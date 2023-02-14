Read news from:
French Expression of the Day: Je t’aime bien

It might sound extremely romantic, but this French phrase is not all it seems.

Published: 14 February 2023 13:11 CET
Why do I need to know je t’aime bien?

Because if someone responds with this after you say je t’aime then you might not want to celebrate. 

What does it mean?

Je t’aime bien roughly pronounced juh tehm bee-ahn – looks a lot like the French expression je t’aime, which means “I love you”. So Je t’aime bien means ‘I really, really love you’ right? Wrong. 

While je t’aime bien literally translates as “I love you a lot”, it more usually means “I like you” or “I like you a lot”. 

This is where the nuance is found. French language expert Camille Chevalier-Karfis told The Local that Je t’aime by itself is stronger and carries deeper emotions than “je t’aime followed by any kind of adverb”. 

As a result, je t’aime bien means “I’m not in love with you, but I like you”.

“If someone says je t’aime bien, je t’aime beaucoup, je t’aime énormément…all of these could be in the friendzone, not the love zone,” explained Camille.

So if you are looking to tell someone you love them, you should stick to the simple Je t’aime. Chevalier-Karfis also recommended “Je suis amoureux (or amoureuse for women) de toi” (I am in love with you) for expressing love.

But if you want to tell someone you really like them, let them down easy, or you are too afraid of dropping the L-Bomb, then you can stick with “je t’aime bien”.

Use it like this

Il m’a dit qu’il m’aimait et tout ce que j’ai pu lui répondre, c’est que je t’aime bien parce que j’avais trop peur. – He told me he loved me and all I could say back was ‘I like you a lot’ because I was too scared.

Je pense qu’on est seulement amis. Je lui ai dit que je t’aimais et il a répondu par “je t’aime bien”. – I think we are only friends. I told him I loved him and he just replied “I like you”.

Camille Chevalier-Karfis is a French language expert, and founder of FrenchToday.com 

And here’s the most famous Je t’aime song of them all, sung by Serge Gainsbourg and Jane Birkin. It too isn’t quite as romantic as it sounds, as the full title is the distinctly ambiguous Je t’aime . . . moi non plus – I love you . . . me neither.

French Word of the Day: La Fac

This French word often represents an important place - and time period - in a French person's life.

Published: 13 February 2023 14:06 CET
Why do I need to know la Fac?

Because your French friend might ask you which one you went to.

What does it mean?

La Fac roughly pronounced lah fak – is an abbreviation of the French word la faculté – or ‘the faculty’ in English. 

In practice, La Fac is the equivalent of the English term “Uni” or the American term “college” or “undergrad”.

In France, there is actually a difference between the overall university and the “Fac”. The University is the parent institution – which is home to a group of ‘faculties’ – such as the faculty of sciences, medicine, economy, or law. Essentially, La Fac is a branch of the overall institution that is more representative of the field you studied in.

Typically, la Fac is used to describe where one obtained their licence (also referred to as a BAC +3 – three years more of education after graduating from high school). 

Not to be confused with

Le bac. Also education related, le bac is short for le baccalauréat, which is the exam that French pupils take at the end of high school – it’s a big deal.

Use it like this

J’ai rejoint beaucoup de clubs à la Fac parce que je voulais être engagée. – I joined lots of clubs in undergrad because I wanted to be involved.

Tu as étudié quoi à la fac ? – What did you study at Uni? 

Il était connu sur la fac de Rouen comme un militant écologiste. – He was well known at the Rouen campus for being an environmental activist. 

