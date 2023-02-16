Read news from:
TALKING FRANCE

PODCAST: Why so many Parisians are quitting Paris and how easy is it to become French?

The Talking France podcast is diving into why so many are choosing to leave Paris, as well as how easy it is for foreigners to become French, and the best tips, from our team and language expert Camille Chevalier-Karfis, for how you can learn French.

Published: 16 February 2023 08:09 CET
Host Ben McPartland is joined by The Local France editor Emma Pearson, journalist Genevieve Mansfield, and language expert and head of the website French Today Camillle Chevalier-Karfis.

Paris is experiencing an exodus that some are calling the flight of the families – or la fuite des familles. With falling pupil numbers causing class – and even school – closures, we take a look at why people are leaving the capital, as well as the possible upsides and downsides to this development.

You can find Talking France on Spotify, Apple or Google podcasts, download HERE or listen on the link below.

Getting citizenship in France has become more streamlined, so we’re looking at how easy it is to become French and how France’s citizenship rules compare internationally – plus a quiz to help you test your knowledge and find out if you are really ready to pass the dreaded entretien.

With pension protests still barrelling forward, The Local France gives you the latest on strike action and how that could impact your travel plans in March. We also take a look at the shenanigans going on in the French parliament, as opposition forces come up against French President Emmanuel Macron’s majority in the debates over pension reform.

We will also introduce you to an important Frenchman who will be given a national memorial service this weekend, and his hometown, that is widely known throughout France, though perhaps less-so in other countries.

Stick around until the end to hear from a language expert on how you can do a better job of learning French, plus some tips from our team here at The Local.

You can find all our past episodes of The Local France HERE, and if you like what you hear don’t forget to share with your friends, family and loved-ones, or leave us a review on the platform you listen on.

TALKING FRANCE

PODCAST: Are the French ‘ungrateful teenagers’, crunch day for strikes and tourist sites to avoid

The Talking France podcast is back looking at all the latest news in France from strikes to tourism restrictions, as well as asking the big questions; do French 'holiday zones' make any sense at all? And are the French really 'stroppy teenagers' in relation to the State?

Published: 9 February 2023 08:09 CET
Updated: 11 February 2023 15:41 CET
Host Ben McPartland is joined by the ‘three musketeers’ of The Local France; editor Emma Pearson, journalist Genevieve Mansfield and politics expert John Lichfield.

The news is of course still dominated by strikes, so we’re looking at what happens next and when we can expect the disruption to ease.

You can find Talking France on Spotify, Apple or Google podcasts, download HERE or listen on the link below.

It’s a perennial topic, but one that has reared its head again during the pension protests; how do the French really feel about their ‘big state’ system of government? When the State is involved in every aspect of your life from birth to death via healthcare, energy bills and even train tickers what does that mean for the relationship between citizen and government? Is it really fair to label the French as recalcitrant teenagers lashing out against the ‘parental’ state?

We reveal why the seemingly illogical French school holiday ‘zones’ are actually the result of a well-thought out plan, discuss why the family of ex president Charles de Gaulle is in the news again and the French beauty spots ‘to avoid’.

You can find all our past episodes of The Local France HERE, and if you like what you hear don’t forget to share with your friends, family and loved-ones, or leave us a review on the platform you listen on.

