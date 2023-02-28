Read news from:
ETIAS: EU postpones launch of €7 visa for tourists

The EU has postponed the start date of its €7 ETIAS visa for tourists - due to come into effect later this year - until 2024.

Published: 28 February 2023 09:08 CET
Photo by ERIC PIERMONT / AFP

The ETIAS visa system requires that all tourists and visitors from non-EU countries register online in advance for the €7 visa, which lasts for three years.

It was due to come into effect in November but, as first reported in British newspaper The Independent, the start date has now been changed by the Directorate-General for Migration and Home Affairs at the European Commission in Brussels.

Prospective visitors to the EU from non-EU countries such as the UK, USA and Canada are now told: “It is expected that the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (Etias) will be operational in 2024.”

This comes after the EU’s EES system – which will bring in stricter biometric border checks for travellers – was postponed from May 2023 until “the end of the year”.

You can read a full explanation of how EES and ETIAS work HERE.

Both systems were originally due to be introduced in 2021, but were postponed because of the pandemic. They were then scheduled to come into effect in May (for EES) and November (for ETIAS) 2023.

However, there has been pushback from member states who say they are not ready, while major fears have been raised about the effect of enhanced EES checks on the UK-France border, which has already seen long queues at peak times since Brexit.

Bosses at Eurotunnel, the Port of Dover and Eurostar have all raised concerns about long delays due to the extra time needed to make the enhanced checks at the border.

John Keefe, chief corporate and public affairs officer for Eurotunnel, told The Independent: “As a concept, EES/ETIAS is a step closer to the smart, digital border that we would all like to see operating in the future.

“But it is important that when it is introduced it is fully functional, has been thoroughly tested and that the introduction is progressive to allow both operators and travellers to familiarise themselves with the new requirements.”

Tourists flock back to France, spending €58bn in 2022

Tourists spent a record €58 billion in France in 2022, according to new figures which seem to show the country's vital tourist industry has bounced back from the pandemic, although visitor numbers from Asia remain low.

Published: 28 February 2023 12:10 CET
France’s huge tourist industry represents around 10 percent of its GDP and was badly hit by two years of Covid-related travel restrictions.

However new data released by the country’s tourism body Atout France seems to show that the sector has bounced back, with tourists spending a record €58 billion in 2022. This is €1.2 billion higher than the pre-pandemic tourist spend, although the report’s authors noted that inflation has had an impact in prices compared to 2019.

In both 2018 and 2019 France was the most visited tourist destination in the world – although international comparisons are not yet available for 2022 the Atout report indicates that French tourism is close to pre-pandemic levels.

READ ALSO 6 reasons why France is so popular with tourists

The biggest spenders in 2022 were the Belgians (€7.3 billion, up 23 percent on 2019), the Germans (€6.4bn, up 6.9 percent on 2019) and the British (€6.2 billion, up 4.2 percent) while American tourists – who tend to be fewer in number but big spenders – spent €5.5 billion.

The spend from American tourists was up a whopping 34 percent compared to 2019, a rise which some give credit to the ‘Emily effect’ after the hugely popular Netflix series Emily in Paris.

The only groups who spent less in France compared to 2019 were visitors from China and Japan, where tourist spend was down 72 percent and 62 percent respectively, probably due to ongoing pandemic restrictions, particularly for Chinese visitors. 

France recorded a higher tourist spend than all but one of its European neighbours, with total spend until the end of November 2022 recorded at €64 billion in Spain, compared to €53 billion in France, €39bn in Italy, €26bn in Germany and €19bn in Portugal.

READ ALSO A must-see destination for each of France’s 96 départements

France’s all-important domestic tourism also appeared to showing signs of a recovery, although in total over the year overnight stays by French residents in different parts of France were down five percent on 2019. The report notes that the decline in levels of domestic tourism seen in the first half of the year halted by the autumn.

Domestic tourism was promoted heavily during the pandemic, when French people were encouraged to support the tourist sector by taking a holiday in France – although travel was heavily restricted in 2020 because of the pandemic, by the latter part of the year and through 2021 French residents could travel freely through the EU.

Even before the pandemic, domestic tourism was a vital part of the industry – although the French tourist industry as a whole accounts for 9.7 percent of GDP, international tourism accounts for just 30 percent of that figure – the rest is taken care of by French residents going on holiday in their own country with the traditional month-long August break a big economic driver.

Tourism bosses are also keen to promote domestic tourism as a green alternative, boosting the country’s rail network as more people try to limit air travel because of concerns about the climate. 

