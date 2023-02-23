PODCAST: What’s wrong with the famed French health service and is France losing its taste for wine?

Host Ben McPartland is joined by The Local France editor Emma Pearson, journalist Genevieve Mansfield and politics expert John Lichfield to discuss all the big events and talking points in France this week.

And we’re kicking off with health – specially what’s wrong with the French health system and what the health minister plans to do about it – while also looking at the importance of the health system for France’s national psyche.

You can find the Talking France on Spotify, Apple of Google podcasts, download it HERE or listen on the link below.

John Lichfield told us: “Health is always put at the top of every list of French personal concerns – santé before everything.

“When I came to France 20-odd years ago France was up there among the best in the world in all the international surveys on healthcare – and in many respects it still is pretty good.

“Twenty years ago French people would still complain about the health system, but in comparison to most other countries they had it pretty good. Now there really are problems in France – coming through the Covid pandemic has left a system pretty exhausted and there genuinely are problems that need to be addressed now.

“But in many ways the system works better than people think.”

Moving seamlessly from health to wine, we’re looking at why some Bordeaux vineyards are turning their unsold wine into industrial alcohol – and how many French people really follow the traditional ‘wine rules’.

You might have heard French referred to as ‘la langue de Molière‘ but how much do you know about the ‘French Shakespeare’ who died on stage? We look a look at his literary legacy (with an added film recommendation).

Slightly more recent history can be seen in the shape of WWII bunkers that still litter the French coastline, we take a look at the history of these structures, and why so many communities chose to leave them in place.

And as ever, we’re sharing our life hacks to make time in France easier and more fun.

Talking France will be taking a break next week, but will be back in March – in the meantime you can find our entire back catalogue HERE.