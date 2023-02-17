Read news from:
Austria
France launches biggest military exercise in decades

France is launching its biggest military exercise in decades, with soldiers practising parachute operations and amphibious landings along the Mediterranean coast.

Published: 17 February 2023 13:11 CET
A major French military exercise takes place next week (Photo by JANEK SKARZYNSKI / AFP)

The Orion 23 exercise, which has been planned since 2021, is intended to prepare French forces for high-intensity engagement and the increasingly complex situations of modern warfare. 

Military operations will take place across the Occitanie region, notably in Sète, Cahors, Castres and Caylus from next week, before moving to the Atlantic coast regions of Nouvelle Aquitaine and Brittany later in the year. 

“The objective of Orion 23 is to show France’s ability to be the first to enter a theatre of operations, but also to lead an international coalition”, one officer told regional newspaper La Dépêche du Midi.

Exercise commander Nicolas Le Nen added: “This is the return of big operations on French soil.”

Up to 7,000 personnel – including soldiers from Nîmes, Castres, Tarbes, Montauban – will take part in the exercise, which will include amphibious operations along the Mediterranean coast in conjunction with the French Navy, and airborne drills over Castres and Cahors.

The 2nd Battalion Gurkha Rifle will take part in the exercise, alongside soldiers of the 8th RPIMa, based in Castres. The exercise is scheduled to end in mid-March.

France to conduct biggest ever war games in 2023

France is planning its biggest ever military exercise involving 12,000 troops, including NATO allies, in the first half of next year, a commander at the chiefs of staff said on Tuesday

Published: 15 November 2022 17:37 CET
The scenario calls for a major conflict with an unspecified foreign state to be played out, said Yves Metayer, commander of the troop deployment division at the French chiefs of staff.

The exercise will come against the background of Russia’s war in Ukraine launched in February this year.

“The geopolitical context justifies this exercise,” Metayer said, adding however that the war games plan had been in the works since 2020 and followed on from a French strategic review published in 2017.

The review pointed to “a need to prepare for a major conflict”, after two decades of mostly asymmetrical warfare with non-state actors, such as jihadists, he said.

“After the fall of the Berlin Wall, we allowed the mobilisation mechanisms we had during the Cold War to decline,” he added.

The wargames, called Orion will involve European NATO allies Germany, Britain, Belgium, Italy and Spain as well as the United States.

Between late February and early May, 7,000 troops will play out a sequence involving naval operations in the Mediterranean, and an amphibian and airlift operation in southern France.

This phase will simulate an intervention in a country undermined by militia activity, and neighbour to a powerful nuclear state stirring up the unrest.

From mid-April to early May, the soldiers will simulate an air and land conflict with that powerful state, involving the deployment of up to 12,000 troops in northern France.

Orion will involve land, sea, air and space components, including cyber warfare, as well as civilian operations in wartime, such as health services and transport, Metayer.

