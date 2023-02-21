Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CLIMATE CRISIS

Rain-free France matches record 31-day dry spell

France has matched its record dry spell of 31 days without significant rainfall, the country's weather service said on Tuesday, amid concerns over water reserves in parts of Europe still reeling from last year's severe drought.

Published: 21 February 2023 12:17 CET
Rain-free France matches record 31-day dry spell
A view of the Fourcade lake, which is half dried, near Saint-Nexans, western France in February. (Photo by Philippe LOPEZ / AFP)

France is experiencing a winter drought, with rainfall over the entire country of less than one millimetre a day since January 21, national weather service Météo France said the absence of precipitation equals the record set in spring 2020.

As of February 20th, the country had only accumulated about 10 percent of its expected precipitation for this time of year.

The number of days without rain has “never been seen” in winter before in records going back to 1959, according to Météo France.

The national weather service said the current dry period in the country was not expected to last much longer, with rain forecast in the south of the country on Wednesday.

A very dry February

February 2023 is on track to be one of the driest ever recorded in France, after Europe endured its second-hottest year ever in 2022, with France, Britain, Spain and Italy setting new average temperature records.

READ MORE: Water limits, apps and leaks: How France plans to deal with future droughts

Climatologist Simon Mittelberger told Le Monde that the current lack of rain “is mainly linked to the anticyclonic conditions since the end of January, which have acted as a kind of shield” to stave off rainfall.

According to Météo France, the current dryness of the soil across France corresponds to what would be expected in mid-April, meaning it is two months ahead of schedule. 

Climate experts anticipate that the country will end the month with a rainfall deficit of over 50 percent, which would make it one of the driest since recordings began in 1959.

While France has seen some sporadic rainfall, experts consider a ‘day without rain’ one where the cumulative rainfall aggregated across the country came out to less than one millimetre.

Some parts of the southern part of the country have been placed on the yellow alert, namely in Pyrenees-Orientales. 

This means that agricultural water usage is more tightly regulated, and watering gardens, golf courses, and washing cars is restricted to certain times. You can find more specific information for the Pyrenees-Orientales département HERE

Propluvia map showing parts of France with drought alerts, Screenshot taken by The Local

Concerns for the summer

Météo France told Le Monde that the country is “experiencing a worrying meteorological drought”, as winter rainfall is crucial to help recover lost groundwater ahead of the summer. 

Last month was the third-warmest January on record in Europe, with temperatures on New Year’s Day reaching all-time highs in some parts of the continent, according to the European Union’s Copernicus climate monitor (C3S).

Farmers are also worried about low precipitation levels this winter. In the Rhone Valley, there has not been any significant rainfall since December 15th, according to TF1.

This has caused farmers to be concerned about potentially lower yields this year, as some plants, like wheat, cannot grow properly with the lack of water.

“To maintain these plants, you don’t need much, but you can’t leave them without a drop of water. At this time of year, zero rainfall is really detrimental,” Jean-Pierre Royannez, farmer and president of the Drôme Chamber of Agriculture, told TF1.

Climatologists have said that the next three months will be “decisive”, particularly in determining ground water availability for the summer. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

CLIMATE CRISIS

How likely are droughts and water restrictions in France in summer 2023?

The year 2023 has barely begun, but already France is grappling with record rainfall shortages, causing major concern about more severe droughts this summer - here's what the experts predict.

Published: 21 February 2023 13:46 CET
How likely are droughts and water restrictions in France in summer 2023?

It’s hard for most people to get too worries about a lack of rain in winter, but France has seen a record 31-day dry spell in January and February

While French weather forecaster Météo France expects some rain to return to France on Wednesday, there is still widespread concern as to whether the country will experience intense droughts in the summer of 2023, as it did in 2022.

Problems in store for the summer

Météo France has called this winter “unprecedented” in regard to low rainfall levels, saying that it expects that the country will end February with a “rainfall deficit of about 50 percent”. 

The current winter drought is notable not only for its duration – outlasting the previous record set in 1989 which was 22 days – but also for its timing. Météo France says that the soil across the country is at a dryness level that would be typical for mid-April.

Rainfall in the winter is particularly important for allowing the soil to “fill up with moisture” and for groundwater and rivers to recover to their usual levels.

The level of rainfall in the “next three months – March, April, and May – will be decisive” for the drought situation this summer, predicts Météo France.

Serge Zaka, expert in agroclimatology, told Franceinfo that the month of April will be the key month for judging whether water tables and above-ground water sources were adequately recharged.

However, even if there is a higher rainfall during the spring months, a lot of the water will be absorbed by plants as they begin to blossom. Nevertheless, it would help to irrigate fields, as farmers would not need to rely on pumping underground water as much. 

What’s the forecast for spring?

As of mid-February, forecasters with Météo Consult said that they did not foresee any significant improvement for rainfall in the spring. They anticipate that at best, precipitation could come close to normal or remain slightly deficient.

“March could see a return to wetter weather”, the experts predicted, but they referenced concerns that the month of May “could be dominated by stormy showers that would not allow groundwater to be recharged”.

In a separate interview with Le Point, Zaka added that the water situation year is especially precarious when it comes to possible droughts this summer.

“In 2022, the (water) yield was down by 24 percent, but it was offset by the excess in 2021. This year, there are no reserves”, the expert cautioned.

Zaka told Le Point that ultimately it will be essential to “anticipate the measures that need to be taken” and to take less from the water tables now, rather than waiting for water restrictions in the summer. 

“In 2022, we saw the drought coming, but we did nothing”, Zaka said.

Water restrictions

The summer of 2023 saw water restrictions in place across virtually the entire country – in badly-hit areas activities like watering the garden, filling a swimming pool or washing the car were banned, while in some of the worst affected areas tap water supplies ran out altogether.

The French government has begun thinking about how it will handle possible droughts this summer. In January, France’s environment minister Christophe Béchu announced a series of measures to reduce French people’s water consumption, as the country grapples with rising temperatures and more frequent droughts.

READ MORE: Water limits, apps and leaks: How France plans to deal with future droughts

In some parts of the country, like in Pyrenees-Orientales, drought restrictions have remained in place. In February, the Var département also instituted new water-related restrictions, namely on watering gardens, golf courses, and washing cars during certain hours. If you live in this area, you can find the specific rules HERE.

Local authorities in the Var also expressed their concerns during a press conference on February 17th, saying that “if we have a summer as hot as last year, we risk encountering even greater difficulties”.

Farmers have also began worrying about the low precipitation levels this winter. In the Rhone Valley, there has not been any significant rainfall since December 15th, according to TF1.

This has caused farmers in the area to be concerned about potentially lower yields this year, as some plants, like wheat, cannot grow properly with the lack of water.

“To maintain these plants, you don’t need much, but you can’t leave them without a drop of water. At this time of year, zero rainfall is really detrimental,” Jean-Pierre Royannez, farmer and president of the Drôme Chamber of Agriculture, told TF1.

Scientists found that the droughts that France endured in 2022 were made “at least 20 times more likely” by global warming due to human activity, as analysed in a study published in October by the World Weather Attribution network of researchers.

SHOW COMMENTS