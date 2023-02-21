Rain-free France matches record 31-day dry spell

France is experiencing a winter drought, with rainfall over the entire country of less than one millimetre a day since January 21, national weather service Météo France said the absence of precipitation equals the record set in spring 2020.

As of February 20th, the country had only accumulated about 10 percent of its expected precipitation for this time of year.

Hier 19 février 2023 marquait le trentième jour consécutif avec cumul agrégé à l'échelle du pays inférieur à 1 mm (pas de perturbation active ou généralisée).

Le cumul sur ces trente jours est d'un peu plus de 7 mm, soit seulement 10 % de la normale. pic.twitter.com/qUfuns2wrK — Gaétan Heymes (@GaetanHeymes) February 20, 2023

The number of days without rain has “never been seen” in winter before in records going back to 1959, according to Météo France.

The national weather service said the current dry period in the country was not expected to last much longer, with rain forecast in the south of the country on Wednesday.

A very dry February

February 2023 is on track to be one of the driest ever recorded in France, after Europe endured its second-hottest year ever in 2022, with France, Britain, Spain and Italy setting new average temperature records.

Climatologist Simon Mittelberger told Le Monde that the current lack of rain “is mainly linked to the anticyclonic conditions since the end of January, which have acted as a kind of shield” to stave off rainfall.

🌧️❌ La #pluie n'est pas tombée en France depuis le 21 janvier, soit une série de 31 jours consécutifs (20 février inclus), du jamais vu durant un hiver météorologique. 📊Tous mois confondus, cette série consécutive égale celle de l'année 2020 du 17 mars au 16 avril. pic.twitter.com/poMdhsBGg3 — Météo-France (@meteofrance) February 21, 2023

According to Météo France, the current dryness of the soil across France corresponds to what would be expected in mid-April, meaning it is two months ahead of schedule.

Climate experts anticipate that the country will end the month with a rainfall deficit of over 50 percent, which would make it one of the driest since recordings began in 1959.

While France has seen some sporadic rainfall, experts consider a ‘day without rain’ one where the cumulative rainfall aggregated across the country came out to less than one millimetre.

Some parts of the southern part of the country have been placed on the yellow alert, namely in Pyrenees-Orientales.

This means that agricultural water usage is more tightly regulated, and watering gardens, golf courses, and washing cars is restricted to certain times. You can find more specific information for the Pyrenees-Orientales département HERE.

Propluvia map showing parts of France with drought alerts, Screenshot taken by The Local

Concerns for the summer

Météo France told Le Monde that the country is “experiencing a worrying meteorological drought”, as winter rainfall is crucial to help recover lost groundwater ahead of the summer.

Last month was the third-warmest January on record in Europe, with temperatures on New Year’s Day reaching all-time highs in some parts of the continent, according to the European Union’s Copernicus climate monitor (C3S).

Farmers are also worried about low precipitation levels this winter. In the Rhone Valley, there has not been any significant rainfall since December 15th, according to TF1.

This has caused farmers to be concerned about potentially lower yields this year, as some plants, like wheat, cannot grow properly with the lack of water.

“To maintain these plants, you don’t need much, but you can’t leave them without a drop of water. At this time of year, zero rainfall is really detrimental,” Jean-Pierre Royannez, farmer and president of the Drôme Chamber of Agriculture, told TF1.

Climatologists have said that the next three months will be “decisive”, particularly in determining ground water availability for the summer.