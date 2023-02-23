For members
Fact or fiction: 11 rules about French wine (and a couple of myths)
French wine is a heavily mythologised subject, with people keen to tell you all about the 'must follow' rules - we take a look at the facts and the fictions surrounding drinking wine in France.
Published: 22 February 2023 16:47 CET
Updated: 23 February 2023 10:19 CET
(Photo by Philippe LOPEZ / AFP)
French cheeses fails to make top 10 on new international ranking
French cheese fans could not brie-live the results of a new international cheese ranking that did not list any French cheeses in the top 10.
Published: 17 February 2023 17:33 CET
