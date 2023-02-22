For members
How much does it cost to get French citizenship?
Officially, there’s a €55 administration fee for all French citizenship applications - but there are a few hidden expenses you need to know about.
Published: 22 February 2023 14:37 CET
Official naturalisation documents for France (Photo by ALAIN JOCARD / AFP)
Reader question: How can I find English-speaking lawyers and accountants in France?
If you have a complicated legal or financial situation you will probably want to take professional advice - but what's the best way to find an English-speaking lawyer, notaire or accountant in France?
Published: 20 February 2023 15:49 CET
