Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

FARMING

French farmers: Politicians must help us with drought and climate crisis

From cheese trivia to wine tastings and 'the most beautiful cow' competitions - and of course visits from politicians - the Salon de l'Agriculture is France's biggest and most important farm show. Genevieve Mansfield went along to find out more.

Published: 28 February 2023 18:26 CET
French farmers: Politicians must help us with drought and climate crisis
French President Emmanuel Macron (2nd L) visits the International Agriculture Fair (Salon de l'Agriculture) in Paris, on February 25, 2023. (Photo by CHRISTIAN HARTMANN / POOL / AFP)

The Salon is the highlight of the agricultural year with thousands of farmers descending on Paris to show off their wares to the 700,000 people who visit over the course of a week.

It’s also an important rite of passage for French politicians – President Emmanuel Macron visited on Saturday, and just a few days later, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, made an appearance as well. The Salon is used as a barometer of any would-be president’s ability to be “proche du peuple” (close to the people).

EXPLAINED: Why petting cows at the Paris farm show is crucial for French politicians

Macron spent several hours at the Salon on Saturday, but his efforts left many farmers unimpressed. 

Arnault Etienne, a farmer from the Morbihan Gulf in Brittany whose cows were entered in the competition, said: “Our dear President Emmanuel Macron attended on Saturday and he was completely inaccessible.

“Normally the president should walk through this area to see the cows – to take a moment to look at them and pet them, and to speak with us, but with this president it is not like that. There is definitely a difference between him and the others before him”. 

Wine producer and seller from Burgundy, Daniel, felt similarly. “For the politicians, it’s important to visit to see what’s going on in the world of agriculture. We suffer a lot. As for me, I did not get to speak with the politicians. I usually don’t see them – oftentimes, they don’t come out into the crowds, and they stay in their own space”. 

Meanwhile, others, like Sylvie Olivet and Christelle Delma who work for the IGP (Indication Geographique Protegée – a label issued by the European Union to protect certain foods and products from specific geographical areas) of Herault, home to eight IGP recongised wines, noted that the presence of local politicians is not to be forgotten. 

“Just this morning, we had the Préfet of Hérault come visit and give a speech. We’ve also had the president of the region”.

As for Arnault, he explained that when he first began attending the agriculture show, he cared more about the presence of the French president and other elected officials, but he went on to explain that he has become more apathetic to their presence over time.

“Yeah it’s important for them to come, but there’s a difference between what is said and what happens. Like they’ll say ‘eat French, buy French’ but then you go into the supermarket, and people buy what’s cheapest and that’s that.

“The president has to do more for farmers, he has to give us the means to continue existing, especially because desertification is expanding. The next big crisis could be a famine and we are the ones responsible for feeding the world. Last year we had a lot significant heatwaves, even in Brittany”. 

Daniel added: “If I could talk to the politicians, I would mostly say that we are in a difficult period when it comes to the drought. There is not enough support in that area.”

Climate change was at the top of many other farmers’ lists of concerns. This winter France beat previous winter drought records after experiencing 32 consecutive days without any significant rainfall, and water restrictions are already in place for some areas

Sylvie, the head of the Herault IGP, said that “the biggest thing we need the politicians to respond to is the ongoing drought. We are heavily impacted by climate change, and we have already begun to feel the effects of the winter drought. Every year we have climate-related issue. It’s really difficult for wine growers to continue pushing forward”.

During his visit to the fair on Saturday, President Macron addressed concerns about the drought, calling for a “water savings plan” through things like better “harvesting of rainwater” and “better distribution of drinking water”.

The president’s statements came just a few days before environment minister, Christophe Béchu, addressed local authorities to bring forward new water restrictions, to help respond to lower rainfall this winter.

READ MORE: France to impose water restrictions to avoid summer drought

But the Salon is not just about politics, it’s also a chance for France’s farmers and food and drink producers to meet their customers and show off their products.

“We lost a lot of sales during the Covid-19 pandemic, especially the year when the Salon de l’agriculture was closed. Last year we started to make up for our losses, but this year is especially important to keep building on that”, explained Daniel, a wine producer and seller in the Burgundy area.

Daniel works alongside his family on the Nuits Saint Georges label. He told The Local that the agriculture fair plays a large role in the organisation’s yearly budget.

“It is the time when we come to renew connections with our old clients, and try to build new relationships to bring in more business. It’s a crucial time for our yearly budget and earnings”. 

Stéphane, a 52-year-old farmer from the France’s Nord departément, said: “The point of the fair is to show the general public – especially the Parisians and tourists – that agriculture is France’s richesse (treasure).  

“We can produce so many of our own products, and we don’t need to rely on other countries. It’s especially important to use this event to show people that, and to show off the fact that our products are of high-quality. It gives us one week under the spotlight to explain agriculture to those who might not visit the countryside themselves”.  

“That, and the competition, of course”. 

Stéphane, who owns and operates his farm of about 90 cows alongside his two brothers, has been attending the fair for over two decades, and was competing in the ‘most beautiful cow’ competition for the Prim’holstein breed.

His cow came in third place this year, after a long selection process where 1,000 cows are entered and only 100 are chosen for the final event. For him and many other farmers, an integral part of the farming event is entering their animals in shows and competitions.

Laurent Verdier, a farmer who raises young bulls (toros) in the Pyrenees in south-west France, echoed Stéphane’s summary. “The goal is for people to come to the Salon and see that they don’t need to go outside of France to find the products that they need, and it’s the same message for the politicians to hear too”. 

Verdier was not convinced that farmers are adequately listened to, however. 

“I think the politicians mostly come to give a performance, though who knows”.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

FARMING

Cow manure fuels French tractors

A French farmer steps away from his barn and fills up a tractor with fuel made from the manure of his cows, an attempt to put their climate-damaging methane to good use.

Published: 28 February 2023 08:29 CET
Cow manure fuels French tractors

Anchored by a stone farmhouse, much has changed on the Guerin family farm in the southern Dordogne region since its founding in 1926.

The cow barn is largely automated, and features two huge, partially buried tanks covered with rounded domes that capture the methane emitted from the cow dung.

A dark green filling station with a pump and bank card payment terminal is connected to the facilities — but it isn’t diesel that comes out of the nozzle.

Instead it is bioNGV — renewable natural gas for vehicles — produced on the farm, a substance that is essentially methane.

Cleaner than diesel, it is also cheaper and now powers all the farm’s cars and a new tractor — the first to run on bioNGV that its manufacturer, the Italian-American firm New Holland, began selling last year.

The farm’s owner, Bertrand Guerin, hopes the truck he uses to collect milk will also soon be filling up at his site.

The 59-year-old is also seeking to attract the visitors to the region from Britain and the Netherlands, where cars that run on natural gas are more common.

The filling station is part of a new chain, Biogaz de France, created by an association of farmers producing methane in which Guerin serves as vice president.

Mix and ferment

His concern is that market giants such as Engie and TotalEnergies, which are themselves looking to diversify away from fossil fuels, decide to move into and dominate the market for methane derived from agriculture.

“Let the farmers develop this sector,” Guerin said.

In the vast barn a Montbeliarde cow ambles over to the milking machine.

After giving up several litres of milk — all without any human intervention — she enjoys a spot of massage from a rotating brush.

She calmly steps over the automatic scraper that removes the manure of the farm’s hundred cows from the barn without giving it a thought.

The manure, urine and any hay on the floor is pumped into the domes before any methane is released. 

Methane has a much greater climate-warming power than carbon dioxide, and accounts for a huge share of the climate impact from livestock farming.

Methane, whether it comes from cow burps or their manure, accounts for almost half of French agriculture’s emissions. 

“On all livestock farms we have methane which escapes,” Guerin said.

‘Just the beginning’  

To reduce the carbon impact, that source of destructive pollution is transformed into a cleaner fuel that allows him to reduce his expenses.

Every day 40 tonnes of organic material — two-thirds manure and one-third food waste — are stuffed into the methane dome where it is fermented at 38C.

“We mix it, ferment it. Bacteria break stuff down and CO2 and methane are released,” Guerin said.

Most of the gas produced at the farm is burned to generate electricity that is put onto the power grid and is sufficient for the equivalent of a thousand homes.

Only a fraction is kept to be purified into methane and then compressed for use in vehicles.

What’s left after being digested by the methane dome is used as fertiliser on the farm, allowing for a reduction of synthetic fertilisers made from fossil fuels.

The farm, which includes five associated families and three employees, aims to replace its diesel-burning tractors as soon as possible.

“This is just the beginning of the story,” Guerin said.

SHOW COMMENTS