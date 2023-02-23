Read news from:
CRIME

Murder enquiry opened over fatal stabbing of teacher in France

A French prosecutor said the 16-year-old boy accused of stabbing his teacher to death in a classroom had admitted "an animosity "towards her and that he was capable of bearing criminal responsibility for his actions.

Published: 23 February 2023 16:08 CET
Bouquets of flowers at the entrance gate of the Saint-Thomas dAquin middle school where a teacher died after being stabbed by a student, in Saint-Jean-de-Luz, southwestern France. Photo by GAIZKA IROZ / AFP

Spanish teacher Agnes Lassalle, 52, was stabbed on Wednesday as she taught a class at Saint Thomas Aquinas middle and secondary school in southwestern seaside town of Saint-Jean-de-Luz.

Despite emergency medical treatment at the scene, she died of her injuries.

Lassalle had been a “good listener”, a “very kind teacher”, said Rudy, a middle school pupil who had a class with her last year.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, the Bayonne area prosecutor Jérôme Bourrier said that the boy was “intelligent and hard-working but shy and socially awkward and had been diagnosed with dyslexia when he was younger”.

He added that a psychiatric examination showed no sign of severe, Schizophrenia-style mental illness, but the boy had been receiving treatment for depression.

Bourrier added that the boy had used a kitchen knife that he had brought to school from his father’s home to stab Lassalle.

He said that he was requesting that the boy be placed in provisional detention while the investigation into premeditated murder continues, saying that he appears to meet the criteria for criminal responsibility.

The boy was not previously know to police, or to social services. 

Schools around France held a minute’s silence on Thursday in memory of Agnès Lassalle. 

POLITICS

French news channel BFMTV sacks anchor after external influence probe

France's leading rolling news channel BFMTV on Thursday said it has sacked an anchor after a probe into alleged external influence in his work, according to a company message seen by AFP.

Published: 23 February 2023 13:16 CET
French news channel BFMTV sacks anchor after external influence probe

Rachid M’Barki was sacked this week after the probe revealed that due editorial process had not been followed in several segments aired between 2021 and 2022, its director general Marc-Olivier Fogiel said in the message.

The segments concerned issues including Russian oligarchs, Qatar and Western Sahara. The Forbidden Stories reporters collective has linked the case to a bid by an Israeli firm dubbed “Team Jorge” to influence elections worldwide for clients.

The channel had opened its inquiry in January into the work of M’Barki, a familiar face on its presenter roster.

In the reports concerned, “these shortcomings were the sole responsibility of one journalist who has not respected the rules in force within the editorial staff,” Fogiel said in the message.

He added that the channel has also filed a legal complaint — not targeting the journalist personally — over the influence peddling to which the channel had fallen victim.

The channel would now “further reinforce” its editorial controls, he said.

The Forbidden Stories investigation, carried out by outlets including The Guardian in Britain, Le Monde in France, Der Spiegel in Germany and El Pais in Spain, accused an Israeli firm of seeking to influence more than 30 elections around the world for clients by hacking, sabotage and spreading disinformation.

They said the M’Barki case was only a small example of the extent of its disinformation work. He was suspended on January 11, just under a month before the investigation was published.

The investigation said the firm had planted reports on BFMTV about the impact of sanctions against Russia on the yachting industry in Monaco.

Speaking to Politico at the beginning of February, M’Barki acknowledged using information that had not been through the channel’s usual vetting procedures.

“I’m not ruling anything out. Maybe I was tricked, though it did not feel like it was the case, or that I was taking part in an operation… Otherwise I wouldn’t have done it,” he said.

