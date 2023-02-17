Read news from:
France drops Covid restrictions on travellers from China

France has dropped Covid testing restrictions imposed on travellers from China, the French embassy in Beijing said.

Published: 17 February 2023 08:36 CET
Passengers of a flight from China wait in line at Paris-Charles-de-Gaulle airport Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP

Since January, visitors aged 11 and over travelling from China to France have had to present a negative test taken 48 hours before the flight to board the plane.

This means that there are no Covid-related restrictions on arrivals into France from any country.

France no longer has any domestic Covid-related rules in place, although masks remain recommended on public transport, while certain healthcare settings can impose their own mask rules.

The travel restrictions were introduced as China experienced a wave of coronavirus infections after lifting its stifling zero-Covid policy in December.

“Travellers from China to France are no longer required to present the result of a negative RT-PCR test within 48 hours or fill a health declaration form,” the French embassy in Beijing said in a statement on Thursday.

“Random screenings on arrival are also abolished,” it added.

China reopened its borders and scrapped mandatory quarantine for those entering the country in January, ending its international isolation after nearly three years.

The relaxation led to a surge in outbound travel. Overseas bookings via China’s largest travel service were up 640 percent during the Lunar New Year holiday in January compared with last year.

China is now allowing group tours to 20 countries, according to the tourism ministry.

Several countries, including Japan, South Korea and Singapore, have also eased restrictions on travellers from China in recent weeks.

French government: 1 in 3 arrivals from China test positive for Covid

The French government spokesman has defended France's decision to impose extra restrictions on travellers from China, citing one in three positive tests after a random screening of arrivals at a French airport.

Published: 4 January 2023 12:47 CET
France is among dozens of countries to have imposed extra restrictions on travellers from China in recent days – requiring negative Covid tests and attestations for travellers from January 5th and conducting random testing of arrivals.

In a press conference on Wednesday, French government spokesperson Olivier Véran, defended the government’s choice to impose testing, saying that the move is in response to “a legitimate concern” in light of the current wave of Covid-19 cases in China.

“No country wants to see an epidemic outbreak on their territory, not after all the efforts and sacrifices made over the past three years,” said Véran.

Starting on Thursday, January 5th, all travellers coming from China will have to present a negative Covid-19 test dated less than 48 hours before the departure of the plane.

READ MORE: Is France likely to reinstate Covid travel restrictions?

France has also begun random screening in airports upon arrival in France, which Véran referred to as a “common sense measure.”

Paris Charles de Gaulle airport began random testing of arrivals on January 1st, and according to Véran one in three of these tests was positive.

France is not the only country that has insisted that travellers from China provide negative Covid tests before arrival – the US, UK, Italy, Spain, Canada and Japan are among those to have also done so, while the EU is discussing the possibility of extra travel rules. 

However, airlines have criticised these actions.

“It is extremely disappointing to see this knee-jerk reinstatement of measures that have proven ineffective over the last three years,” Willie Walsh, director general of the International Air Transport Association, said in a statement.

IATA, which represents 300 airlines accounting for 83 percent of total air traffic, argued that the coronavirus is already circulating widely within the borders of countries imposing the tests.

“Research undertaken around the arrival of the Omicron variant (in late 2021) concluded that putting barriers in the way of travel made no difference to the peak spread of infections,” Walsh said.

In response to the mounting international restrictions on travellers from its territory, Beijing called the testing requirements “unacceptable” on Tuesday and warned that it could take countermeasures “based on the principle of reciprocity”.

For those departing France to go to China, Chinese authorities have announced that they will stop requiring quarantines for incoming travellers on January 8th.

