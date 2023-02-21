French airport testing scanners that could see 100ml liquid rule scrapped

Already being rolled out in other international airports, Paris’ Orly airport is running the first French test of new 3D scanners, which improve the ability to distinguish contents within carry-on items.
This means that people will no longer have to take out their liquids and put them into a plastic bag, nor do they have to remove electrical items from hand luggage. Several European countries have also announced the end of the 100ml liquids rule after successful tests of the scanners.
The 3D scanners started being tested at the Orly-Paris airport at Terminal 3 in October and the testing phase will continue for one year “in a real-life situation”, according to reporting by Le Figaro.
The scanners essentially take images of both you and your bag from several angles, and according to the Paris airport operating group, ADP, this means that you do not need to “remove either electronic devices or liquids from cabin luggage”.
ADP is working “in close cooperation with government officials”, according to Le Figaro, and has trained operators regarding the new protocols surrounding these devices.
The ADP is also looking forward to other new innovations in airport security, such as the ‘shoescan’ which will allow passengers to go through checks without removing their shoes.
What about other airports?
As of mid-February, ADP had only referenced plans to test the new 3D scanners at Orly.
But these devices have been experimented with at London’s Heathrow and Gatwick airports and the UK government has announced that by 2024, passengers departing from all UK airports will be able to carry up to two-litres worth of liquids on board, and will no longer have to take their electronic devices out of their bags during security checks.
These scanners are already used in more than a dozen airports in the United States.
Other airports in Europe, like the Geneva Airport, have also begun experimenting with the new technology. Spain also announced, via the newspaper El Pais, that starting in 2024 the liquid limit of 100ml for carry-on items will be dropped.
In 2021, Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport also deployed the 3D scanners and loosened restrictions on liquids for carry-ons.
