Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

POLITICS

Western allies voice concern at Iran-Russia defence ties

The US, British, French and German foreign ministers on Saturday expressed concern over the deepening cooperation between Russia and Iran, the manufacturer of drones the West says Moscow deploys in Ukraine.

Published: 18 February 2023 14:56 CET
Western allies voice concern at Iran-Russia defence ties
French President Emmanuel Macron is displayed on screens as he addresses participants of the Munich Security Conference. Photo: Odd ANDERSEN/AFP

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with France’s Catherine Colonna, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and UK counterpart James Cleverly on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, a statement said.

They “discussed their concerns about the deepening two-way military cooperation between Iran and Russia, and its implications for the security and stability of the region awnd beyond,” a statement by Blinken’s spokesman said.

“They underscored their concern about Iran’s nuclear escalation and its lack of cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, calling on Iran to reverse course.”

Negotiations on Tehran’s contested nuclear policy with the West aimed at reviving a landmark deal have been in the doldrums for several months.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is on top of the agenda at the Munich conference, being attended by world leaders.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

STRIKES

French unions call new rolling strikes in March

The hardline CGT union has issued a third call for 'renewable' strikes beginning in March - this time for the chemical sector, including oil refinery workers.

Published: 17 February 2023 16:18 CET
French unions call new rolling strikes in March

The ongoing battle between French unions and the government has so far taken the form of a series of one-day strikes.

However three calls have now been issued for rolling strike actions in March – these cover workers on the Paris public transport system, Paris waste collection workers and – announced on Friday – a renewable strike in the chemical sector, including workers at the country’s oil refineries.

Of these, action at the oil refineries is likely to have the biggest impact – a similar period of renewed strikes and blockades at the end of 2022 saw filling stations across the country run dry, as deliveries could not leave the refineries.

The next national one-day strike is on Tuesday, March 7th, once schools across the country are back from their winter break.

However, the hardline CGT union has called for oil refineries workers to walk out and stay out from March 6th, while the strike notices for Paris transport workers and rubbish collectors are ‘renewable’ from March 7th.

So far other industries, such as rail workers and teachers, have indicated that they will keep to the one-day action.

The new strike calls seem to represent a split in the movement between the hardline unions such as the CGT and the more moderate unions, who have been focusing on one-day actions.

READ ALSO The French pension strike calendar

SHOW COMMENTS