FRENCH WORD OF THE DAY

French Word of the Day: Également

If you want to add a local touch to your French, this is a good word to drop into conversation.

Published: 22 February 2023 12:59 CET
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond

Why do I need to know également?

Because there are many situations in France where you might want to use this word.

What does it mean?

Également roughly pronounced ay-gal-eh-mahn – technically translates as “equally” or “to the same degree”, but it can be used in plenty of different scenarios in France – from formal to informal settings.

The first instance you might use également would be when someone tells you bonne journée (have a nice day). You can respond with “également” and in this situation it means ‘likewise’ or ‘you too’. 

Another instance where you would use également might be when you want to say ‘also’. For example, your friend orders a glass of red wine at the bar – when the waiter turns to you, if you want the same thing, you could say un verre de vin rouge pour moi également, s’il vous plaît (a glass of red wine for me too, please).

And then of course you can use également in the true sense of the word ‘equally’. For example, you might want to say something is to be shared or spread equally between two people. You could say: le cadeau appartient également à toi et à ton frère (the gift belongs equally to you and to your brother). 

Use it like this

Je serai en vacances pour faire du vélo, mais j’ai également hâte de vous voir tous à la campagne. – I’ll be on vacation to do some biking, but I am also really excited to see you all in the countryside.

Je voudrais également commander le steak, s’il vous plaît. – I would also like to order the steak, please.

FRENCH WORD OF THE DAY

French Word of the Day: Cocasse

You might use this French word at a comedy set.

Published: 16 February 2023 11:40 CET
Why do I need to know cocasse?

Because you’ll want a new word to add in when telling your French friends about the hilarious thing that happened to you this week.

What does it mean?

Cocasse roughly pronounced koe-kahss – describes something or someone who is funny, ridiculous, or comical. 

Cocasse is a slang word, so you would likely hear it in informal settings. 

It is originally derived from the word coquard, which means to have a swollen eye after being punched. Cocasse can be used to describe slap-stick humour, and in the early 1900s it was often used to call someone a ‘jester’ or a ‘buffoon’, these days you are more likely to hear someone recount a story about a ‘situation cocasse’ (a ridiculous, funny, or strange situation).

Keep in mind that using the word cocasse to describe something or someone probably means that there was at least some laughter involved. 

If you are looking for a synonym to cocasse, you could say ‘rigolo’ or ‘comique’.

Use it like this

Le film Le Cirque de Charlie Chaplin est l’un des plus drôles de tous les temps, il est vraiment très cocasse. – The movie ‘The Circus’ by Charlie Chaplin is one of the funniest of all time, it’s really hilarious.

Je lui ai raconté l’histoire du gars qui a vraiment glissé sur une banane devant notre bureau. C’était tellement cocasse que tout le monde a rigolé. – I told her the story of the guy actually slipping on a banana outside our office. It was so ridiculous, everyone laughed.

