FARMING

Cow manure fuels French tractors

A French farmer steps away from his barn and fills up a tractor with fuel made from the manure of his cows, an attempt to put their climate-damaging methane to good use.

Published: 28 February 2023 08:29 CET
French farmer Bertrand Guerin (C) uses a biomethane refueling station on the farm of the Guerin family, which produces biomethane, also known as renewable natural gas, in southwestern France (Photo by Philippe LOPEZ / AFP)

Anchored by a stone farmhouse, much has changed on the Guerin family farm in the southern Dordogne region since its founding in 1926.

The cow barn is largely automated, and features two huge, partially buried tanks covered with rounded domes that capture the methane emitted from the cow dung.

A dark green filling station with a pump and bank card payment terminal is connected to the facilities — but it isn’t diesel that comes out of the nozzle.

Instead it is bioNGV — renewable natural gas for vehicles — produced on the farm, a substance that is essentially methane.

Cleaner than diesel, it is also cheaper and now powers all the farm’s cars and a new tractor — the first to run on bioNGV that its manufacturer, the Italian-American firm New Holland, began selling last year.

The farm’s owner, Bertrand Guerin, hopes the truck he uses to collect milk will also soon be filling up at his site.

The 59-year-old is also seeking to attract the visitors to the region from Britain and the Netherlands, where cars that run on natural gas are more common.

The filling station is part of a new chain, Biogaz de France, created by an association of farmers producing methane in which Guerin serves as vice president.

Mix and ferment

His concern is that market giants such as Engie and TotalEnergies, which are themselves looking to diversify away from fossil fuels, decide to move into and dominate the market for methane derived from agriculture.

“Let the farmers develop this sector,” Guerin said.

In the vast barn a Montbeliarde cow ambles over to the milking machine.

After giving up several litres of milk — all without any human intervention — she enjoys a spot of massage from a rotating brush.

She calmly steps over the automatic scraper that removes the manure of the farm’s hundred cows from the barn without giving it a thought.

The manure, urine and any hay on the floor is pumped into the domes before any methane is released. 

Methane has a much greater climate-warming power than carbon dioxide, and accounts for a huge share of the climate impact from livestock farming.

Methane, whether it comes from cow burps or their manure, accounts for almost half of French agriculture’s emissions. 

“On all livestock farms we have methane which escapes,” Guerin said.

‘Just the beginning’  

To reduce the carbon impact, that source of destructive pollution is transformed into a cleaner fuel that allows him to reduce his expenses.

Every day 40 tonnes of organic material — two-thirds manure and one-third food waste — are stuffed into the methane dome where it is fermented at 38C.

“We mix it, ferment it. Bacteria break stuff down and CO2 and methane are released,” Guerin said.

Most of the gas produced at the farm is burned to generate electricity that is put onto the power grid and is sufficient for the equivalent of a thousand homes.

Only a fraction is kept to be purified into methane and then compressed for use in vehicles.

What’s left after being digested by the methane dome is used as fertiliser on the farm, allowing for a reduction of synthetic fertilisers made from fossil fuels.

The farm, which includes five associated families and three employees, aims to replace its diesel-burning tractors as soon as possible.

“This is just the beginning of the story,” Guerin said.

CLIMATE CRISIS

France to impose water restrictions to avoid summer drought

French local authorities are to begin putting in place water restrictions 'as of now' in order to try and avoid another punishing drought this summer, as the environment minister told the country "we should be alarmed" about the water situation.

Published: 28 February 2023 10:36 CET
France to impose water restrictions to avoid summer drought

The French environment minister held an emergency meeting with local authorities on Monday to address the severe shortage of rain over the winter, which risks plunging the country into another punishing drought this summer.

Christophe Béchu told BFM TV that “we must be alarmed” about the water shortage, and said that he had urged local authorities to begin putting in place anti-drought measures – including water restrictions – now, in order to try and avoid a catastrophe over the summer.

The summer of 2022 saw water restrictions in place across virtually the whole of France while in some communes the tap water ran out altogether. The country also saw devastating wildfires, especially in the south, where parched land became a tinderbox.

Earlier this month France saw a winter record of 32 consecutive days without rain. Groundwater supplies have not replenished as they normally would in winter, many rivers are unusually low and ground moisture levels are comparable to those typically seen in May.

Béchu said: “Last summer, we had up to 700 communes that were concerned by drinking water problems. If we don’t take measures early, we run the risk of having an even higher figure next summer and over a larger area with bigger towns concerned.

“If we don’t want to find ourselves with 1,200, 1,500, 2,000 communes that will have difficulties when the time comes and the obligation to send tankers or bottled water, we must ration.”

The French drought alert system has four levels, ranging from issuing warnings to imposing severe restrictions on domestic water use, and restrictions are implemented at a local level. 

Although it’s not unusual to have warnings and restrictions in place over the summer, especially in the south, this year five départements – Ain, Isère, Bouches-du-Rhône, Var and Pyrénées-Orientales – are currently under restrictions already, with many more likely to follow after the meeting on Monday.

Two thirds of the country’s rivers are below normal water levels and the lack of snow in the Alps – which saw a delayed start to the ski season – will also mean less meltwater in the late spring and early summer, an important factor in replenishing groundwater supplies in eastern France.

Farmers are especially worried about the situation, as last year’s droughts saw reduced harvests in many sectors.

Béchu said: “All the départements are below normal levels when we look at soil moisture.

“We have three areas – the south, Occitanie and Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes – where soil moisture is comparable to that of the end of May.

“Not taking restrictive measures now would be irresponsible.”

He also called on everyone to consider how they could cut their water use, for example by not washing cars during a drought period like the current one.

