Teacher dies in France after stabbing attack by pupil

A teacher in a French school has died after being stabbed by a pupil, prosecutors have revealed.

Published: 22 February 2023 12:01 CET
Updated: 22 February 2023 16:08 CET
Police officers at the Saint-Thomas d'Aquin middle school where a teacher died after being stabbed by a student, in Saint-Jean-de-Luz, southwestern France. Photo by GAIZKA IROZ / AFP

The 54-year-old Spanish teacher was attacked in a school in Saint-Jean-de-Luz, in the département of Pyrénées-Atlantiques, close to the border with Spain, as she gave a class.

A 16-year-old boy, reported to be a pupil at the school, has been arrested. 

Police were called to the school after the attack at around 10am on Wednesday. She was given emergency aid at the scene, but Bayonne prosecutor Jerome Bourrier told AFP she died of her wounds.

Bourrier held a press conference on Wednesday alongside France’s education minister, Pap Ndiaye, where he said that more concrete details surrounding the investigation would be revealed on Thursday afternoon in a separate briefing.

He clarified that the suspect is still in police custody (garde à vue) and that criminal justice forces were not familiar with him previous to this event.

Bourrier announced that an investigation had been opened for “murder, that is to say murder with premeditation”, and that the investigation will be headed by local police, not by anti-terror police. 

The school, Saint-Thomas d’Aquin, is a private and Catholic-based establishment close to the centre of Saint-Jean-de-Luz, which in summer is one of France’s best loved resorts on the sandy Basque country coast.

Education minister Pap Ndiaye visited the scene this afternoon, and called for a moment of silence to be recognised in French schools on Thursday. “It is time for emotion, and time for solidarity”, Ndiaye said during the press briefing.

Other government officials have also commented on the attack, government spokesman Olivier Véran described it as “a trauma on a national scale”.

The attack has echoed the case of Samuel Paty, a civics teacher who was attacked and beheaded outside his school in October 2020. His attacker was an Islamic extremist who attacked him after false rumours circulated online about one of Paty’s classes on the subject of the controversial cartoons of magazine Charlie Hebdo.

CRIME

French comedian faces manslaughter charge over car crash

A French comedian faces a manslaughter charge after causing a head-on collision while high on cocaine that injured two people and led a pregnant woman to lose her baby.

Published: 20 February 2023 09:26 CET
Over the weekend it was also revealed that he faces a second investigation into possession of child abuse images. His Paris home was searched by police on Sunday. 

Pierre Palmade injured the man and his six-year-old son, as well as his six-month pregnant sister-in-law, in the car crash on Friday last week outside Paris.

The magistrate told AFP the comedian was being investigated for both manslaughter and causing unintentional injuries.

A miscarried foetus is not considered a person under French law, but if investigators can prove the infant was born and breathed outside the womb before dying, the popular 54-year-old comedian could be charged with manslaughter.

“The autopsy could not establish whether the child was born alive. A further expert assessment has been ordered on the matter,” prosecutor Jean-Michel Bourles said.

Palmade spent 48 hours in police custody before a judge on Friday ordered his release.

He was however to remain at “a hospital addiction centre, under electronic surveillance” with a tracking bracelet, Bourles said.

The comedian “admitted to having taken cocaine and synthetic drugs before driving” but “said he had no precise recollection of the circumstances of the accident,” the prosecutor said.

Two men who were in the car with Palmade at the time – a 33-year-old Moroccan and 34-year-old Frenchman – faced possible charges of failure to assist someone in danger after fleeing the scene of the crash.

The Moroccan man’s lawyer, Nathalie Fonteneau, has however argued her client was asleep at the time and a “victim himself”.

Reports of the crash in the village of Villiers-en-Biere, 40 kilometres south of Paris, and the ensuing police investigation have dominated French media all week.

Both the injured man and his son were still in intensive care on Friday, the prosecutor said.

The lawyer of the woman who lost her baby said on Wednesday that her client was “devastated”.

Palmade was previously found guilty of taking cocaine in 1995 and arrested again for a drugs offence in 2019.

