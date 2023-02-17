Read news from:
French court convicts three far-right activists over plot to stab Macron

A French anti-terror court convicted three people on Friday over a plan to attack President Emmanuel Macron after a trial that threw the spotlight on the radicalism of far-right online groups.

Published: 17 February 2023 15:40 CET
French President Emmanuel Macron was the intended target of a far-right terror plot. Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP

The three men, part of a Facebook group known as the “Barjols”, were convicted for conspiracy to commit a terrorist act after the court heard how they discussed using a ceramic knife to stab Macron in 2018 at a World War I commemoration.

Jean-Pierre Bouyer, a 66-year-old former mechanic, was handed the longest sentence of four years in prison, with one year suspended, far below the maximum jail term for the offence of 10 years.

He was arrested on November 6th, 2018, with three others in the eastern Moselle region. Police found a commando-style knife and an army vest in his car.

Three firearms and ammunition were later discovered at his home.

Two others arrested along with him were handed short prison terms, while nine co-defendants and fellow members of the “Barjols” were cleared. A 13th member was given a suspended sentence for illegally possessing a firearm.

Since the start of the trial in mid-January, the court heard evidence about the Barjols’ alcohol-fuelled meetings and often racist online conversations in which they discussed migration, their fear about civil war, and their hatred of Macron.

The case also raised questions about the point at which online conspiracies and violent fantasies become criminal, with defence lawyers claiming the prosecution lacked evidence of any real desire to act.

In a discussion about overthrowing the state, one of the “Barjols”, a former secretary in the army and mother of three, talked online about her ability to storm the presidential palace in Paris with the help of 500 Russian soldiers.

The chief prosecutor called the group an “incubator of violent action” as she summed up her arguments on February 2 against the 13 defendants, almost all of whom had no criminal record.

Their ideas could seem “eccentric” but the “threat was real”, she said, adding that they were similar to Islamist extremists in their “fascination for violence” and their animus towards people they perceived as enemies.

The group was formed on Facebook in 2017 in the aftermath of several years of jihadist attacks in France that claimed hundreds of lives, including at the Charlie Hebdo magazine and the Bataclan concert hall in Paris.

“I was so furious, so angry that I might have said that,” one defendant, a 55-year-old woman named as “Natalie C” told the court when asked about an idea of kidnapping and burning Muslims.

Defence lawyers sought to portray their clients as marginalised and embittered people from rural France, all supporters of the anti-government “Yellow Vest” movement which took to the streets in 2018 to denounce Macron.

The spontaneous “Yellow Vest” movement fed off grievances in rural and small-town France about the cost of living and fuel taxes, as well as Macron’s perceived arrogance and disdain for working-class people.

In their final arguments on February 3rd, defence lawyer Gabriel Dumenil called the trial a “judicial fiasco” while his colleague Lucile Collot argued that the “judicial system has got carried away” by prosecuting the group.

Fellow defence lawyer Fanny Vial acknowledged there was “hatred” expressed by some members of the group, but said it was motivated by “social distress.”

POLITICS

France raids consultants’ homes in Macron campaign probe

French investigators raided the homes of four senior managers at consultancy McKinsey in late January, over suspicions the firm illegally aided President Emmanuel Macron's election campaigns, a source close to the case told AFP on Friday.

Published: 17 February 2023 14:06 CET
France raids consultants' homes in Macron campaign probe

First reported by daily Le Parisien, the searches are part of two probes into allegations of failure to keep proper campaign accounts and favouritism opened by financial prosecutors in November.

They had already searched McKinsey offices and others belonging to Macron’s Renaissance party in December.

The financial prosecutor’s office declined to confirm the January 31 raids when contacted by AFP.

Investigative outfit Mediapart has reported that some McKinsey staff may have worked for free for Macron’s first victorious presidential campaign in 2017.

And a French Senate report into public contracts awarded to consultancies dogged Macron throughout his ultimately successful  e-election campaign last year, reinforcing his reputation among opponents as a “president of the rich” and well-connected.

The senators also accused McKinsey of using accounting schemes to avoid paying business taxes in France between 2011 and 2020.

Financial investigators opened a probe into the firm itself in March last year for covering up tax evasion.

Macron said of the allegations in November that “I fear nothing” and that “I believe that I personally am not at the heart of the investigation”.

