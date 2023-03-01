Read news from:
France records jump in cocaine seizures

France said on Wednesday it seized 27 tonnes of cocaine in 2022, a five-fold increase over 10 years, as Europe faces a surge in trafficking and use of the drug.

Published: 1 March 2023 13:51 CET
Seizures were up five percent last year compared with 2021, according to interior ministry figures, with more than half of the narcotic coming from the West Indies and France’s poverty-stricken South American region of Guiana.

As the illegal trade has swelled, most cocaine now enters Europe through northern ports like Rotterdam, Antwerp, Hamburg and France’s Le Havre.

With its vast cargo terminals where the River Seine reaches the sea, port city Le Havre has become the main point of entry for cocaine into France.

It saw 1.9 tonnes of coke confiscated in just a few days last February according to the ministry of public accounts, which oversees customs enforcement.

An AFP investigation earlier this year found that more than a sixth of the cocaine consumed in France is smuggled inside the bodies of drug mules, including pregnant women, on flights from Guiana.

Last year’s cocaine haul made up part of 157 tonnes of illegal drugs seized overall by French authorities.

“The fight against drug trafficking is more than ever the mother of all battles,” Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told reporters at a Paris press conference.

Cannabis seizures also increased by 15 percent last year compared to the previous to reach an all-time high of 128 tonnes.

Law enforcement also nabbed 1.4 tonnes of heroin (up by eight percent) and 273 kilos of synthetic drugs (up by 21 percent).

French prosecutors drop ‘sexual assault’ probe into cardinal

French prosecutors said Saturday they had closed an investigation launched into a cardinal who admitted sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl because the statute of limitations had expired, sparking anger among campaigners.

Published: 26 February 2023 09:39 CET
The probe was launched in November last year after a statement by Jean-Pierre Ricard, a retired bishop made a cardinal by pope Benedict XVI in 2006.

But Marseille prosecutor Dominique Laurens told AFP: “The case was closed due to the statute of limitations.”

The most serious sexual offences in France, such as rape, usually have a statute of limitations of 30 years.

Ricard, now 78, said in a letter last year to the church hierarchy that he had “behaved in a reprehensible way” towards a young girl 35 years ago.

Taken into custody on February 2, he told investigators he had “kissed” the girl, who he said had been about 13 years old. He had also embraced her and “caressed her over her clothes”, but “there was no sexual intercourse”, he added.

The victim told investigators the assaults had happened over a three-year period.

Ricard’s confession came after a devastating 2021 report in France estimated that Catholic clergy had abused 216,000 children since 1950.

Travesty’ of justice

Be Brave, which campaigns to end sexual violence against children, denounced the decision by the French legal system as a “masquerade” and a “travesty” of justice.

“Nothing has changed” since the publication of the French report into sexual abuse by the clergy, the group said in a statement, calling for wide-ranging judicial and parliamentary inquiries into paedophile criminal activity.

They also called for an end to the statute of limitations on this kind of crime.

Senator Xavier Iacovelli, whose parliamentary group forms part of the presidential majority, wrote on Twitter that it was “no longer conceivable to have this statute of limitations which prevents the judgement of sexual predators”.

The Bishops’ Conference of France told AFP its thoughts were with the victim because of everything that had been brought up for her again with the investigation.

The Vatican announced its own preliminary investigation into Ricard last November and that is still ongoing.

