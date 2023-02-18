Read news from:
Panic at Paris shopping centre after man falls from upper storey

Police say that a loud noise that sparked panic at a Paris shopping centre was caused by a man falling from the upper storey of a building.

Published: 18 February 2023 18:13 CET
Illusttation photo by MARTIN BUREAU / AFP)

Police cordoned off the area at the shopping centre in La Défense, to the west of the city.

Videos of the scene show people running in panic from the Les Quatre Temps shopping centre, with rumours that shots had been heard.

However, police say that the noise was caused by a man falling several storeys from the Auchan supermarket.

Members of the public have been told to stay away from the area, and roads and Metro lines were briefly closed.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin tweeted that a police operation was underway, under the direct control of the Paris police chief.

In a city that has seen repeated terror attacks, unexpected loud noises can cause crowds to panic – in 2020 a sonic boom over the city caused a similar panic among locals who heard it. 

French protester who lost eye awarded €100k compensation

A French court on Thursday ordered the state to pay more than €100,000 to a demonstrator who lost an eye after being shot with a rubber bullet by a police officer in 2009.

Published: 17 February 2023 08:44 CET
An administrative court in Montreuil, just outside Paris, ordered the state to pay €105,350 to Joachim Gatti. Gatti’s lawyers had asked for more than €500,000.

His injury had prevented him from doing his previous job as a cameraman and editor because of the effect it had had on his vision, the court’s ruling noted.

It also limited the jobs for which he could retrain, it added. Gatti has since found part-time work as a cook and a teacher.

The controversial weapon used against Gatti fires a “flashball”, a kind of rubber bullet, and has since caused similar injuries at other demonstrations.

During the ‘yellow vest’ protests in 2018 and 2019 several demonstrators were severely injured – losing eyes, feet or hands – many as a result of police use of non-lethal weapons such as rubber bullets and flash grenades.

Lost eyes, hands blown off – the injuries from ‘yellow vest’ clashes with police

The police officer who fired the weapon that hit Gatti was convicted on appeal in 2018, receiving an 18-month suspended sentence.

Gatti was injured on July 8th, 2009, when police moved in to clear a squat in Montreuil and dispersed demonstrators who had gathered in front of the building.

