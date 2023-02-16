French union leaders head to south-west France in battle over pension reform

Thursday marks the fifth one-day strike called by French unions, but this time turnout was sharply down – most mainline trains are running normal and public transport in Paris is ‘quasi normal’.
You can find the full list of disruptions for Thursday in France HERE, and for Paris HERE.
Marches and demos are again planned for towns and cities across the country – police said they were expecting a turnout of 650,000 people nationwide, after counting almost one million on Saturday – although the unions said the weekend figure was more like 2.5 million.
Union leaders were planning to join a march in the town of Albi, northeast of Toulouse in south west France.
“We want to put the spotlight on one of the characteristics of this social movement. There’s a France of workers that wants to show it exists, that there’s more than just the big cities,” said Laurent Berger, leader of the CFDT union.
Throughout the pension protest there has been a noticeable high turnout at marches in smaller towns around France, a contrast to other issues where protest has been concentrated in the big cities.
Polling shows around 70 percent of the public reject Macron’s pension reform plans, while a petition opposing them has gathered over one million signatures.
Philippe Martinez, head of the hard-left CGT union, said the plan was to “keep up pressure on MPs” to vote the bill down.
On Thursday employees at state-controlled energy giant EDF said they had lowered output by more than 3,000 megawatts, or the equivalent of three nuclear power plants, without affecting supply to end users.
On Wednesday, many hydroelectric plants had been disconnected from the grid.
Debates on the pension reform bill continue in the parliament – MPs have already rejected one of the bill’s articles, designed to press companies to employ more older workers, and the standard debate time for the bill runs out on Friday.
There is “a possible majority in the chamber to vote against” the retirement age provision, Socialist MP Philippe Brun said.
Macron himself sought to project confidence on Wednesday, telling a cabinet meeting that opposition parties have “totally lost their way” over the pensions fight.
But the biggest day of action may be still to come, with unions promising to “bring France to a halt” on March 7th.
They are debating whether to shift to rolling strikes after that date, with Paris metro workers and rubbish collectors already deciding in favour.
