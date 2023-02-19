Read news from:
Fast food, fast talking and city living: 6 essential articles for life in France

The US fast food franchises heading France’s way, TV and how to watch it, Paris’s 15-minute city ambitions, French citizenship, language and taxes: they’re all here in this round-up of must-reads from The Local

Published: 19 February 2023 08:57 CET
(Photo by FRED DUFOUR / AFP)

France may be the home of haute-cuisine and its gastronomy may be on Unesco’s world heritage list – but the French still go mad for a burger.

It is the world’s second largest market for McDonald’s, and you won’t go far without seeing one multinational franchise or another vying for your custom. Now, the US Krispy Kreme doughnut chain and fried chicken outlet Popeyes have both announced plans to break into l’hexagone.

Krispy Kreme, Popeyes, Five Guys: the American fast-food chains taking on France

Once upon a time, all you needed to watch TV in France was an aerial, an electrical socket, a TV, and a TV licence. Today, it’s all a little more complicated – but at least you can watch your favourite programme on a laptop or tablet.

Here, then, is our guide to watching TV in France. We make no promises about the quality of the schedules…

Reader question: What are the best French TV channels and how can I watch them?

Fifteen-Minute Cities. You may have heard a lot about them recently. Paris was an early adopter of the concept, which has been strongly championed by city mayor Anne Hidalgo – but what exactly are they and how is the idea working out in the French capital?

What is a ’15-minute city’ and how is it working in Paris?

Gaining French citizenship is now a (slightly) easier process, thanks to the launch of a new online portal for applications – although the process is still long, complicated and requires a thick (virtual) file of papers.

We take a look at how generous France is in its citizenship rules compared to its EU neighbours.

COMPARE: How generous is France in granting citizenship to foreigners?

France does a lot differently – and that includes the language, which has its own ‘police’ in the Academie française. They made international headlines with their pronouncement that Covid-19 is feminine and are frequently at the centre of language arguments – but just who are the ‘guardians’ of the French language?

Swords, immortality and wifi: Five things to know about the Academie française

And finally for this week, tax time is coming. Dealing with complicated tax paperwork is no-one’s favourite task, but doing it in a different tax system and another language is a whole new level of challenge. Here are some handy tips for dealing with the French tax office.

5 top tips for dealing with the French tax office

DIGITAL ID

Identité numérique: What is the new French digital ID and do you need one?

When using French administration services, you are increasingly likely to be asked for your 'Identité numérique' - here's how this digital ID system works and who can use it.

Published: 16 February 2023 11:03 CET
The digital ID, known as ‘Identité numérique La Poste‘ is basically an extra security check that certain government-run online services are using.

It’s run through an app and users can set up an account by providing a lot of details and ID documents, and having their ID verified, and then use this app any time they want to connect to high-security services. Setting up the account is fiddly and time-consuming, but once you have done it once it will save you time in every subsequent login to admin services.

It works as a two-step verification – when trying to login to a secure site, you will get a notification on the Identité numérique app and have to enter your passcode to continue. 

It’s an enhanced version of the FranceConnect service, which many people use for simplified online processes – and on some sites you can no longer use the basic version FranceConnect, but must instead use the digital ID.

If you cannot use Identité numérique or don’t want to, you can still log in to government sites using the longer process.

Who can use it?

First things first – it’s not available for everyone. You need a French address and phone number and one of the following; a French passport, French ID card or titre de séjour for five years or more.

It therefore cannot be used by second-home owners and recent arrivals who have a one-year titre de séjour. Either type of post-Brexit titre de séjour (the five-year card or the titre de séjour permenant) can be used for this process.

The verification process is also via an app, so it’s not available to people who don’t have a smartphone.

You can only use this service if you have either a French passport, French ID card or titre de séjour for five years or more

How does it work?

You set up an account on either the app – find it in the app store named L’identité numérique – or the website lidentitenumerique.laposte.fr but you will need to download the app once you start using the service.

The process of setting it up can be quite time-consuming, so this is one task to save for when you have a spare hour.

You click on ‘crée votre identité numérique‘ and then fill in the details asked for such as your name, address, phone number, nationality and place and date of birth.

Be warned – these details must match exactly the piece of ID you will be using to verify your identity, if there is any discrepancy your application will be rejected, so use middle names exactly as they are used on the ID and the same spelling of your place of birth etc. 

You will need to supply both an email address and a phone number, and a code will be sent to each of these to verify them.

ID

The next step is adding details on the ID you are using to prove your identity – for most foreigners in France, this will be their titre de séjour.

Add in the details exactly as they are on the card, plus the card number (the mixture of numbers and letters along the top of the card).

Checking ID

Because this is an enhanced security service, your ID must then be checked to ensure that it’s really you; you have two options for this, either in person at your nearest La Poste or online via a webcam – click here for full details on how to do the online ID check.

Whichever method you choose, the ID check will take some hours (if online) or possibly days (if you need to go to the post office) but once you have confirmed which option you are using, the app or website will save your application.

Once your ID is verified, the approval will automatically be delivered to L’identité numérique, which will then decide whether you are approved or not.

You will be emailed when your application is completed, and check your spam folders as well.

If you fail approval (usually because there is a discrepancy between the details on your ID and the details you have entered) you don’t have the option to simply alter the details, you must cancel your application and start the whole process (including ID check) again. 

What can you use it for?

Is it actually worth going through this fairly time-consuming process? Currently, not many services use it, but it’s being rolled out to more websites, so even if you don’t need it now you might in the future.

At present you can use it for a quick connection to Mon Compte Formation (the annual training budget for employees), the tax office, requesting new or altered car registration documents (carte grise) or calculating your French pension.

You can also use it for connecting to La Poste services or La Banque Postale if you have an account.

The app also provides a QR code that you can use to collect parcels at the post office.  

