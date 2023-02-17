France launches biggest military exercise in decades

The Orion 23 exercise, which has been planned since 2021, is intended to prepare French forces for high-intensity engagement and the increasingly complex situations of modern warfare.

Military operations will take place across the Occitanie region, notably in Sète, Cahors, Castres and Caylus from next week, before moving to the Atlantic coast regions of Nouvelle Aquitaine and Brittany later in the year.

“The objective of Orion 23 is to show France’s ability to be the first to enter a theatre of operations, but also to lead an international coalition”, one officer told regional newspaper La Dépêche du Midi.

Exercise commander Nicolas Le Nen added: “This is the return of big operations on French soil.”

Up to 7,000 personnel – including soldiers from Nîmes, Castres, Tarbes, Montauban – will take part in the exercise, which will include amphibious operations along the Mediterranean coast in conjunction with the French Navy, and airborne drills over Castres and Cahors.

The 2nd Battalion Gurkha Rifle will take part in the exercise, alongside soldiers of the 8th RPIMa, based in Castres. The exercise is scheduled to end in mid-March.