French state fined over official who forced women to urinate

The administrative court’s ruling came three years after the former human resources official at the culture ministry, identified as D.B., was charged with sexual assault, privacy violations and drug offences.

He was fired in early 2019 after being caught, but the evolution of his legal case has not yet been made public.

The ministry was ordered to pay €12,000 plus €1,500 in legal costs to a woman who had applied for a job and came for an interview with D.B.

“At the start of the interview he offered her a coffee, which she drank, and then invited her for a walk outside in the Tuileries Garden” near the ministry headquarters, the court said in its ruling.

“Rapidly feeling pain and a strong need to urinate,” the woman was forced to go to the bathroom in front of D.B. under a bridge, and was later hospitalised, the court said.

An investigation found that D.B. had similarly preyed on dozens of women over a period of several years, keeping on his computer a list of his victims and often photos of them urinating, though the ministry said it had not been aware of his druggings.

But the plaintiff accused the ministry of being partly to blame, due to “poor organisation of the culture ministry’s services and the absence of any process for protecting the victims and hearing their claims.”

Six female ministry colleagues also came forward to denounce similar attacks and will also be compensated as part of the court’s ruling, though the amounts were not disclosed.

The culture minister when the case emerged, Franck Riester, said at the time he was “floored” by what he called the “crazy case of a pervert”.

D.B. later admitted to the newspaper Libération that he had drugged “10 or 20” women and claimed that “I wished I had been stopped earlier”.