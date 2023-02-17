For members
MOVING TO FRANCE
How much money do British people need to move to France in 2023?
Since Brexit, the rules for British nationals moving to France have changed - and many visa types include minimum income requirements. Here's how much you will need if you want to move to France in 2023.
Published: 17 February 2023 13:57 CET
Photo by Philippe HUGUEN / AFP
MONEY
Paris travel pass holders offered refunds over poor service in 2022
Public transport authorities in the Paris region have announced they will offer reimbursements for certain travel pass holders who suffered from delayed and limited services in 2022.
Published: 16 February 2023 18:04 CET
