and it’s the same message for the politicians to hear too”. 

Verdier was not convinced that farmers are adequately listened to, however. 

“I think the politicians mostly come to give a performance, though who knows”.

