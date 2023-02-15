French football club files complaint after porn film shot in stadium during a match

In a report that doesn’t necessarily say much about the quality of the action on the pitch, regional newspaper Nice Matin reports that the ‘amateur’ pornographic film was filmed in the toilets of the Allianz Riviera stadium during the match between Nice and Lille on January 29th (which, for the record, the home side won 1-0).

As well as club officials, Nice Eco Stadium, which operates and maintains the venue, has also filed a complaint against the film-makers.

The film was apparently spotted when an eagle-eyed Nice fan saw it online and recognised the shooting venue as the toilets at the ground.

According to people who have watched it, a woman appearing in the film specifies in the footage that the recording is taking place during a match at Nice.

The club – and stadium operators – were alerted to the extra-sporting activity on the premises by club supporters posting messages on social media about the video, which was on adult site Pornhub.

When contacted by AFP, the club did not give any official reaction.