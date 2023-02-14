Read news from:
Boost for Macron as French unemployment drops to 15-year low

French President Emmanuel Macron received a boost on Tuesday with official figures showing unemployment fell to a 15-year low, as he seeks to push through a widely contested pension reform.

Published: 14 February 2023 16:25 CET
The stand of Pole Emploi, France's national employment agency, during a job fair in 2012 (Photo by PHILIPPE HUGUEN / AFP)

Statistics agency INSEE clocked unemployment at 7.2 percent in France in the last quarter of 2022, down to its lowest level since 2008. 

The rate in 2008 was the same as a previous low in 1983, leading Macron and some government ministers to claim that joblessness was at its lowest level in four decades.

“Unemployment is at its lowest level for the second time in 40 years,” the president wrote on Twitter. “Target full employment.”

Macron came to power in 2017 promising to reduce France’s chronically high jobless rate through a series of pro-business reforms, including loosening employment law and cutting taxes.

Unemployment at the time of his first election was 9.5 percent.

The centrist government is currently struggling to push through a major reform of the pension system in the face of massive demonstrations and strikes that have seen more than a million people hit the streets to protest on some days.

The changes would see the legal retirement age increase to 64 from 62 and would raise the number of years of social security contributions in order for workers to claim a full pension.

Trade unions have vowed to “bring France to a standstill” in rolling strikes from March 7 unless Macron withdraws the draft legislation which is widely unpopular.

Economist Mathieu Plane from the French Economic Observatory at Sciences Po university in Paris said the latest unemployment figures were a “slight positive surprise”.

Data from INSEE showed job creation was “relatively stable” in the last quarter of 2022 after seven consecutive quarters of growth.

Yves Jauneau, a labour market expert at INSEE, told AFP that the employment rate of people aged 15-64 was 68.3 percent in the last quarter of 2022, “its highest level since 1975”.

The unemployment figure excludes Mayotte, a poverty-wracked Indian Ocean territory off the east coast of Africa, and the comparisons discount the fall in unemployment recorded during the Covid-19 pandemic when massive state aid guaranteed jobs nationwide.

CLIMATE CRISIS

Natural disaster costs hit 23-year high in France

Natural disasters cost French insurers €10 billion last year, a two-decade high as such events become more frequent and intense, the head of the sector's federation said on Thursday.

Published: 26 January 2023 12:58 CET
“It was an annus horribilis,” France Assureurs president Florence Lustman told Europe 1 radio, citing the hailstorms, floods and droughts that hit the country last year.

Natural disasters cost the industry €3.5 billion on average per year between 2017-2021.

The 2022 figure is the highest since storms pummelled France in 1999.

The insurance federation said the bill from natural disasters will exceed €140 billion over the next 30 years, double the amount for the previous three decades.

Reinsurance giant Swiss Re said in December that natural and man-made catastrophes caused $268 billion of economic losses worldwide in 2022.

