La Belle Vie: Ordering steak, tasting cheese and the secret French love of fast food

While Valentine’s Day has passed, some French stores have kept up their lovey-dovey decor – from a few heart shaped items to perhaps some pink and red streamers, nothing major. In the United States, this would not be surprising at all, as the ‘day of love’ can sometimes be more of a ‘month of love’.

But in France, Valentine’s Day really is just one day, and it is meant for one group and one group only: lovers. If you invite your platonic French friend to a ‘Palentines Day’ celebration they might give you a very surprised look.

All of that has to do with the way the French view la Saint-Valentin, which can sometimes surprise foreigners who expect the country of love and romance to go all out.

How do the French really feel about Valentine’s Day?

My partner and I celebrated Valentine’s Day with a nice home-cooked meal this year. Drawing my inspiration from The Local France editor, Emma Pearson’s, carefully researched guide for ordering the perfect steak in France, I set out to cook two delicious faux filet (the equivalent of a New York strip, to my understanding).

The first step was going to the butcher’s, which is always a bit stressful in my opinion. I have found that if you go at a time of day when there are less people in line behind you, frustrated that you need a moment to convert pounds into grammes, then you can actually have a chat with the bouchère (butcher).

A lot of times, they will know exactly how much you would need for the number of people you are cooking for, and if you describe the meal you are attempting, they might be able to advice different cuts that would work better, as well as tips for how to cook the meat when it comes time to do so. Bon appetit!

Normally I am not big on giving and receiving gifts on Valentine’s Day, but this year I was very pleasantly surprised to have been gifted a receive a short-term cheese subscription. For three months, I’ll be able to test three different French cheeses and I cannot wait.

Cheese is more than just a snack in this country. Knowing the rules for when it should be eaten, how it should be cut, and what wine to pair it with is an ongoing learning process for those of us that did not grow up with fancy cheese as part of the public school lunch menu (more on this below).

My goal with the three-month cheese tasting subscription is to use the time to study up, and hopefully be able to get a perfect score on The Local’s ultimate French cheese quiz.

Part of the reason French people are so knowledgeable about cheese – even the ones who don’t particularly like it – is because they have grown up around it; most French public schools have a cheese course as part of their school lunch.

Australian expat expat Sam Goff noticed how impressive French school lunches were when her child started primary school. From sliced endive with basil to sautéed Charolais beef, here is what you might expect from a French school lunch.

Even though French people get to grow up with fresh, healthy food at school, that does not mean they aren’t huge fans of fast-food too.

While Americans living in France can celebrate the arrival of Krispy Kreme at the end of the summer, French people will likely be rejoicing as well. Fast-food has found a surprisingly large audience in a country known for its exquisite and intricate gastronomy.

In fact, France is home to the the second biggest market for McDonald’s (or McDo in French) per head of population after the United States, with almost two million meals sold every day.

Finally, when it comes to French eating habits, there are some stereotypes that non-French people have clung to over the years. The French are often nicknamed ‘frogs’, but do they actually eat frog legs, and if so how common is it?

You might be surprised to find out what France’s favourite meal truly is (hint: it has nothing to do with snails or horse meat).

