JOHN LICHFIELD

OPINION: Emily and the Olympics reveal some uncomfortable truths about Paris

The 'flight' of Parisians from the city and the success of Emily in Paris in encouraging tourism has revealed some confused and contradictory views from the capital's leaders, says John Lichfield.

Published: 16 February 2023 10:03 CET
OPINION: Emily and the Olympics reveal some uncomfortable truths about Paris
Is central Paris becoming a 'tourist Disneyland'? Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP

The mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, says that she is pleased that people are deserting the city.

Several of her lieutenants say that they would like to evict the world’s most popular fictional Parisienne.

Her deputy, Emmanuel Grégoire, wants to place a super-tax on second homes in the French capital to reverse the population drain.

Maybe they should all get together to script a new series for Netflix: “Anomaly in Paris”.

How can a mayor want her city’s population to shrink? How can senior Parisian politicians detest Emily (in Paris), the imaginary character who has helped to bring crowds of Americans, and other tourists back to the French capital?   

Hear the team from The Local talk about the emptying of Paris on the latest episode of the Talking France podcast.

Next summer the City of Light will officially be the centre of the world – the position which many Parisians assume to be its natural state. The Olympic Games will come to Paris for the third time (after the second modern games in 1900 and the “Chariots of Fire” games in 1924).

Is the city ready? What is the mood of Paris as the Olympics approach?

It all depends by what you mean by “Paris”. The main stadium for next year’s games is in Saint Denis, a couple of kilometres north of the city boundary.

Banlieue boom: Why Parisians are moving out to the suburbs

That is the permanent “Anomaly in Paris”:  the uneasy relationship between the city proper and its banlieues (suburbs), sprawling 30 kilometres beyond the ring-road which confines the city like a medieval wall.

There has been some rapprochement in recent years but the two worlds remain bizarrely separate. Paris – the densest urban area in Europe – exists in a different dimension to the suburbs which house the workers who are essential to its survival (and contain much of the region’s violence and misery, energy and creativity).  

Emily in her bright yellow or red beret never strays far from the city proper. But neither do most of the non-fictional 2,100,000 Parisians.

READ ALSO ‘Vile snobs’ – what do the French think of Emily in Paris?

In her much-ridiculed comments on the shrinking of Paris, Mayor Hidalgo was addressing, somewhat clumsily, this issue. The city had lost 123,000 people in a decade, she said, but that was “good news”. People were moving into the suburbs because the City had invested financially and politically in developing its relationship with Le Grand Paris (greater Paris).

Making the suburbs more attractive had made the city more liveable because it had “de-densified” its population, she said. That meant “more parks, more gardens, more air, less cars, more nature”.

But as Hidalgo went on to admit, demographic changes are draining character from the city of Paris proper. Younger, middle class people are moving east and north into traditionally working class areas. Reasonably well-off families are being pushed into the suburbs – or beyond – as Paris property prices are inflated by rich foreigners and tourists.  

In a reversal of a centuries’ old pattern, young, educated, ambitious Parisians are fleeing the capital for other thriving French cities – Bordeaux, Grenoble, Toulouse – where rents are lower. The Parisian school population is falling. There has been a 20 percent drop in  primary school enrolment in the last ten five years.

When I first lived in Paris, 45 years ago, it was a very different city: grittier, quirkier. One night, in a bar on the Grands Boulevards, I saw the patron pull out a shiny revolver and invite a noisy customer to leave. On the Rue St Denis, the sex workers were so numerous that they could link arms like a giant chorus line.

In some ways, the city has become dirtier and more dangerous since then. In other ways, it has become duller and more homogenous.

OPINION The real ‘trashing’ of Paris is gentrification

In a recent article for Libération, three of Mayor Hidalgo’s assistant mayors complained that the TV series Emily in Paris presented the French capital as a “Disneyland” of Parisian and French clichés. That is true; but a large part of the city has also become a kind of pastiche of itself.

The success of the series (about a naive and ambitious young marketing executive from Chicago grappling with Parisian business and social life) has transformed American attitudes to Paris and France.

A recent IFOP survey found that 73 percent of Americans had a good image of Paris, compared to 39 percent 15 years ago. Much of the credit is given to the Emily series, which has been seen by one in three Americans.

This is good news for the Paris tourist trade but not necessarily good news for Paris, according to the deputy mayor, Emmanuel Grégoire. He wants a 60 percent tax on second homes in Paris to scare away the rich “Emily wannabes”.

“We have to discourage people who say, ‘I have watched Emily in Paris I’ll buy a pied-à-terre there’,” he said. “Emily in Paris is great for stimulating tourism in Paris but we want people living here as permanent residents. If they want to visit they can stay with friends or in hotels.”

Mr Gregoire says that the proceeds from the tax could be used to build more social housing within Paris to stop the population flight which his boss says is A Good Thing.

Confused? Yes, a little.

The core problem remains the political and psychological  wall between Paris and its suburbs. Hidalgo is right that the conurbation should be increasingly be treated as a “Grand Paris”.

The approach of the Paris – or Saint Denis – Olympics have helped to bring some limited progress in that direction. But social and racial prejudices and vested political interests continue to make the Boulevard Périphérique one of the starkest social frontiers in Europe.

  1. As is well known, the nub of the problem is that the mayor’s remit covers only Paris intra muros rather than le grand Paris. As a result the present mayor is only too happy to pursue policies that favour the limited proportion of Parisians who are lucky enough to inhabit central Paris while having no regard for the needs of the banlieusards who travel in to work every day in increasing discomfort.
    Her anti-car traffic measures make getting into and around the city – which some people, delivery vehicles etc have to do – an absolute nightmare. Her active neglect of the public realm, notably the public parks and 19C street furniture, highlighted by the saccageparis movement, is a scandal.

PARIS

Why is everyone leaving Paris and is that a good thing?

In France a political row has broken out over the 'depopulation' of Paris - so are people really fleeing the capital? And is the city's mayor really celebrating that?

Published: 16 February 2023 08:03 CET
Why is everyone leaving Paris and is that a good thing?

The French capital is, by quite some way, France’s largest and most densely populated city. It’s also a symbol of a heavily centralised country as government, media and industries including entertainment are concentrated there, leaving people from the provinces little choice but to move to the capital if they want a career in certain sectors. 

A massive 30 percent of France’s GDP is concentrated in the Paris area.

Population

The city of Paris has 2.14 million people living in it, compared to 816,000 in France’s next biggest city – Marseille. 

While Paris might seem small compared to London (population of 8.9 million), Berlin (3.6 million) or Rome (4.2 million) part of that is to do with city zoning, with only areas inside the périphérique (ringroad) counted as being in Paris. If we include the inner and outer suburbs to measure the Paris unité urbain, the population is nearer 10 million. 

But while there are still a lot of people living in Paris, there are 120,000 fewer than there were 10 years ago.

While the pandemic sparked a certain trend for people all over Europe to leave cities and move to the country, in Paris these figures are consistent – around 12,000 fewer people each year – confirming a steady ‘flight’ from the capital, stretching back more than a decade.

So what’s behind this trend? Where are people going? And could it actually be a good thing?

Demographic trends suggest that many Parisians are not going far – they’re simply hopping over the ringroad into the suburbs in order to get cheaper and better housing.

Latest Insee figures show that of the eight départements that make up the greater Paris Île de France region, Paris is the only one that shows a population drop – the other seven all show population growth with the inner suburbs areas of Seine-Saint-Denis, Val-de-Marne and Hauts-de-Seine showing the strongest growth.

An estimated six in 10 of the people who leave families, go to the suburbs.

Housing prices drop sharply as soon as you cross out of Paris and into a suburban département and a major expansion of the Metro and tram network means that commuting into central Paris from these areas is now much quicker and easier. 

Housing 

When asked about the ‘flight’ from Paris, almost everyone agreed that it was driven by the housing shortage.

“For years I have been asking the Paris City Council to create intermediate housing to allow families to stay in the 7th,” arrondissement mayor Rachida Dati told Le Parisien – her area of Paris has seen the sharpest population fall with 7,000 fewer people (or 12.6 percent) than 10 years ago.

Gaylord le Chequer is head of urban planning in Montreuil, one of the inner Paris suburbs that has seen a big increase in population, and his assessment was also that housing is the issue: “What we see above all is the Parisian phenomenon: a whole population is driven out by property speculation … while we in Montreuil see a rejuvenation of our population with young couples moving in and therefore a dynamic of school class openings, for example.”

As anyone who has ever tried to find a place to live in Paris will know, there are more people wanting apartments than there are apartments. And this leads to crazy expensive prices to rent or buy plus, for renters, some extremely poor quality housing. 

The city actually has quite strict rules on minimum space and housing standards, as well as a rent cap, but the housing shortage and the desperation of many tenants mean that these are routinely ignored. 

So having fewer people might be a good thing.

This seemed to be what city mayor Anne Hidalgo was getting at when she sparked controversy by saying that the “de-densification” of Paris was something to be celebrated, calling it “a necessity, so that we can live better in Paris”, citing neighbourhoods like Belleville, where the density per square kilometre is particularly high.

A member of her team later told France Info: “This de-densification, we built it with the Greater Paris project [the expansion of the Metro out into the suburbs], if we have invested in Greater Paris, it is also so that there can be housing not only in the city centre.”

They added that having a lower population density meant the city can have “more parks, more gardens, more air, fewer cars, more nature.”

“Good news, in short, which shows the attractiveness of Paris.”

You can listen to the team at The Local France talk about the phenomenon of people moving out of Paris in our Talking France podcast.

Families

But what city and suburban officials are also focused on is not only how many people are leaving, but who is leaving. 

There seems to be a clear trend that the group most likely to leave the capital is families with young children – and this is having a major effect on the schooling system.

In what is being dubbed the fuite des familles (flight of the families), Paris had 4,100 fewer primary-school age pupils in September 2022 than the previous year, which itself saw 6,000 fewer pupils than the previous year.

As with the general population loss, the falling school roll is part of a decade-long trend. 

Within Paris, 187 classes have closed in primary schools and 182 teaching posts have been axed in secondary schools because of the falling pupil numbers – and the education authorities predicts another fall of around 3,000 pupils in September 2023.

The mairie has described the class closures as “brutal” and this week has seen protests led by parents in several areas of Paris, demanding that school classes stay open.

Beatrice Haranger, 42, a parent in the 10th arrondissement of Paris who protested on Tuesday outside the education authority said: “Their argument about population change is not justification to close classes in poorer areas of Paris where school children – many of whom don’t speak French as a first language or are new immigrants or have learning difficulties – need extra help and attention from teachers.

“They will lose this benefit if classes close and as a result these kids are moved into bigger groups.”

Conversely out in the suburbs, there is often a shortage of school places. Local areas are allocated a budget for schooling facilities based on Insee data – which is three years old by the time it is published, leaving many places with a severe shortage of funding and facilities. 

The mayor of Romainville, a suburb not far from Montreuil in the eastern suburbs, estimated the resulting shortfall in funding is up to €1 million a year.

Electoral districts 

Another consequence of the population flight is on the city’s electoral map – in 2020 the four central arrondissements were merged into a single ‘Paris Centre’ district for local election purposes, because they no longer had enough registered voters there.

Arrondissements 1-4 form the historic heart of the city along the banks of the Seine, and properties there command sky-high prices. So much so that few French people actually live there and many of the historic and beautiful buildings are now commercial premises, government offices or embassies or second homes to the super-wealthy – many Gulf royals own second homes in Paris, as did the disgraced financier and convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. 

