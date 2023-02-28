Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

COVID-19 NEWS

France ends free Covid tests for all

The French government has announced the end of free Covid tests for all residents - although many people will still have the entire costs of their tests reimbursed.

Published: 28 February 2023 14:56 CET
France ends free Covid tests for all
Photo by ALAIN JOCARD / AFP

In view of “the improvement of the health situation and the gradual easing of measures to respond to the epidemic” France’s public health body Direction générale de la santé has announced the end of free Covid testing for all.

Tests will remain free for the following groups;

  • Anyone with a prescription for a test from their doctor
  • Over 65s
  • Under 18s
  • Healthcare workers
  • Anyone with a long-term health condition
  • Pregnant women
  • Anyone undergoing a mass-screening programme

For the rest of the population, tests – whether they are PCR or antigen tests – will no longer be covered in their entirety by the state health system Assurance Maladie via the carte vitale.

However, the DGS added that tests will be covered by almost all mutuelle schemes, so that “the cost will be zero for the vast majority of people who are within the French health system and have a mutuelle“.

Health insurance: What you need to know about a French mutuelle

For those who do not have a mutuelle, 30 percent of the cost of the test will be reimbursed on the carte vitale if the test is carried out by a doctor or pharmacist, or 40 percent if the test is carried out by a nurse or a physiotherapist.

Tourists and visitors to France have had to pay for tests since last summer, with the cost capped at €22 for an antigen test and €49 for a PCR test.  

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

COVID-19 NEWS

France drops Covid restrictions on travellers from China

France has dropped Covid testing restrictions imposed on travellers from China, the French embassy in Beijing said.

Published: 17 February 2023 08:36 CET
France drops Covid restrictions on travellers from China

Since January, visitors aged 11 and over travelling from China to France have had to present a negative test taken 48 hours before the flight to board the plane.

This means that there are no Covid-related restrictions on arrivals into France from any country.

France no longer has any domestic Covid-related rules in place, although masks remain recommended on public transport, while certain healthcare settings can impose their own mask rules.

The travel restrictions were introduced as China experienced a wave of coronavirus infections after lifting its stifling zero-Covid policy in December.

“Travellers from China to France are no longer required to present the result of a negative RT-PCR test within 48 hours or fill a health declaration form,” the French embassy in Beijing said in a statement on Thursday.

“Random screenings on arrival are also abolished,” it added.

China reopened its borders and scrapped mandatory quarantine for those entering the country in January, ending its international isolation after nearly three years.

The relaxation led to a surge in outbound travel. Overseas bookings via China’s largest travel service were up 640 percent during the Lunar New Year holiday in January compared with last year.

China is now allowing group tours to 20 countries, according to the tourism ministry.

Several countries, including Japan, South Korea and Singapore, have also eased restrictions on travellers from China in recent weeks.

SHOW COMMENTS