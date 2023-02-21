Read news from:
Roald Dahl re-writes ‘only for Britain’, say French publishers

The French publishers of Roald Dahl on Tuesday ruled out any changes to the late British author's translated books after reports that English editions were being rewritten for modern audiences.

Published: 21 February 2023 14:18 CET
Wonka Bars at the 40th Anniversary of Willy Wonka and The Chocolate Factory in 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

The Daily Telegraph said last week that publishers Puffin had made hundreds of changes to characters and language in Dahl’s stories for children including making the diminutive Oompa-Loompas in “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” gender neutral and calling Augustus Gloop enormous rather than fat.

Mrs. Twit in “The Twits” is also no longer ugly, but beastly instead, while the Cloud-Men in “James and the Giant Peach” are now “Cloud-People”.

“This rewrite only concerns Britain,” a spokeswoman for publishers Gallimard said.

“We have never changed Roald Dahl’s writings before, and we have no plans to do so today,” she told AFP.

Gallimard first published “James et La Grosse Peche” (James and the Giant Peach) in 1966, and “Charlie et la Chocolaterie” in 1967. Both have seen several new editions since.

Although less famous than in the English-speaking world, Dahl’s children’s books have a loyal following in France and are all available in Gallimard’s Folio collection of young people’s literature.

The British publisher’s rewrite decision caused a wave of criticism with writers Salman Rushdie and Philip Pullman, freedom of expression body PEN and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak all weighing in on the debate.

In France, translator and commentator Berengere Viennot told the Slate.fr website that “a rewritten Roald Dahl novel is no longer a Roald Dahl novel”.

‘Edith Piaf meets electro’ – 5 things to know about France’s 2023 Eurovision entry

France has unveiled its song for the 2023 Eurovision song contest - described as a modern remake of the classic French 'chanson' tradition - here's what you need to know about it.

Published: 20 February 2023 11:28 CET
1 It’s in French 

You might think it is self-evident that the French entry would be sung in French, but actually not. The 2022 song was sung in Breton – check it below below to hear what France’s most-spoken regional language sounds like.

Previous entries have mostly been in French, but there are regular controversies when a Eurovision song has some words or even a whole chorus in English – the matter has even been raised several times in the French parliament. 

2 But the singer is not French

The song will be performed by La Zarra – who was actually born in Canada, in the province of Quebec. Quebecois French can be quite different to that spoken in l’hexagone – to the extent that French-speaking Canadians are sometimes subtitled when they appear on French TV.

La Zarra, who is of Moroccan heritage, now lives and works in France.

3 It’s a ‘chanson’

The song draws on the French ‘chanson’ tradition – think Edith Piaf or Jacques Brel – but given a modern electro spin. It was was co-produced by the duo Banx & Ranx, who have previously been behind mega hits for the likes of David Guetta, Dua Lipa and Ellie Goulding, among others. 

READ MORE: The 10 best singers to listen to if you’re learning French

The classic French ‘chanson’ has a strong focus on the lyrics of a song, with the words clearly enunciated and the music more in the background.

Because of this, they’re a great learning aid if you want to hear French pronunciation and accent (although there’s no need to replicate Piaf’s fabulously rolling R in everyday conversation).

France sent a ‘chanson’ style song to the 2021 contest – Barbara Pravi with Voilà – and finished a very creditable second.

4 It’s about love, of course

Singing about love is statistically likely to get you points at Eurovision, although peace is also popular while inter-European military conflicts of the 1800s have been known to a winner (Abba and Waterloo in 1974).

La Zarra says her song is “about the universal approach to love, the importance of loving oneself and the strive towards achieving complete happiness in what can often be a complex world”.

5 It has a very French title

The song is called Évidemment, one of those French words that every language-learner should know. Translated as ‘of course’ or ‘evidently’ French people constantly sprinkle it through their sentences to give extra emphasis to what they are saying.

Here’s the chorus of La Zarra’s song;

Évidemment
Toutes ces belles promesses que j’entends
C’n’est que du vent

(Of course
All these beautiful promises that I hear
They’re just hot air)

Évidemment
Car après l’beau temps vient la pluie
C’est c’qu’on oublie

(Of course,
Because after the good weather comes the rain,
That’s what we forget)

C’est toujours trop beau pour être vrai
Mais c’n’est jamais trop laid pour être faux
Évidemment
Elle ne ‘sera plus jamais la même
Cette fille d’avant

(It’s always too good to be true
But it’s never too ugly to be wrong
Of course
She’ll never be the same
That girl from before)

And here’s the song in full

