Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

FRENCH CITIZENSHIP

Reader question: Will a criminal record stop you getting French citizenship?

Among the many documents required in your application for French citizenship may be one confirming that you have a clean criminal record - but who is required to show this? And will any type of offence bar you from citizenship?

Published: 20 February 2023 09:09 CET
Reader question: Will a criminal record stop you getting French citizenship?
Having a criminal record may not stop you getting French citizenship. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP)

Question: I hear that during the citizenship process you need to provide proof of a clean criminal record – how do you do that? And does that mean that any offences – even parking tickets – would disqualify you?

During the citizenship application process, people who are applying through residency must, as well as passing language and integration tests, provide proof that they have no criminal record over the past 10 years.

READ ALSO The 6 steps to becoming French 

You can use the French government citizenship simulator HERE to determine whether you need to provide proof of your clean criminal record. 

How to prove you have a clean criminal record

First you need to prove that you have not been convicted of a crime in France, by providing your extrait de casier judiciaire. You can do that online, here

Depending on your criteria for citizenship, you may also need to demonstrate a clean record going back a maximum of 10 years.

That means contacting authorities in any other countries you have lived in during the specified period. 

People who were living in the UK, including Northern Ireland, need to apply for a Police Certificate from the Criminal Records Office at a cost of between £55 and £95, depending on how quickly you want the document. 

Anyone living in Ireland should apply for a Gardaí-issued Police Certificate. The form – available here – should be submitted to the Superintendent and/or Assistant Principal Officer in the Division where the applicant resides, or formerly resided. There is no charge for this document, which usually takes about three weeks to process.

In the US, contact the police department where you live or last lived, and request a clean criminal record document. Different states have different rules, but some require you to attend in person.

To apply for an Australian police certificate you must submit an National Police Check application form – available online here. A basic document costs AU$42.

The process for police certificates from New Zealand authorities is available here

What offences disqualify you from citizenship?

Citizenship applications are decided on an individual basis, but the good news is that getting a few points on your driving licence is unlikely to disqualify you.

Applicants must not have been convicted of a crime resulting in a jail term of more than six months, any offences that attracted a lesser penalty are decided on an individual basis.

However, anyone who has been convicted of a crime or offence that “breaches or attacks the interests of the French state” is likely to be refused.

Furthermore, those who apply for citizenship through residency – rather than ascendancy or marriage – also need to demonstrate “good moral conduct”, so this could disqualify people who have a long record of minor offences. 

What does that mean in practice?

Citizenship is highly likely to be refused to anyone who has;

  • Conviction(s) for acts against the fundamental interests of the nation, or conviction for serious and / or violent offences;
  • Conviction(s) for crimes against the public administration (crimes committed by persons holding a public office);
  • Conviction(s) for acts of insubordination in relation to performance of national service;
  • Engaginged for the benefit of a foreign state, in acts incompatible with the quality of French national and commission of acts that are prejudicial to the interests of France.

Citizenship revoked

It’s not a carte blanche to start committing crimes once you become French – anyone who meets any of the four above criteria can be stripped of their French citizenship, although French nationality may only be revoked if the following conditions are met:

  • You have acquired French nationality by naturalisation, ascendancy, or marriage. Anyone of French nationality by birth cannot be stripped of it;
  • You have another nationality. It is not possible to make a person stateless.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

LIVING IN FRANCE

Reader question: How can I find English-speaking lawyers and accountants in France?

If you have a complicated legal or financial situation you will probably want to take professional advice - but what's the best way to find an English-speaking lawyer, notaire or accountant in France?

Published: 20 February 2023 15:49 CET
Reader question: How can I find English-speaking lawyers and accountants in France?

Even if your French is perfectly competent for daily life, when it comes to complicated and technical matters such as taxes, legal disputes or making a will, you might prefer to go to an English-speaking professional, just to be sure that you have understood everything correctly.

But how do you go about finding the help that you need?

The first thing is establishing exactly what type of expert you are looking for;

Notaire – if your question deals with either property or wills, then you probably want a notaire.

If you’re buying or selling property, this cannot be done without a notaire, as only the notaire can register a change of ownership on the French land registry. However, it’s worth knowing that your notaire will not give you legal advice and/or point out any potential problems with the sale unless you specifically engage them for that purpose, as this is not their traditional role in French property-buying. 

Peculiarities of the French inheritance system mean that it’s wise to have a notaire check over your will to see if it will be valid in France and avoid any future problems for your heirs. 

READ ALSO 8 times you’ll need a notaire in France

Avocat – if you are having any issues with the criminal justice system, or you want to sue someone, then you will likely want an avocat (and yes, avocat means both lawyer and avocado in French, lawyers are probably sick of this joke).

READ ALSO How to find a lawyer in France

Expert comptable – when it comes to accountants, there are also two types and the most common is the expert comptable. This is who you want if you need help in filling in your French tax declaration, or you have encountered a problem with the tax office and need some advice. 

If you have a business, only an expert comptable can advise you when it comes to completing your businesses tax declarations

Fiscaliste – a fiscaliste is a specialist tax adviser, they are more likely to be retained by larger businesses to give advice about tax structures of the company etc

Ask the expert: How can I get professional help with my French taxes?

Do you need professional help?

It’s really up to you, and if your affairs are unusual or complicated then it’s definitely better to seek professional help.

However bear in mind that systems like the tax declaration, visa application and citizenship applications are all designed to be accessed by individuals without professional help – and even if you do instruct a lawyer or accountant to help with these you will still have to assemble your dossier yourself.

There are plenty of places you can go for advice, including the Practical Tips section of The Local, and – for taxes – your local tax office.

5 tips for dealing with the French tax office 

How to find an English-speaker 

Unfortunately, there isn’t a single directory of accredited, English-speaking lawyers and accountants in France, but here are some suggestions for getting started.

If you’re looking for an avocat, the BritishAmerican, and Australian embassies all have extensive lists of recommended English-speaking lawyers in France (by region and speciality). It’s worth checking the recommendations of all the anglophone embassies to find the widest choice of lawyers in your area.

If you’re looking for a notaire there is a directory of all the accredited notaires in France HERE which you can search by town or postcode to find one near you. Click on the ‘langues parlées‘ tab and select English to find English-speaking ones. The US Embassy also has a list of English-speaking notaires as well. You can find it HERE.

As with the English-speaking doctors listed on Doctolib, this is based on their own description of their language skills. If you decide after a meeting that their English is not up to the task, just politely make your excuses and find someone else.

Accredited experts comptables and fiscalistes are listed HERE, although unfortunately this doesn’t have a language filter, so it’s better for cross-checking that anyone recommended to you is correctly qualified and accredited.

Facebook groups can also be a good resource – especially Strictly Legal France for lawyers and Strictly Fiscal France for accountants – but remember that just because someone has been recommended, it doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t check their qualifications first. 

And finally, be extremely wary of unsolicited financial advice – especially involving pensions, since sadly many scammers target foreigners who have retired to France with advice to ‘transfer’ their pensions.

SHOW COMMENTS