Murder enquiry opened over fatal stabbing of teacher in France

Spanish teacher Agnes Lassalle, 52, was stabbed on Wednesday as she taught a class at Saint Thomas Aquinas middle and secondary school in southwestern seaside town of Saint-Jean-de-Luz.

Despite emergency medical treatment at the scene, she died of her injuries.

Lassalle had been a “good listener”, a “very kind teacher”, said Rudy, a middle school pupil who had a class with her last year.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, the Bayonne area prosecutor Jérôme Bourrier said that the boy was “intelligent and hard-working but shy and socially awkward and had been diagnosed with dyslexia when he was younger”.

He added that a psychiatric examination showed no sign of severe, Schizophrenia-style mental illness, but the boy had been receiving treatment for depression.

Bourrier added that the boy had used a kitchen knife that he had brought to school from his father’s home to stab Lassalle.

He said that he was requesting that the boy be placed in provisional detention while the investigation into premeditated murder continues, saying that he appears to meet the criteria for criminal responsibility.

The boy was not previously know to police, or to social services.

Schools around France held a minute’s silence on Thursday in memory of Agnès Lassalle.