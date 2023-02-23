Read news from:
PODCAST: What’s wrong with the famed French health service and is France losing its taste for wine?

The Local's Talking France podcast is back with a new episode that looks at two great French preoccupations - wine and health - as well as visas, the famed French playwright Molière and a delicate piece of France's history.

Published: 23 February 2023 09:37 CET
Host Ben McPartland is joined by The Local France editor Emma Pearson, journalist Genevieve Mansfield and politics expert John Lichfield to discuss all the big events and talking points in France this week.

And we’re kicking off with health – specially what’s wrong with the French health system and what the health minister plans to do about it – while also looking at the importance of the health system for France’s national psyche.

You can find the Talking France on Spotify, Apple of Google podcasts, download it HERE or listen on the link below.

John Lichfield told us: “Health is always put at the top of every list of French personal concerns – santé before everything.

“When I came to France 20-odd years ago France was up there among the best in the world in all the international surveys on healthcare – and in many respects it still is pretty good.

“Twenty years ago French people would still complain about the health system, but in comparison to most other countries they had it pretty good. Now there really are problems in France – coming through the Covid pandemic has left a system pretty exhausted and there genuinely are problems that need to be addressed now.

“But in many ways the system works better than people think.”

Moving seamlessly from health to wine, we’re looking at why some Bordeaux vineyards are turning their unsold wine into industrial alcohol – and how many French people really follow the traditional ‘wine rules’.

You might have heard French referred to as ‘la langue de Molière‘ but how much do you know about the ‘French Shakespeare’ who died on stage? We look a look at his literary legacy (with an added film recommendation).

Slightly more recent history can be seen in the shape of WWII bunkers that still litter the French coastline, we take a look at the history of these structures, and why so many communities chose to leave them in place.

And as ever, we’re sharing our life hacks to make time in France easier and more fun. 

Talking France will be taking a break next week, but will be back in March – in the meantime you can find our entire back catalogue HERE.

PODCAST: Why so many Parisians are quitting Paris and how easy is it to become French?

The Talking France podcast is diving into why so many are choosing to leave Paris, as well as how easy it is for foreigners to become French, and the best tips, from our team and language expert Camille Chevalier-Karfis, for how you can learn French.

Published: 16 February 2023 08:09 CET
Updated: 18 February 2023 08:49 CET
Host Ben McPartland is joined by The Local France editor Emma Pearson, journalist Genevieve Mansfield, and language expert and head of the website French Today Camillle Chevalier-Karfis.

Paris is experiencing an exodus that some are calling the flight of the families – or la fuite des familles. With falling pupil numbers causing class – and even school – closures, we take a look at why people are leaving the capital, as well as the possible upsides and downsides to this development.

You can find Talking France on Spotify, Apple or Google podcasts, download HERE or listen on the link below.

Getting citizenship in France has become more streamlined, so we’re looking at how easy it is to become French and how France’s citizenship rules compare internationally – plus a quiz to help you test your knowledge and find out if you are really ready to pass the dreaded entretien.

With pension protests still barrelling forward, The Local France gives you the latest on strike action and how that could impact your travel plans in March. We also take a look at the shenanigans going on in the French parliament, as opposition forces come up against French President Emmanuel Macron’s majority in the debates over pension reform.

We will also introduce you to an important Frenchman who will be given a national memorial service this weekend, and his hometown, that is widely known throughout France, though perhaps less-so in other countries.

Stick around until the end to hear from a language expert on how you can do a better job of learning French, plus some tips from our team here at The Local.

You can find all our past episodes of The Local France HERE, and if you like what you hear don’t forget to share with your friends, family and loved-ones, or leave us a review on the platform you listen on.

