Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

FRENCH CITIZENSHIP

How much does it cost to get French citizenship? 

Officially, there’s a €55 administration fee for all French citizenship applications - but there are a few hidden expenses you need to know about.

Published: 22 February 2023 14:37 CET
How much does it cost to get French citizenship? 
Official naturalisation documents for France (Photo by ALAIN JOCARD / AFP)

There’s a lot of paperwork involved in becoming a French citizen – and a lot of waiting. And some tests. But there’s also some expense. Here, we explain what you’re likely to have to pay for, and how much it will be.

READ ALSO

Exactly what documents you will need depends on several things; how you are applying for citizenship (through residency, marriage or ancestry), where you come from originally and how long you have lived in France.

You can use the French government simulator HERE to get a personalised list of documents.

But here is a look at some of the most commonly required documents, and the average cost.

Birth certificate

Not just any birth certificate. You need one that’s been issued within three months at the time your application is received.

You are also likely to need copies of your parents’ birth and death certificates (if applicable), marriage certificates or divorce decree IF these show the full details of the date and place of birth. You can order them at the same time as your birth certificate.

READ ALSO Birth certificate: Why you need it in France and how to request one

Ordering a birth certificate from the UK currently costs between £35 and £42 per document, plus DHL overseas delivery costs. Order it here.

Ordering a birth certificate from Ireland currently costs €20 for an uncertified copy and €30 for a certified one, plus €3 for overseas delivery. Order it here.

READ ALSO Explained: The difference between French residency and citizenship

The process and cost of ordering a US birth certificate varies by state. Taking Maryland as an example, it costs $25 to request an official birth certificate, and another $2 to get it apostilled. Getting it delivered to France may prove tricky as well, as often agencies will only deliver within the US, which would mean a friend or relative will have to send it over to France.

If you wish to obtain a copy of an Australian birth certificate, you can apply through the official website of the State or Territory Registry of Births, Deaths and Marriages in which you were born.

Ordering a birth certificate from New Zealand currently costs NZ$33 per document, plus postage – an additional NZ$25. Order it here.

READ ALSO When are children born in France eligible for French citizenship?

Criminal record check

You have to be able to demonstrate a clean criminal record dating back 10 years. 

For the period of your life in France, you’ll need an extrait de casier judiciaire, but you may also require one from other countries you have lived in to cover the 10-year requirement. 

As with the birth certificate, the cost varies depending on the country you need the certificate from, but between €50 and €100 is average.

We explain all about what a clean criminal record is – how to get one, and how much it’s likely to cost you – here.

Proof of competence in French

If applying through residency, you will need to provide proof of your level of French, unless you have studied in a French school or university, or have a diploma from a French speaking country.

The standard required is B1 on the international DELF scale – defined as being “able to handle day-to-day matters that arise in school, work or leisure”. You are not required to be able to speak perfect, error-free French, only to be able to make yourself understood and understand any replies you are given.  

READ ALSO TEST: Is your level of French good enough for citizenship and residency?

There isn’t a special citizenship language exam, you can use any DELF-approved course certificate, but it must have been issued in the last two years, so some people will need to take a new exam to include in their citizenship application.

Sitting the exam is likely to cost you upwards of €100, depending on where you go, and if you’re not confident in your French, especially written French, you might want to pay for some classes in preparation.

One tip for salaried employees in France is to use your annual training budget (Mon Compte Formation) to pay for a French class with an exam at the end, and then the certificate won’t cost you a centime – full details on how to do that here

Translating foreign documents

On top of these costs, there are also translation costs. Documents, such as your birth certificate, that are not in French will need to be translated and for this you must use a certified translator. You can find one local to you by searching online for traducteur agréé.

Expect to pay in the region of €40 per page. Plus postage.

READ ALSO Certified translations: What are the rules for translating documents into French?

Administration costs

Then there’s the fee for actually applying for citizenship. It’s €55. Payable in tax stamps. 

In good news, citizenship applications are now made online, so you won’t need to pay printing costs for printing out all your documents. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

LIVING IN FRANCE

Reader question: How can I find English-speaking lawyers and accountants in France?

If you have a complicated legal or financial situation you will probably want to take professional advice - but what's the best way to find an English-speaking lawyer, notaire or accountant in France?

Published: 20 February 2023 15:49 CET
Reader question: How can I find English-speaking lawyers and accountants in France?

Even if your French is perfectly competent for daily life, when it comes to complicated and technical matters such as taxes, legal disputes or making a will, you might prefer to go to an English-speaking professional, just to be sure that you have understood everything correctly.

But how do you go about finding the help that you need?

The first thing is establishing exactly what type of expert you are looking for;

Notaire – if your question deals with either property or wills, then you probably want a notaire.

If you’re buying or selling property, this cannot be done without a notaire, as only the notaire can register a change of ownership on the French land registry. However, it’s worth knowing that your notaire will not give you legal advice and/or point out any potential problems with the sale unless you specifically engage them for that purpose, as this is not their traditional role in French property-buying. 

Peculiarities of the French inheritance system mean that it’s wise to have a notaire check over your will to see if it will be valid in France and avoid any future problems for your heirs. 

READ ALSO 8 times you’ll need a notaire in France

Avocat – if you are having any issues with the criminal justice system, or you want to sue someone, then you will likely want an avocat (and yes, avocat means both lawyer and avocado in French, lawyers are probably sick of this joke).

READ ALSO How to find a lawyer in France

Expert comptable – when it comes to accountants, there are also two types and the most common is the expert comptable. This is who you want if you need help in filling in your French tax declaration, or you have encountered a problem with the tax office and need some advice. 

If you have a business, only an expert comptable can advise you when it comes to completing your businesses tax declarations

Fiscaliste – a fiscaliste is a specialist tax adviser, they are more likely to be retained by larger businesses to give advice about tax structures of the company etc

Ask the expert: How can I get professional help with my French taxes?

Do you need professional help?

It’s really up to you, and if your affairs are unusual or complicated then it’s definitely better to seek professional help.

However bear in mind that systems like the tax declaration, visa application and citizenship applications are all designed to be accessed by individuals without professional help – and even if you do instruct a lawyer or accountant to help with these you will still have to assemble your dossier yourself.

There are plenty of places you can go for advice, including the Practical Tips section of The Local, and – for taxes – your local tax office.

5 tips for dealing with the French tax office 

How to find an English-speaker 

Unfortunately, there isn’t a single directory of accredited, English-speaking lawyers and accountants in France, but here are some suggestions for getting started.

If you’re looking for an avocat, the BritishAmerican, and Australian embassies all have extensive lists of recommended English-speaking lawyers in France (by region and speciality). It’s worth checking the recommendations of all the anglophone embassies to find the widest choice of lawyers in your area.

If you’re looking for a notaire there is a directory of all the accredited notaires in France HERE which you can search by town or postcode to find one near you. Click on the ‘langues parlées‘ tab and select English to find English-speaking ones. The US Embassy also has a list of English-speaking notaires as well. You can find it HERE.

As with the English-speaking doctors listed on Doctolib, this is based on their own description of their language skills. If you decide after a meeting that their English is not up to the task, just politely make your excuses and find someone else.

Accredited experts comptables and fiscalistes are listed HERE, although unfortunately this doesn’t have a language filter, so it’s better for cross-checking that anyone recommended to you is correctly qualified and accredited.

Facebook groups can also be a good resource – especially Strictly Legal France for lawyers and Strictly Fiscal France for accountants – but remember that just because someone has been recommended, it doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t check their qualifications first. 

And finally, be extremely wary of unsolicited financial advice – especially involving pensions, since sadly many scammers target foreigners who have retired to France with advice to ‘transfer’ their pensions.

SHOW COMMENTS