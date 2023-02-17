Read news from:
FRENCH HABITS

Why are the French falling out of love with the bidet?

For centuries, French people have used bidets to clean up, and if you are visiting, you might encounter one too. Here is what you need to know about this 17th century invention.

Published: 17 February 2023 14:20 CET
Why are the French falling out of love with the bidet?
Photo by Renee Verberne on Unsplash

If you enter a French home or hotel room, you might come across an item that resembles a toilet without the lid or water inside, or perhaps just a hose attached to the toilet.

These are bidets – intended as an aid in washing one’s private parts or to be used after defecating. For those who have never used one before, the principle is that you spray water on your underside, which helps you clean off after toilet use. 

They’re intended as a toilet aid, but some people also use them to wash their feet – ultimately in the privacy of your own bathroom you can use them for whatever you like, the bidet police will not come knocking. 

If you’re wondering if the word bidet is French, then your hunch would be correct. Bidets are a French invention hailing from the 1600s, and the term comes from the Old French word for pony and the verb “bider” – which meant ‘to trot’ – because when using a traditional bidet, one straddles the device in a similar fashion to riding a horse.

Over the past three centuries, they have become popular in many countries, so much so that Italian law requires that all bathrooms contain one. In Japan, bidet-style attachments, called ‘Washlets’ are commonplace.

They never caught on in the anglophone world, however (partly due to confused American soldiers and brothels) and in France itself they are also falling out of favour.

The French origins of the bidet

Originally, bidets had an aristocratic connection. They came about prior to the French revolution, and they were first and foremost seen as high-class.

In a think-piece titled “The Bidet’s Revival” in The Atlantic, author Marie Teresa Hart wrote that bidets were once so integral to French civilised life, that “even the imprisoned Marie Antoinette was granted a red-trimmed one while awaiting the guillotine. She may have been in a dank, rat-infested cell, but her right to freshen up would not be denied.”

There are even famous paintings of aristocratic ladies using their bidets – like one by Louis-Léopold Boilly featuring a woman straddling her bidet. 

Apparently, Napoleon was a big fan of the devices, and was known to have been the owner of a silver bidet.

Bidets made their way to the other social classes in Europe in the 1800s, alongside advances in plumbing. 

How do the French feel about them now?

Despite the former emperor’s preference for bidets, they have fallen out of fashion in France since the 1960s.

According to Le Figaro, they are rarely installed in new and recent housing in France. L’Obs found that only about 42 percent of French households now have bidets, in comparison to almost 100 percent just 20 years ago.

One key reason bidet usage in France has decreased, according to Vitrine-Banyo, is a lack of space, especially in city apartments – many families now choose to use their space to add a washing machine or other equipment. 

Others point to a rise in toilet paper, as well as modern contraceptive methods – as previously many believed that douching with a bidet after intercourse could help prevent pregnancy. 

Are bidets safe?

When maintained and used properly, experts tend to agree that bidets are safe and hygienic. For example, you should sanitise the bidet prior to using it to avoid spraying yourself with any germs that may have landed on the device.

If you have a vagina you should always wash from the front to the back, in order to avoid getting any fecal matter near the vagina or urethra. 

They have one major advantage – a much lower environmental impact than toilet paper. For example, if Americans switched to bidets, at least 15 million trees could be saved.

Americans against bidets

Bidets never really took off in the United States in the same way that they did in Europe, which might explain why a number of Americans tourists visiting countries like France and Italy have found themselves confused by the devices.

There are many myths about bidets that have coloured American imaginations for decades. These are mostly attributable to the experiences of American soldiers after the Second World War.

According to Slate, as soldiers visited brothels, they discovered for the first time the presence of bidets and began to associate the devices with prostitution, even though they were quite common in many French homes. 

This assumption, in addition to widespread American beliefs that vaginal douching could be a form of contraception and was therefore sinful, helped spread the idea that owning a bidet would be inappropriate in some way. 

In 1936, Norman Haire, a pioneer in the field of contraception, even noted that “having a bidet in one’s home was considered a symbol of sin”. 

American sociologist Harvey Molotch told The Atlantic that “all the power of capitalism can’t break the taboo, as the devices were associated with French ‘hedonism and sexuality’. 

Despite American conservatism regarding bidets, they became very commonplace in Catholic Italy, so much so that they have been included in legal building requirements in Italy for nearly 50 years now. 

Article 7 of a Ministerial Decree issued on July 5th, 1975 states that “in each house, at least one bathroom must have the following fixtures: a toilet, a bidet, a bathtub or shower, and a sink”.

FRANCE EXPLAINED

How do the French really feel about Valentine’s Day?

France is often thought of as the country of love and romance, with Paris topping lists every year for the 'best spots to visit for Valentine's Day'. But this does not necessarily mean that the French love 'la Saint-Valentin', as it is called in France.

Published: 10 February 2023 14:18 CET
Updated: 14 February 2023 10:09 CET
How do the French really feel about Valentine's Day?

An IPSOS survey of French adults in 2022 found that a significant proportion – over 60 percent – of French people believe Valentine’s Day is a “commercial holiday” and only approximately 36 percent of French people planned to mark the day. That number did rise for 41 percent for French people in relationships, however.

For the French people who do celebrate, the average gift budget in 2022 was €114 in total – which actually represented an increase of €12 when compared with 2021. 

Compare this to the US where a Forbes survey found that 76 percent of Americans believed it was important to show love on Valentine’s Day, while CNBC reported that on average Americans planned to spend $193 on Valentine’s Day, and millennials budgeted for over $300.

READ MORE: Where does the ‘romantic, sexy French’ stereotype come from?

Some French people do like it, however. “I think the holiday is commercial but I still really like to celebrate it!” Michelle, a Frenchwoman who lives in Brittany, told The Local.

“I think that when you love and are loved, the celebration can be enjoyable because you get to experience a deep feeling of community with others, but when you aren’t in a loving relationship, you don’t care as much because it is all commercial”.

Amé S, aged 24, also said that she likes to celebrate Valentine’s Day. “For me, I know that there is no specific date to show your love, but I use this day to show it a little more”.

She added that she appreciates that “many bars organise events for singles to meet, and stores have sales on new arrivals and products in honour of the holiday. It’s a win-win situation”.

How do the French celebrate?

Camille Chevalier-Karfis, French language expert and head of the language-learning French Today website, who spent 17 years living in the United States, said that “French people celebrate Valentine’s Day with food”.

“People will try to go to a nice, romantic restaurant or cook a special meal at home”, explained Chevalier-Karfis.

The language expert added that in terms of gifts, the typical thing to offer is flowers: “Red roses are popular, but you can always choose a different type of flower too”. 

“There is one big difference with the United States – in France, it is not very common to give chocolates on Valentine’s Day,” she clarified.

According to the IPSOS survey, almost half of French couples planning to mark the event planned to do so at home. A little over a third (35 percent) said they would go out to a restaurant, and almost a fifth (17 percent) had a “romantic weekend” planned.

For the ones who celebrate, Le Figaro reported in 2016 that the vast majority (99 percent) give some kind of gift.

Retailers are usually pretty keen on the day, however, and you will see Valentine’s promotions and decorations in shops and restaurants. 

French florists see a boom in sales around Valentine’s Day – the 2015 FranceAgriMer report quoted the cut-flower industry, who said that “Valentine’s Day is undoubtedly the biggest day in the calendar”.

Jewellery stores and sellers also see a rise in sales around the lover’s day – according to Franceinfo, French jewellery brands typically see a boost of about 60 percent in sales when compared to the first quarter of the year thanks to Valentine’s Day.

One important thing to note is that in France, Valentine’s is for people in romantic/sexual relationships – it’s not traditional to use February 14th to celebrate your love for friends and family. 

Culture clashes

While the French attitude to February 14th is fairly typical in Europe, it can come as a surprise to Americans, who generally make much more of a big deal about Valentine’s Day. 

“It was very difficult for me to come to terms with the fact that the most romantic city in the world couldn’t care less about Valentine’s Day!” Andrea Alvarez, American Paris resident, told The Local.

READ MORE: ‘Frenchmen aren’t that great in bed’ – Five French dating myths exploded

“The only people here that seem to care are restaurants and jewellery stores. That’s simply because they realise that if they cater to tourists and expats, holidays like this are money makers”. 

Another American living in France, Gyn Elle, told The Local. “My French husband doesn’t care about the holiday at all, but then again neither do I. From what I gather, it’s just an excuse for French people to have dinner out (not that they need an excuse when it comes to food)”.

Meanwhile, other Americans, like Laura Harlan, appreciate the difference in approach to Valentine’s Day.

“It’s commercialisation at it’s finest. I am glad it is not a French thing: you love all year, not just one day,” Harlan told The Local.

Meanwhile, French people living in the United States are also trying to come to terms with the different cultural expectations surrounding Valentine’s Day.

French Morning, a news and culture website for French people living in the United States, authored a piece trying to help explain to perplexed French residents understand the US attitude to Valentine’s. 

Titled Pourquoi les enfants fêtent-ils la Saint-Valentin aux Etats-Unis ? (Why do children celebrate Valentine’s Day in the United States), French Morning seeks to explain to its readers that in France, Valentine’s Day is “far from reaching the proportions it has in the United States” and “remains the prerogative of couples”. In contrast, in the United States “children are the heart of the event”, a difference that “never ceases to amaze French families living in the United States”. 

Chevalier-Karfis herself noticed a “huge difference between how Americans and French people celebrate” during her time in the United States. “In the US, Valentine’s Day is for everyone. My daughter, when she was just four years old, would give cards to all her classmates”, she said.

“In the US, it seems Valentine’s Day is about love in the general sense, whereas in France it is really the lovers’ day. You would not wish a Joyeuse Saint-Valentin to your baker (…) It is really about romantic love, period, in France”.

Who was Saint Valentine, anyway?

Saint Valentine was a clergyman born in present-day Italy around 226 who ministered to persecuted Christians and was martyred by the Romans for his faith, probably by being beheaded.

The anniversary of his execution – February 14th – was initially celebrated as a standard saints’ day. He became associated with romantic love in the 14th century, thanks in part to a poem called ‘Parliament of Foules’ by English author Geoffrey Chaucer.

He doesn’t just deal with lovers though – Valentine is also the patron saint of beekeepers and epilepsy and is believed to be able to help with fainting, the plague and travelling. 

