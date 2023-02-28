France ends free Covid tests for all

In view of “the improvement of the health situation and the gradual easing of measures to respond to the epidemic” France’s public health body Direction générale de la santé has announced the end of free Covid testing for all.

Tests will remain free for the following groups;

Anyone with a prescription for a test from their doctor

Over 65s

Under 18s

Healthcare workers

Anyone with a long-term health condition

Pregnant women

Anyone undergoing a mass-screening programme

For the rest of the population, tests – whether they are PCR or antigen tests – will no longer be covered in their entirety by the state health system Assurance Maladie via the carte vitale.

However, the DGS added that tests will be covered by almost all mutuelle schemes, so that “the cost will be zero for the vast majority of people who are within the French health system and have a mutuelle“.

For those who do not have a mutuelle, 30 percent of the cost of the test will be reimbursed on the carte vitale if the test is carried out by a doctor or pharmacist, or 40 percent if the test is carried out by a nurse or a physiotherapist.

Tourists and visitors to France have had to pay for tests since last summer, with the cost capped at €22 for an antigen test and €49 for a PCR test.