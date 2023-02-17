French protester who lost eye awarded €100k compensation

The three men, part of a Facebook group known as the “Barjols”, were convicted for conspiracy to commit a terrorist act after the court heard how they discussed using a ceramic knife to stab Macron in 2018 at a World War I commemoration.

Jean-Pierre Bouyer, a 66-year-old former mechanic, was handed the longest sentence of four years in prison, with one year suspended, far below the maximum jail term for the offence of 10 years.

He was arrested on November 6th, 2018, with three others in the eastern Moselle region. Police found a commando-style knife and an army vest in his car.

Three firearms and ammunition were later discovered at his home.

Two others arrested along with him were handed short prison terms, while nine co-defendants and fellow members of the “Barjols” were cleared. A 13th member was given a suspended sentence for illegally possessing a firearm.

Since the start of the trial in mid-January, the court heard evidence about the Barjols’ alcohol-fuelled meetings and often racist online conversations in which they discussed migration, their fear about civil war, and their hatred of Macron.

The case also raised questions about the point at which online conspiracies and violent fantasies become criminal, with defence lawyers claiming the prosecution lacked evidence of any real desire to act.

In a discussion about overthrowing the state, one of the “Barjols”, a former secretary in the army and mother of three, talked online about her ability to storm the presidential palace in Paris with the help of 500 Russian soldiers.

The chief prosecutor called the group an “incubator of violent action” as she summed up her arguments on February 2 against the 13 defendants, almost all of whom had no criminal record.

Their ideas could seem “eccentric” but the “threat was real”, she said, adding that they were similar to Islamist extremists in their “fascination for violence” and their animus towards people they perceived as enemies.

The group was formed on Facebook in 2017 in the aftermath of several years of jihadist attacks in France that claimed hundreds of lives, including at the Charlie Hebdo magazine and the Bataclan concert hall in Paris.

“I was so furious, so angry that I might have said that,” one defendant, a 55-year-old woman named as “Natalie C” told the court when asked about an idea of kidnapping and burning Muslims.

Defence lawyers sought to portray their clients as marginalised and embittered people from rural France, all supporters of the anti-government “Yellow Vest” movement which took to the streets in 2018 to denounce Macron.

The spontaneous “Yellow Vest” movement fed off grievances in rural and small-town France about the cost of living and fuel taxes, as well as Macron’s perceived arrogance and disdain for working-class people.

In their final arguments on February 3rd, defence lawyer Gabriel Dumenil called the trial a “judicial fiasco” while his colleague Lucile Collot argued that the “judicial system has got carried away” by prosecuting the group.

Fellow defence lawyer Fanny Vial acknowledged there was “hatred” expressed by some members of the group, but said it was motivated by “social distress.”