Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

GERMANY AND RUSSIA

Germany pushes for stricter sanctions against Russia

Germany will propose measures to close loopholes in EU sanctions against Moscow that are letting embargoed goods flow into Russia and feed its "war machine", the economy

Published: 23 February 2023 15:00 CET
Borodyanka Ukraine war
A destroyed building in the Ukrainian town of Borodyanka. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/AP | Thibault Camus

Berlin will push for the action to be a key part of an 11th EU sanctions package targeting Moscow following a 10th round to be announced Friday, the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Export data has shown that embargoed goods are still arriving in Russia through third-party states despite the sanctions, the ministry said.

Under its proposal, companies would have to submit declaration forms detailing the end use of exports to third-party nations of goods that are key for the “Russian war machine”.

“We are working together with our partners to ensure that deliberate violations of the obligation to submit truthful end-use declarations would in future be a criminal offence throughout Europe,” according to the proposal seen by AFP.

Discussions are ongoing within the bloc to prevent certain companies in third countries from receiving sanctioned goods.

Further, Berlin wants companies or individuals to themselves land on a sanctions list if they aid Moscow in circumventing embargoes.

“Foreign trade data available to us indicate that a considerable amount of EU sanctioned goods are exported from the EU, and therefore also from Germany to certain third countries, and then from there further exported to Russia,” the ministry said in the proposal.

READ ALSO: How the war in Ukraine has changed Germany

“Even if we don’t have all the data, we must together counter these circumventing activities in a more effective way than before — on the national and EU levels.”

Economy Minister Robert Habeck noted that in some countries, the number of items like trucks or pickups imported from Europe has been stable for years, but “all of a sudden it goes steeply upwards with the start of the war”.

He told the broadcasters RTL and NTV that a declaration on the final destination of such goods could help EU nations check if the products remained in the third countries or if they were later moved on to other sites.

READ ALSO: Zelensky urges world leaders “to hurry up” at Munich Conference

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

UKRAINE

European allies vow more support for Kyiv at security meet

European powers on Friday vowed to intensify support for Ukraine as it battles to repel Russia, with France's president underlining at a major security conference that the time was not ripe for talks with Moscow.

Published: 18 February 2023 10:09 CET
European allies vow more support for Kyiv at security meet

Days ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia sending its forces into Ukraine, Moscow chalked up a small gain in its grinding offensive.

The head of Russian mercenary group Wagner claimed the capture of a village near Bakhmut — the eastern city that is the scene of the longest and bloodiest battle of Moscow’s offensive.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky insisted that lives were at stake as he opened the Munich Security Conference with an impassioned plea for allies to speed up support.

“We need speed — speed of our agreements, speed of our delivery… speed of decisions to limit Russian potential,” he said.

French President Emmanuel Macron joined in the call for allies to “intensify our support” for Ukraine to aid its forces in launching a counter-offensive.

“It is not the time for dialogue because we have a Russia which has chosen war, which has chosen to intensify the war, and which has chosen to go as far as committing war crimes and to attacking civilian infrastructure,” he said.

While insisting he did not want to see a drawn-out war, he said France was ready for a “prolonged conflict”.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz meanwhile insisted that German support was “designed to last”, and urged allies to speed up deliveries of heavy tanks promised to Ukraine.

Scholz tank turnaround

The conference in Munich is also being attended by US Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, China’s top diplomat Wang Yi and NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg.

Russian delegates including Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who was a regular attendee in the past, were not invited.

Scholz’s pleas for allies to step up deliveries of tanks underlined a recent reversal of his political fortunes.

Up until last month, he was facing accusations of foot-dragging over his reluctance to permit delivery of the German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine, despite increasing pressure from Kyiv.

Berlin finally agreed to allow the armaments, widely used in Europe, to be sent to Ukraine, and pledged to deliver some of the most modern ones from its military stocks.

Under German law, Berlin must give permission for other countries that use the tanks to re-export them. However, it is now struggling to persuade allies to follow suit.

“Those who can send such battle tanks should really do so now,” Scholz told the conference, where he said he would be “intensively campaigning” to get allies to move on the issue.

‘Need Ukraine in EU’

Scholz and Macron later held talks with Polish President Andrzej Duda on the sidelines, with the German leader hailing the “good cooperation” between the trio in providing support for Ukraine.

In his address, Zelensky reiterated his ambitions for Ukraine to join the European Union and NATO. Ukraine was recently granted candidate status for the EU, although full membership is a long way off.

Speaking at a panel discussion, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki backed Ukraine’s drive to join the bloc and said the “normal route to accession” should be abandoned given Kyiv’s “extraordinary” position.

“We need Ukraine as part of the European Union and as part of NATO eventually as well. From our point of view the quicker the better,” he said.

US-China ties are also in focus at the gathering, with tensions sky-high after Washington shot down an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon over US territory.

With high-level US and Chinese delegations in town, there has been speculation of talks on the sidelines to ease tensions.

The huge white balloon from China was spotted over a series of secret nuclear weapons sites earlier this month, before being shot down just off the eastern US coast.

The incident prompted a diplomatic rift, with Blinken cancelling a rare China visit. Beijing, however, says the balloon was just a stray weather research craft.

SHOW COMMENTS