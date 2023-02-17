Read news from:
50 years ago in France: the bizarre saga of Pétain and the body-snatchers

In a saga that captivated France half a century ago, a group of admirers of French Nazi collaborator Philippe Pétain stole his coffin from the Atlantic island where he died in prison in order to bury him alongside fellow World War I heroes in Verdun.

Published: 17 February 2023 09:39 CET
The tomb of French Marechal Philippe Petain in the cemetery of Port Joinville on Ile-d'Yeu island, western France. Photo by Sebastien SALOM-GOMIS / AFP

The grave robbers wanted to return Pétain to the site of his finest hour where, as general, he led France to victory against Germany in the longest battle of the 1914-1918 war.

They hoped to restore the honour of the tainted general, who was convicted of treason for leading France’s collaborationist Vichy government during World War II but avoided the death penalty due to his advanced age.

He had been dead 22 years when the far-right cell resurrected him in the dead of night on February 18th, 1973, in Port-Joinville cemetery on the windswept Ile d’Yeu.

After a three-day nationwide police search, which revived the debate over the legacy of the World War I hero-turned World War II villain, Pétain’s body was traced to a garage in a Paris suburb.

For years, admirers of Pétain had been horrified by the decision to bury their hero on the Ile d’Yeu off France’s Atlantic coast.

Pétain died there in 1951, six years into his life sentence for collaborating with the Nazis.

Pétain had asked to be buried in Verdun, alongside his fallen men, but his wishes had been overruled by World War II Resistance hero and later president Charles de Gaulle.

His final resting place was in the corner of Port-Joinville cemetery, in a tomb covered with a white stone slab marked “Philippe Pétain, French Marshal” and topped with a white cross.

The mastermind behind the raid was far-right lawyer and failed presidential candidate, Jean-Louis Tixier-Vignancour.

But it was Hubert Massol, an advertising man, who led the operation to remove the coffin from the vault, load it into a van and take it by ferry to the mainland.

Six men made light work of the tombstone.

But they were sloppy.

They chipped the corner of the slab and then roughly sealed it back in place, details that immediately caught the attention of the cemetery guard on his rounds the next morning.

By lunchtime, the news was out: “Unknown perpetrators have unsealed the tombstone of Marshall Petain,” AFP announced in a high-priority bulletin.

A nationwide hunt got underway for a Renault van that had arrived on the island two days before Petain’s body was stolen and left the morning after. Speculation raged about who might be behind the robbery.

Opinions in the pro-Pétain camp over the stunt were divided with some, like Pétain’s lawyer Jacques Isorni, condemning the men’s guerrilla-style tactics.

On the road with their precious cargo, the body snatchers suffered a setback – a former pro-Pétain lawmaker who had offered the use of his chateau for a change of vehicle, had disappeared when they arrived at his home.

Realising that the authorities were already in pursuit, they ditched the Verdun plan and headed for Paris where they stashed the coffin in a lock-up garage in the suburb of Saint-Ouen.

The first person arrested was Solange Boche, a market trader who drove the van to the island, with others quickly following.

As the net tightened, Massol called a press conference saying he would reveal the whereabouts of Pétain’s remains if then president Georges Pompidou gave permission for him to be buried at Verdun’s Douaumont war memorial.

Massol was promptly arrested and caved in under questioning, agreeing to lead the police to the garage.

A furious Pompidou ordered the coffin be immediately taken back to the Ile d’Yeu where it remains to this day.

No charges were ever brought against the grave robbers, as the government feared a trial would stoke sympathy for Pétain.

The ghost of the fallen general did not disappear. To this day in France Pétain remains an inflammatory subject, with sharp divisions even within families over those believing he should be remembered not for Vichy but his Verdun victory.

De Gaulle’s pro-Kremlin grandson causes unease in France

A pro-Kremlin grandson of French war hero and president Charles de Gaulle has caused unease by visiting Russia to attend official commemorations and meet the head of the foreign intelligence service.

Published: 3 February 2023 15:24 CET
Pierre de Gaulle, the youngest grandson of the founder of the France’s modern republic, visited Moscow this week before travelling to Volgograd on Thursday for WWII commemorations attended by Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

This is not the first time the previously little-known scion of France’s most famous political family has made waves.

Last month he earned a family rebuke over a high-profile interview in which he repeated Russian justifications for invading Ukraine.

On Tuesday, Russia’s state television showed him taking part in a roundtable with the head of Russia’s SVR foreign intelligence service, Sergei Naryshkin.

“The decision of the West to send heavy tanks to the front (in Ukraine) is very dangerous. Western politicians do not understand that,” de Gaulle says according to comments translated into Russian.

Naryshkin can be heard praising “respected Mr de Gaulle” and thanking him for his “principled and firm position, standing up for true European and human principles”.

A Twitter account from the Russian foreign ministry in Rostov-on-Don published a picture of de Gaulle in Volgograd on Thursday, where he gave an interview to a local TV channel, Volgograd 24, according to images viewed by AFP.

Speaking to France’s Le Parisien newspaper in January, Geneva-based de Gaulle claimed the war in Ukraine was caused by the “disastrous role of NATO”, the “reckless policies” of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as well as “neo-Nazi military groups”.

“We French people are paying a high price for a war provoked by the United States to turn Europe into a vassal,” said the 59-year-old business consultant, adding that Putin was a “great leader for his country”.

De Gaulle’s pro-Kremlin views, including a speech at the Russian embassy last June, have reportedly caused concern in the French government, while winning praise from a Russophile fringe of intellectuals and politicians.

Yves de Gaulle, his eldest brother, told Le Parisien on January 24th his sibling’s views “concern no-one else other than himself – not me, not our family and even less the general”.

“What the grandson says is nonsense and I understand that the family feels dishonoured,” French defence journalist and commentator Jean-Dominique Merchet told the LCI channel on Thursday during a debate about the controversy.

General de Gaulle fled France after the country capitulated to Nazi Germany in 1940.

He became the voice of the resistance movement before returning triumphantly to France at the head of Allied forces four years later.

The fiercely proud nationalist had famously prickly relations with Britain and the United States, and caused alarm by visiting Moscow and Joseph Stalin in 1944 even before fighting had ended in Europe.

The trip was a forerunner to what is now known as a “Gaullist” foreign policy, which sought to position France as a hinge between the US-dominated Western bloc and the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

This legacy still influences French policy to this day, partly explaining current leader Emmanuel Macron’s dogged attempts to engage Putin in dialogue before and after the Russian leader ordered the invasion of Ukraine last February.

De Gaulle’s views and policies are a constant source of debate in France, particularly when applied to contemporary events.

Although his suspicions of the Anglo-American powers were well known, leading him to pull France out of NATO’s joint military command in 1966, historians agree that de Gaulle nonetheless kept France firmly anchored in the Western alliance.

