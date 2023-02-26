Read news from:
UKRAINE

Rallies in Berlin, Paris call for peace in Ukraine

Protesters in Germany and France on Saturday demanded peace for Ukraine, a day after activists in both countries marked one year since the Russian invasion.

Published: 26 February 2023 09:13 CET
Protesters surround a giant Ukrainian flag as they take part in a demonstration in solidarity with Ukraine at Republique square in Paris, on February 25, 2023, on the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Photo: Emmanuel DUNAND/AFP

Police said about 10,000 people braved the falling snow in central Berlin to call for negotiations with Moscow rather than weapons deliveries to Ukraine.

Under the slogan “Rise up for Peace”, demonstrators bundled up against the cold gathered at the iconic Brandenburg Gate near where a day earlier activists had parked a bombed-out Russian tank in front of Russia’s embassy in Berlin.

Organised by far-left politician Sahra Wagenknecht and feminist Alice Schwarzer, who both addressed the crowd, the demonstration is controversial for drawing support from far-right politicians too.

The two women have also launched a petition which claims to have gathered more than 645,000 signatures.

In Paris, police said 3,000 protesters rallied as they sang Ukraine’s national anthem at Place de la Republique before Ukrainian children dressed in traditional costume led a procession.

Hand on his heart, 73-year-old Volodymyr Kraftchenko, who fled Ukraine a year ago, condemned “those who violated our land and our rights”.

Krystina Krasnoboka said the “guilt” of not being in Ukraine had over the past year faded and become a feeling of “being more useful here (in France), to send supplies and money to the country”.

Hundreds also rallied elsewhere across France, including the southern city of Montpellier, where Litouka Kseniia arrived with her two-year-old daughter in April last year.

“We must not think the war will end soon, we must shout everywhere that Ukraine is suffering and unfortunately is still going to suffer,” the 29-year-old told AFP.

On Friday, thousands of protesters across Europe marched against Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Published: 25 February 2023 18:07 CET

Published: 25 February 2023 18:07 CET
Paris rally Ukraine

People take part in a demonstration in solidarity with Ukraine, in Paris, on February 25th, 2023. Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP

Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP

Members of the public attend a gathering in support of Ukraine on the Place de la Republique in Paris on February 24th, 2023, on the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP

Leaders around the world weighed in on the one-year anniversary of Russia invading Ukraine, the large majority pledging firm support for Kyiv despite Moscow’s defiance.

President Emmanuel Macron reiterated France’s support for Ukraine. “People of Ukraine, France stands by your side. To solidarity. To victory. To peace”, he tweeted.

On Saturday Macron announced he would visit China in early April, asking Beijing to help “put pressure” on Russia to end the war in Ukraine.

Macron urged Beijing “not to supply any arms to Russia” and sought Beijing’s help to “exert pressure on Russia to ensure it never uses chemical or nuclear weapons and it stops this aggression prior to negotiations”.

On Friday the French president spoke on the phone to Turkey’s leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, where he said that “pressure on and isolation of Russia must be increased” to force Moscow to “give up” on its attack, according to his Elysee Palace office.

Erdogan has been able to maintain relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin by refusing to join Western sanctions on Russia and ramping up bilateral trade during the war.

The Turkish leader has used his good relations with both Moscow and Kyiv to try and mediate an end to the conflict.

Turkey hosted two early rounds of peace talks and helped strike a UN-backed agreement restoring Ukrainian grain deliveries across the Black Sea.

Erdogan has also repeatedly tried to bring Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Turkey for truce talks. His office said that he called for a “just peace” in Ukraine in a Friday phone call with Putin.

