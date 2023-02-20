On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week?

At the time of writing, no strikes were planned for this week, probably due to the school holidays, but you can keep up to date with planned industrial action on our pension strikes calendar.

Monday

School holidays – schools in zone C – which includes Paris, Montpellier and Toulouse – are now on holiday until March 6th so expect things to be a little quieter in the capital.

French Tech – president Emmanuel Macron will hold a reception at the Elysée for people involved in the tech sector, to boost his vision of ‘la French Tech’.

Wednesday

Ash Wednesday – the Christian world will mark the festival of Ash Wednesday (le mercredi des Cendres).

Friday

Césars ceremony – the ‘French Oscars’ ceremony will take place on Friday night in Paris.

Ukraine invasion anniversary – the Council of Europe, meeting in Strasbourg, will hold a memorial event to mark one years since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Saturday

Paris Salon de l’agriculture – opening day of the Paris farm show that sees farmers and producers from all over France descend on Porte de Versailles for a week-long show. It’s also a must-do event for the president and anyone who wants to be president in the future.

Sunday

Nice carnival ends – the final day of the carnival brings to a close two weeks of fun in the Mediterranean city.

France v Scotland – Expect kilts in the capital over the weekend as France take on Scotland at Stade de France in the Six Nations rugby tournament.