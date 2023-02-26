Read news from:
French prosecutors drop ‘sexual assault’ probe into cardinal

French prosecutors said Saturday they had closed an investigation launched into a cardinal who admitted sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl because the statute of limitations had expired, sparking anger among campaigners.

Published: 26 February 2023 09:39 CET
Photo: Valentine CHAPUIS/AFP

The probe was launched in November last year after a statement by Jean-Pierre Ricard, a retired bishop made a cardinal by pope Benedict XVI in 2006.

But Marseille prosecutor Dominique Laurens told AFP: “The case was closed due to the statute of limitations.”

The most serious sexual offences in France, such as rape, usually have a statute of limitations of 30 years.

Ricard, now 78, said in a letter last year to the church hierarchy that he had “behaved in a reprehensible way” towards a young girl 35 years ago.

Taken into custody on February 2, he told investigators he had “kissed” the girl, who he said had been about 13 years old. He had also embraced her and “caressed her over her clothes”, but “there was no sexual intercourse”, he added.

The victim told investigators the assaults had happened over a three-year period.

Ricard’s confession came after a devastating 2021 report in France estimated that Catholic clergy had abused 216,000 children since 1950.

Travesty’ of justice

Be Brave, which campaigns to end sexual violence against children, denounced the decision by the French legal system as a “masquerade” and a “travesty” of justice.

“Nothing has changed” since the publication of the French report into sexual abuse by the clergy, the group said in a statement, calling for wide-ranging judicial and parliamentary inquiries into paedophile criminal activity.

They also called for an end to the statute of limitations on this kind of crime.

Senator Xavier Iacovelli, whose parliamentary group forms part of the presidential majority, wrote on Twitter that it was “no longer conceivable to have this statute of limitations which prevents the judgement of sexual predators”.

The Bishops’ Conference of France told AFP its thoughts were with the victim because of everything that had been brought up for her again with the investigation.

The Vatican announced its own preliminary investigation into Ricard last November and that is still ongoing.

Husband of woman found dismembered in Paris park charged with murder

A man who has admitted to killing his wife whose dismembered remains were found in a Paris park was charged Saturday with spousal murder, his lawyer and prosecutors said.

Published: 26 February 2023 09:19 CET
The man from Montreuil, just east of central Paris, denied having wanted her dead, his lawyer Dominique Beyreuther-Minkov told reporters. Detained by police since Thursday morning, the man reported his wife to police as missing on February 3, the lawyer said.

He had been posting about her disappearance on social media since January 31.

French news channel BFMTV reported last week that police were suspicious about inconsistencies in the husband’s story.

On February 13, park workers discovered a plastic bag containing her lower torso and thighs in the Buttes-Chaumont park in northeast Paris, a popular spot for picnicking families and joggers.

Further remains including the woman’s head were found in a search the following day, and later identified using fingerprints.

Police had opened a probe for murder, tampering with a corpse and concealing a corpse on February 17.

But in light of the man’s statements, investigators in the case have re-evaluated and believe the act was not premeditated.

“My client, who is distraught, has humanly explained as much as he could,” Beyreuther-Minkov said, adding the couple were married for 26 years and had three children.

“All the family is in shock and in a complete state of bewilderment,” Antoine Ory, lawyer for the victim’s family and children, told AFP.

The number of femicides in France increased by 20 percent in 2021 compared to the previous year, with 122 women killed by a spouse or ex-spouse, according to interior ministry figures.

