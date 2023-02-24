Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CRIME

Man admits killing wife found dismembered in Paris park

A man from the Paris suburbs has admitted to killing his wife whose dismembered remains were found in a park in the French capital this month, a source close to the case told AFP on Friday.

Published: 24 February 2023 17:52 CET
Man admits killing wife found dismembered in Paris park
Buttes-Chaumont park emptied after parts of a woman's body were found, in Paris (Photo by Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP)

Detained by police since Thursday morning, the 46-year-old from Montreuil, just east of central Paris, reported his wife to police as missing on February 6 — one week after posting about her disappearance on social media.

On February 13, park workers discovered a plastic bag containing her lower torso and thighs in the Buttes-Chaumont park in northeast Paris, a popular spot for picnicking families and joggers. 

Further remains including the woman’s head were found in a search the following day, and later identified using fingerprints.

Police opened a probe for murder, tampering with a corpse and concealing a corpse on February 17th.

French news channel BFMTV reported last week that police were suspicious about inconsistencies in the husband’s story.

He “claimed that (his wife) went on the night of January 30-31, which could not be shown on the surveillance cameras from their building”, BFMTV reported.

Neither could investigators confirm that he was in different places around Paris searching for his wife as he had claimed, it added.

Prosecutors have yet to confirm the reports about the investigation but have opened a probe into leaks.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CRIME

Husband held after woman’s dismembered body found in Paris park

French police on Thursday detained for questioning the husband of a woman whose dismembered body was found in plastic bags at different locations in a popular Paris park, a source close to the investigation told AFP.

Published: 24 February 2023 08:49 CET
Husband held after woman's dismembered body found in Paris park

The body parts of the woman had been discovered in the Buttes-Chaumont park in the north of the French capital earlier this month.

Prosecutors told AFP that an individual had been detained in the case but warned that no further information would be made public for now.

The discovery shocked residents of the capital where the park is hugely popular with joggers and families due to its unusually hilly landscaping.

The woman, 46, had been reported missing by her husband on February 6th. The pair lived in the eastern Paris suburb of Montreuil.

Park workers found the lower torso of a woman in a plastic bag hidden under leaves and further remains, including the head, were found during a thorough search of the park by police a day later.

French channel BFMTV had reported last week that the husband had come under suspicion in the investigation after giving contradictory evidence.

Prosecutors then launched another investigation into how this information had been leaked to the channel.

Built during the major relandscaping of the French capital under Napoleon III in the 19th century, the park most recently starred as the setting for a romantic picnic in the third series of “Emily in Paris”.

It has also been a popular setting for classic French films ranging from Eric Rohmer’s “The Aviator’s Wife” to Gaspar Noe’s more recent film “Love.”

SHOW COMMENTS