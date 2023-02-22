French Word of the Day: Également

Why do I need to know également?

Because there are many situations in France where you might want to use this word.

What does it mean?

Également – roughly pronounced ay-gal-eh-mahn – technically translates as “equally” or “to the same degree”, but it can be used in plenty of different scenarios in France – from formal to informal settings.

The first instance you might use également would be when someone tells you bonne journée (have a nice day). You can respond with “également” and in this situation it means ‘likewise’ or ‘you too’.

Another instance where you would use également might be when you want to say ‘also’. For example, your friend orders a glass of red wine at the bar – when the waiter turns to you, if you want the same thing, you could say un verre de vin rouge pour moi également, s’il vous plaît (a glass of red wine for me too, please).

And then of course you can use également in the true sense of the word ‘equally’. For example, you might want to say something is to be shared or spread equally between two people. You could say: le cadeau appartient également à toi et à ton frère (the gift belongs equally to you and to your brother).

Use it like this

Je serai en vacances pour faire du vélo, mais j’ai également hâte de vous voir tous à la campagne. – I’ll be on vacation to do some biking, but I am also really excited to see you all in the countryside.

Je voudrais également commander le steak, s’il vous plaît. – I would also like to order the steak, please.