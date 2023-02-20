Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CRIME

French comedian faces manslaughter charge over car crash

A French comedian faces a manslaughter charge after causing a head-on collision while high on cocaine that injured two people and led a pregnant woman to lose her baby.

Published: 20 February 2023 09:26 CET
French comedian faces manslaughter charge over car crash
French actor Pierre Palmade. Photo by Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT / AFP

Over the weekend it was also revealed that he faces a second investigation into possession of child abuse images. His Paris home was searched by police on Sunday. 

Pierre Palmade injured the man and his six-year-old son, as well as his six-month pregnant sister-in-law, in the car crash on Friday last week outside Paris.

The magistrate told AFP the comedian was being investigated for both manslaughter and causing unintentional injuries.

A miscarried foetus is not considered a person under French law, but if investigators can prove the infant was born and breathed outside the womb before dying, the popular 54-year-old comedian could be charged with manslaughter.

“The autopsy could not establish whether the child was born alive. A further expert assessment has been ordered on the matter,” prosecutor Jean-Michel Bourles said.

Palmade spent 48 hours in police custody before a judge on Friday ordered his release.

He was however to remain at “a hospital addiction centre, under electronic surveillance” with a tracking bracelet, Bourles said.

The comedian “admitted to having taken cocaine and synthetic drugs before driving” but “said he had no precise recollection of the circumstances of the accident,” the prosecutor said.

Two men who were in the car with Palmade at the time – a 33-year-old Moroccan and 34-year-old Frenchman – faced possible charges of failure to assist someone in danger after fleeing the scene of the crash.

The Moroccan man’s lawyer, Nathalie Fonteneau, has however argued her client was asleep at the time and a “victim himself”.

Reports of the crash in the village of Villiers-en-Biere, 40 kilometres south of Paris, and the ensuing police investigation have dominated French media all week.

Both the injured man and his son were still in intensive care on Friday, the prosecutor said.

The lawyer of the woman who lost her baby said on Wednesday that her client was “devastated”.

Palmade was previously found guilty of taking cocaine in 1995 and arrested again for a drugs offence in 2019.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CRIME

French court convicts three far-right activists over plot to stab Macron

A French anti-terror court convicted three people on Friday over a plan to attack President Emmanuel Macron after a trial that threw the spotlight on the radicalism of far-right online groups.

Published: 17 February 2023 15:40 CET
French court convicts three far-right activists over plot to stab Macron

The three men, part of a Facebook group known as the “Barjols”, were convicted for conspiracy to commit a terrorist act after the court heard how they discussed using a ceramic knife to stab Macron in 2018 at a World War I commemoration.

Jean-Pierre Bouyer, a 66-year-old former mechanic, was handed the longest sentence of four years in prison, with one year suspended, far below the maximum jail term for the offence of 10 years.

He was arrested on November 6th, 2018, with three others in the eastern Moselle region. Police found a commando-style knife and an army vest in his car.

Three firearms and ammunition were later discovered at his home.

Two others arrested along with him were handed short prison terms, while nine co-defendants and fellow members of the “Barjols” were cleared. A 13th member was given a suspended sentence for illegally possessing a firearm.

READ ALSO How much of a threat are violent far-right activists in France?

Since the start of the trial in mid-January, the court heard evidence about the Barjols’ alcohol-fuelled meetings and often racist online conversations in which they discussed migration, their fear about civil war, and their hatred of Macron.

The case also raised questions about the point at which online conspiracies and violent fantasies become criminal, with defence lawyers claiming the prosecution lacked evidence of any real desire to act.

In a discussion about overthrowing the state, one of the “Barjols”, a former secretary in the army and mother of three, talked online about her ability to storm the presidential palace in Paris with the help of 500 Russian soldiers.

The chief prosecutor called the group an “incubator of violent action” as she summed up her arguments on February 2 against the 13 defendants, almost all of whom had no criminal record.

Their ideas could seem “eccentric” but the “threat was real”, she said, adding that they were similar to Islamist extremists in their “fascination for violence” and their animus towards people they perceived as enemies.

The group was formed on Facebook in 2017 in the aftermath of several years of jihadist attacks in France that claimed hundreds of lives, including at the Charlie Hebdo magazine and the Bataclan concert hall in Paris.

“I was so furious, so angry that I might have said that,” one defendant, a 55-year-old woman named as “Natalie C” told the court when asked about an idea of kidnapping and burning Muslims.

Defence lawyers sought to portray their clients as marginalised and embittered people from rural France, all supporters of the anti-government “Yellow Vest” movement which took to the streets in 2018 to denounce Macron.

The spontaneous “Yellow Vest” movement fed off grievances in rural and small-town France about the cost of living and fuel taxes, as well as Macron’s perceived arrogance and disdain for working-class people.

In their final arguments on February 3rd, defence lawyer Gabriel Dumenil called the trial a “judicial fiasco” while his colleague Lucile Collot argued that the “judicial system has got carried away” by prosecuting the group.

Fellow defence lawyer Fanny Vial acknowledged there was “hatred” expressed by some members of the group, but said it was motivated by “social distress.”

SHOW COMMENTS