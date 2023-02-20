Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

WHAT CHANGES IN FRANCE

On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week

From holidays to film awards via a very special farm show and (at the time of writing) no strikes - here's everything that is happening in France this week.

Published: 20 February 2023 08:55 CET
On the Agenda: What's happening in France this week
Expect cows and political hopefuls at the Paris farm show. Photo by Sameer Al-DOUMY / AFP

At the time of writing, no strikes were planned for this week, probably due to the school holidays, but you can keep up to date with planned industrial action on our pension strikes calendar.

Monday 

School holidays – schools in zone C – which includes Paris, Montpellier and Toulouse – are now on holiday until March 6th so expect things to be a little quieter in the capital.

French Tech – president Emmanuel Macron will hold a reception at the Elysée for people involved in the tech sector, to boost his vision of ‘la French Tech’.

Wednesday

Ash Wednesday – the Christian world will mark the festival of Ash Wednesday (le mercredi des Cendres).

Friday

Césars ceremony – the ‘French Oscars’ ceremony will take place on Friday night in Paris.

Ukraine invasion anniversary – the Council of Europe, meeting in Strasbourg, will hold a memorial event to mark one years since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Saturday

Paris Salon de l’agriculture – opening day of the Paris farm show that sees farmers and producers from all over France descend on Porte de Versailles for a week-long show. It’s also a must-do event for the president and anyone who wants to be president in the future.

Five things to know about France’s most famous farm show

Sunday

Nice carnival ends – the final day of the carnival brings to a close two weeks of fun in the Mediterranean city.

France v Scotland – Expect kilts in the capital over the weekend as France take on Scotland at Stade de France in the Six Nations rugby tournament.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

WHAT CHANGES IN FRANCE

On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week?

Olympics ticket draw, holidays, the festival of lovers and yes, more strikes - here's what is happening in France this week.

Published: 13 February 2023 08:37 CET
On the Agenda: What's happening in France this week?

Monday

Olympics tickets draw opens – if you have entered the draw for tickets for the Paris 2024 Olympics, keep an eye on your emails (including spam) from Monday. Those who have won a slot will be contacted by email “between February 13th and March 15th” according to organisers. You will then have 48 hours to select the tickets you want.

READ ALSO How to get tickets to the Paris Olympics

Tuesday

Valentine’s Day – while not as big a thing in France as it is in the US, some French people do celebrate the ‘festival of love’ although in France it’s generally reserved for couples.

READ ALSO How the French really feel about Valentine’s Day

Doctors’ strike – some GPs offices will be closed today because of a strike by médecins généralistes, in part in protest over the new law concerning community healthcare, which gets its first reading in the Senate on Tuesday. 

Thursday

Strike – the next one-day strike in the ongoing pension reform battle is once again supported by all eight of the French union federations. Turnout for the strikes has been gradually falling, but nonetheless expect disruption on public transport, while schools may also close as teachers strike (the ones who aren’t on holiday, that is). 

Calendar: French pension strike dates

Darmanin case – court hearing of the Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin for the alleged defamation of Iman Iquioussen.

Friday

School holidays – schools in Zone C (which includes Paris, Créteil, Versailles, Montpellier and Toulouse) break up for the February holiday, while the holidays in zone A (central France) draw to a close. Expect heavier-than-usual traffic in the Paris region on Friday evening as families go on holiday.

Reader question: Is there any logic to France’s school holiday zones?

Molière anniversary – 350th anniversary of the death of the French playwright Molière.

French phrase of the day Langue de Molière

SHOW COMMENTS