POLICE

French football club files complaint after porn film shot in stadium during a match

French football club OGC Nice has filed a complaint to police after a porn film was shot at their stadium during a Ligue 1 match.

Published: 15 February 2023 10:42 CET
The Allianz Riviera stadium in Nice, southeastern France. Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP

In a report that doesn’t necessarily say much about the quality of the action on the pitch, regional newspaper Nice Matin reports that the ‘amateur’ pornographic film was filmed in the toilets of the Allianz Riviera stadium during the match between Nice and Lille on January 29th  (which, for the record, the home side won 1-0).

As well as club officials, Nice Eco Stadium, which operates and maintains the venue, has also filed a complaint against the film-makers.

The film was apparently spotted when an eagle-eyed Nice fan saw it online and recognised the shooting venue as the toilets at the ground.

According to people who have watched it, a woman appearing in the film specifies in the footage that the recording is taking place during a match at Nice.

The club – and stadium operators – were alerted to the extra-sporting activity on the premises by club supporters posting messages on social media about the video, which was on adult site Pornhub.

When contacted by AFP, the club did not give any official reaction.

POLICE

British and American tourists die in skiing accidents in French Alps

A British and an American tourist died on Sunday following separate off-piste skiing crashes in the French Alps, emergency services said.

Published: 13 February 2023 08:49 CET
The 50-year-old Briton suffered a cardiac arrest and multiple injuries after a heavy fall in the afternoon, ski operator Meribel Alpina said.

The accident took place in the Saulire sector in the resort of Meribel, where the world skiing championships are currently underway.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, local media reported.

The 21-year-old American died in the Upper Savoie mountains, with media saying he plunged 200 metres down the mountain near Chamonix.

February is the peak ski season in the French Alps, with families taking a trip during the school holidays and many French schools also running ski trips.

After a late start to the season with no snow in many of the lower altitude resorts, ski stations are now fully open. 

