On the Agenda: What’s happening in France this week?

At the time of writing, no strikes were planned for this week, probably due to the school holidays
Monday
School holidays – schools in zone C – which includes Paris, Montpellier and Toulouse – are now on holiday until March 6th so expect things to be a little quieter in the capital.
French Tech – president Emmanuel Macron will hold a reception at the Elysée for people involved in the tech sector, to boost his vision of ‘la French Tech’.
Wednesday
Ash Wednesday – the Christian world will mark the festival of Ash Wednesday (le mercredi des Cendres).
Friday
Césars ceremony – the ‘French Oscars’ ceremony will take place on Friday night in Paris.
Ukraine invasion anniversary – the Council of Europe, meeting in Strasbourg, will hold a memorial event to mark one years since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Saturday
Paris Salon de l’agriculture – opening day of the Paris farm show that sees farmers and producers from all over France descend on Porte de Versailles for a week-long show. It’s also a must-do event for the president and anyone who wants to be president in the future.
Sunday
Nice carnival ends – the final day of the carnival brings to a close two weeks of fun in the Mediterranean city.
France v Scotland – Expect kilts in the capital over the weekend as France take on Scotland at Stade de France in the Six Nations rugby tournament.
