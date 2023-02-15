Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

PROTESTS

Waste collectors due to join French pension strikes

Influential French trade union CGT called on Tuesday for garbage collectors to join rolling strikes that have been announced for March 7 against President Emmanuel Macron's pension reform, raising the prospect of rubbish piling up in the streets.

Published: 15 February 2023 08:26 CET
Waste collectors due to join French pension strikes
A garbage collector is at work in the streets of Le Mans, western France, on April 11, 2013. (Photo by JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER / AFP)

The CGT, which is the largest union among Paris rubbish collectors, urged all private and public workers in the refuse and recycling sector to join a bid to “bring France to a standstill” next month.

Macron’s controversial pension proposals would raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 years, with critics seeing them as having an unfair impact on unskilled workers who tend to start their careers well before graduates.

READ MORE: 5 minutes to understand . . . French pension reform

All of France’s biggest unions have called for rolling strikes on March 7, with the date timed for the final stage of discussions in parliament where the legislation is expected to garner a slim majority.

“It’s our contribution, our response to the call from the unions to block the economy,” said Francois Livartowski, secretary of the CGT branch that represents public service workers including garbage collectors.

“Two years more work represents for many of us a risk of dying before retirement,” he added. “Faced with this disregard for our careers, our professions and our lives, it’s time to fight back and act en masse.”

Several days of protests and strikes organised by the unions since January 19 have seen more than a million people hit the streets.

READ MORE: How recycling will change in France in 2023

The reform is seen as a key test for Macron who is eyeing pension reform as a signature achievement of his second term, but the changes are unpopular with an overwhelming majority of the country. 

His minority government will need support in parliament from the opposition Republicans party to pass the legislation, but the ongoing debate in the 577-seat National Assembly is stormy even by French standards.

One left-wing MP was suspended after posting a picture of himself online with a football that had a picture of Labour Minister Olivier Dussopt’s face plastered on to it.

Another presented his public apologies to Dussopt after calling him a “killer” and “an imposter” during bad-tempered exchanges on Monday that led proceedings to be suspended.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

STRIKES

‘Quasi normal’ – What effects will the Thursday pension strike have on Paris?

Thursday marks the latest one-day pension strike, with unions calling on workers to walk about across France - but transport bosses in Paris say they expect services to be nearly normal - here's what to expect in the capital.

Published: 15 February 2023 09:30 CET
'Quasi normal' - What effects will the Thursday pension strike have on Paris?

Thursday, February 16th marks the latest day of strikes and demos as the government and unions remain locked in a battle over plans to reform the French pension system.

However, the level of support for the strike appears to be falling with fewer and fewer disruptions expected – you can find the forecast for services across France HERE.

In the capital, Thursday is set to be the last one-day strike before public transport bosses have called for ‘renewable’ strikes beginning on Tuesday, March 7th.

Public transport

Bosses on the city’s RATP public transport network say they expect a ‘normal or quasi-normal’ service on Thursday.

The exception to this is RER B – the suburban train line that links Paris to its two airports – which will see two in three of its normal services running. 

In the outer suburbs, the RER and Transilien lines, which are run by SNCF, will see a ‘quasi normal’ services on lines E, H, P and U while two in three of normal services will run on lines C, J and L and half the normal services on lines D, N and R.

Waste collection

The city’s waste collectors have not previously joined in the strikes – the CGT union has urged them to join the ‘rolling’ strikes from March 7th, but waste collection on Thursday should be unaffected.

Flights

Air traffic controllers will also strike, with 30 percent of flights in and out of Paris Orly airport cancelled on Thursday, as well as cancellations at other French airports. Paris Charles de Gaulle airport is so far unaffected, although airport staff at Orly airport staged a ‘surprise’ strike on Saturday, which led to cancellations and delays.

Schools

Although schools in much of the country are on holiday, those in Paris do not begin their spring holidays until Friday, so strikes will affect city schools. The last strike saw around a quarter of teachers nationwide walk out, so schools or classes could close on Thursday.

Town halls

On previous strike days some of the city mairies, including Hotel de Ville, have closed for the day in solidarity. City services will continue to run, but if you have an appointment at the mairie you may need to reschedule – the decision on whether to close is up to each arrondissement mayor.

Demo

Once again, the strikes across the country will be accompanied by marches, with the largest one in Paris.

Marchers will gather at the Place de Bastille and the march will begin at 2pm and head to Place de l’Italie, where marchers will arrive at around 5pm.

Previous marches have been largely peaceful, but expect some road closures around the route of the demo.

Driving

This isn’t strike related, but people planning to drive in Paris on Thursday should first check speed limits and Crit’Air restrictions – as a pollution spike on Tuesday led local authorities to impose extra restrictions on cars. Forecasters say the high pollution levels are likely to last until Thursday.

SHOW COMMENTS