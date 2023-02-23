Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CRIME

Minute of silence for slain teacher in southwest France

French schools were set on Thursday to hold a nationwide minute of silence for a teacher stabbed to death the previous day by one of her pupils.

Published: 23 February 2023 11:52 CET
Minute of silence for slain teacher in southwest France
French Education Minister Pap Ndiaye (R) speaks to the press after a teacher died after being stabbed by a pupil, southwestern France, on February 22, 2023. (Photo by GAIZKA IROZ / AFP)

Pupils on Thursday morning brought flowers including white roses in memory of the victim, 52-year-old Agnes Lassalle, to the Saint Thomas Aquinas middle and secondary school in southwestern seaside town of Saint-Jean-de-Luz.

Lassalle had been a “good listener”, a “very kind teacher”, said Rudy, a middle school pupil who had a class with her last year.

“It’s important to be here for her family, those close to her, her pupils,” he added, saying “we have to lend strength to those who witnessed” the attack.

“It’s going to be a tough day, I’m still very upset,” said one teaching assistant who asked not to be named.

Education Minister Pap Ndiaye had on Wednesday travelled to Saint-Jean-de-Luz to hail the “exceptionally dedicated” teacher.

READ MORE: Teacher dies in France after stabbing attack by pupil

Lassalle’s partner told broadcaster BFMTV that she had spent “at least 80 to 90 percent of her time working for her school, even during the holidays”.

The 16-year-old male suspect held by police had no criminal record, prosecutors said Wednesday, promising an update on Thursday afternoon after the 3pm minute of silence.

Sources close to the investigation told AFP that the boy had been “speaking incoherently” and had “known mental health problems”.

What we know for sure is that no obvious motive has been identified” for the killing, government spokesman Olivier Véran told broadcaster France Inter.

Psychologists have been sent to the school to care for the students who witnessed the attack, as well as two other high school classes.

Such attacks at schools are generally rare in France but there have been growing concerns about the security of teachers.

The attack in Saint-Jean-de-Luz is the first killing of a teacher in France since the October 2020 beheading of Samuel Paty outside Paris by an Islamist radical.

In July 2014, a 34-year-old teacher was stabbed to death in the southern town of Albi by the mother of a pupil. The perpetrator was later found to be legally irresponsible.

A Jewish school was targeted in the attacks carried out by Islamist gunman Mohamed Merah around Toulouse in 2012, with a teacher and three pupils shot dead.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CRIME

Murder enquiry opened over fatal stabbing of teacher in France

A French prosecutor said the 16-year-old boy accused of stabbing his teacher to death in a classroom had admitted "an animosity "towards her and that he was capable of bearing criminal responsibility for his actions.

Published: 23 February 2023 16:08 CET
Murder enquiry opened over fatal stabbing of teacher in France

Spanish teacher Agnes Lassalle, 52, was stabbed on Wednesday as she taught a class at Saint Thomas Aquinas middle and secondary school in southwestern seaside town of Saint-Jean-de-Luz.

Despite emergency medical treatment at the scene, she died of her injuries.

Lassalle had been a “good listener”, a “very kind teacher”, said Rudy, a middle school pupil who had a class with her last year.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, the Bayonne area prosecutor Jérôme Bourrier said that the boy was “intelligent and hard-working but shy and socially awkward and had been diagnosed with dyslexia when he was younger”.

He added that a psychiatric examination showed no sign of severe, Schizophrenia-style mental illness, but the boy had been receiving treatment for depression.

Bourrier added that the boy had used a kitchen knife that he had brought to school from his father’s home to stab Lassalle.

He said that he was requesting that the boy be placed in provisional detention while the investigation into premeditated murder continues, saying that he appears to meet the criteria for criminal responsibility.

The boy was not previously know to police, or to social services. 

Schools around France held a minute’s silence on Thursday in memory of Agnès Lassalle. 

SHOW COMMENTS