French protester who lost eye awarded €100k compensation

A French court on Thursday ordered the state to pay more than €100,000 to a demonstrator who lost an eye after being shot with a rubber bullet by a police officer in 2009.

Published: 17 February 2023 08:44 CET
Illustration photo by BERTRAND GUAY / AFP

An administrative court in Montreuil, just outside Paris, ordered the state to pay €105,350 to Joachim Gatti. Gatti’s lawyers had asked for more than €500,000.

His injury had prevented him from doing his previous job as a cameraman and editor because of the effect it had had on his vision, the court’s ruling noted.

It also limited the jobs for which he could retrain, it added. Gatti has since found part-time work as a cook and a teacher.

The controversial weapon used against Gatti fires a “flashball”, a kind of rubber bullet, and has since caused similar injuries at other demonstrations.

During the ‘yellow vest’ protests in 2018 and 2019 several demonstrators were severely injured – losing eyes, feet or hands – many as a result of police use of non-lethal weapons such as rubber bullets and flash grenades.

The police officer who fired the weapon that hit Gatti was convicted on appeal in 2018, receiving an 18-month suspended sentence.

Gatti was injured on July 8th, 2009, when police moved in to clear a squat in Montreuil and dispersed demonstrators who had gathered in front of the building.

CRIME

French court convicts three far-right activists over plot to stab Macron

A French anti-terror court convicted three people on Friday over a plan to attack President Emmanuel Macron after a trial that threw the spotlight on the radicalism of far-right online groups.

Published: 17 February 2023 15:40 CET
French court convicts three far-right activists over plot to stab Macron

The three men, part of a Facebook group known as the “Barjols”, were convicted for conspiracy to commit a terrorist act after the court heard how they discussed using a ceramic knife to stab Macron in 2018 at a World War I commemoration.

Jean-Pierre Bouyer, a 66-year-old former mechanic, was handed the longest sentence of four years in prison, with one year suspended, far below the maximum jail term for the offence of 10 years.

He was arrested on November 6th, 2018, with three others in the eastern Moselle region. Police found a commando-style knife and an army vest in his car.

Three firearms and ammunition were later discovered at his home.

Two others arrested along with him were handed short prison terms, while nine co-defendants and fellow members of the “Barjols” were cleared. A 13th member was given a suspended sentence for illegally possessing a firearm.

Since the start of the trial in mid-January, the court heard evidence about the Barjols’ alcohol-fuelled meetings and often racist online conversations in which they discussed migration, their fear about civil war, and their hatred of Macron.

The case also raised questions about the point at which online conspiracies and violent fantasies become criminal, with defence lawyers claiming the prosecution lacked evidence of any real desire to act.

In a discussion about overthrowing the state, one of the “Barjols”, a former secretary in the army and mother of three, talked online about her ability to storm the presidential palace in Paris with the help of 500 Russian soldiers.

The chief prosecutor called the group an “incubator of violent action” as she summed up her arguments on February 2 against the 13 defendants, almost all of whom had no criminal record.

Their ideas could seem “eccentric” but the “threat was real”, she said, adding that they were similar to Islamist extremists in their “fascination for violence” and their animus towards people they perceived as enemies.

The group was formed on Facebook in 2017 in the aftermath of several years of jihadist attacks in France that claimed hundreds of lives, including at the Charlie Hebdo magazine and the Bataclan concert hall in Paris.

“I was so furious, so angry that I might have said that,” one defendant, a 55-year-old woman named as “Natalie C” told the court when asked about an idea of kidnapping and burning Muslims.

Defence lawyers sought to portray their clients as marginalised and embittered people from rural France, all supporters of the anti-government “Yellow Vest” movement which took to the streets in 2018 to denounce Macron.

The spontaneous “Yellow Vest” movement fed off grievances in rural and small-town France about the cost of living and fuel taxes, as well as Macron’s perceived arrogance and disdain for working-class people.

In their final arguments on February 3rd, defence lawyer Gabriel Dumenil called the trial a “judicial fiasco” while his colleague Lucile Collot argued that the “judicial system has got carried away” by prosecuting the group.

Fellow defence lawyer Fanny Vial acknowledged there was “hatred” expressed by some members of the group, but said it was motivated by “social distress.”

