PODCAST: Why so many Parisians are quitting Paris and how easy is it to become French?

Host Ben McPartland is joined by The Local France editor Emma Pearson, journalist Genevieve Mansfield, and language expert and head of the website French Today Camillle Chevalier-Karfis.

Paris is experiencing an exodus that some are calling the flight of the families – or la fuite des familles. With falling pupil numbers causing class – and even school – closures, we take a look at why people are leaving the capital, as well as the possible upsides and downsides to this development.

Getting citizenship in France has become more streamlined, so we’re looking at how easy it is to become French and how France’s citizenship rules compare internationally – plus a quiz to help you test your knowledge and find out if you are really ready to pass the dreaded entretien.

With pension protests still barrelling forward, The Local France gives you the latest on strike action and how that could impact your travel plans in March. We also take a look at the shenanigans going on in the French parliament, as opposition forces come up against French President Emmanuel Macron’s majority in the debates over pension reform.

We will also introduce you to an important Frenchman who will be given a national memorial service this weekend, and his hometown, that is widely known throughout France, though perhaps less-so in other countries.

Stick around until the end to hear from a language expert on how you can do a better job of learning French, plus some tips from our team here at The Local.

